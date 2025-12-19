Sorry, Flats, These Stylish Heels Are Set to Take Over Our 2026 Wardrobes

For a period of my life, I only wore heels. Even to class, as a teenager, I chose a stiletto ankle boot or a wedge heel (before you judge me, those were different times). That, of course, eventually shifted, and I fell in love with trainers and boots that sat lower to the ground. However, my love of heels never actually faded. It may have lain dormant for a little while, but 2026's heeled shoe trends certainly brought it back to life. I have a deep admiration for quality shoe design, particularly those that are interesting, and 2026 will be delivering on both these fronts.
I'll be honest: Not every year feels like a ground-breaking one for shoe design. Styles come and go, and some slip into the noise of the trend cycle relatively quickly. But after reviewing the SS26 runway shows, I'm pleased to see there are plenty of fresh heeled shoes that I'm excited about wearing. I've spotted mesh heels that are sure to complement our collections of mesh flats perfectly. There are retro-inspired platforms and wedge heels that are fit for wearing with wide-leg trousers. The ultra-chic square-toe is also back and edgier than before. Whilst they bring another level of interest with them, these shoe trends are by no means difficult to incorporate. That's one of the reasons that makes them so good in my opinion.
So, without further ado, let's jump into the heeled shoe trends that I know will be all over social feeds and shoe racks in 2026.
6 Heeled Shoe Trends Set to Take Over From Our Flats in 2026:
1. Mesh Heels
Style Notes: You didn't think mesh shoes were going anywhere, did you? The trend has too much staying power to leave us in 2026. Whilst mesh ballerinas, Mary Janes and boots have all emerged over the last couple of years, it was time for a heightened approach. Mesh vamps are being adorned with heels, so we can enjoy the texture and fresh aesthetic these shoes bring in another way. They feel as chic as a kitten heel but are slightly more intriguing than a fully opaque material.
Shop Mesh Heels:
Mesh Slingback Court Shoes
Your classic black heels with an updated mesh twist.
Dear Frances
Balla Pump
The brand that started the mesh flat wave has a heeled version too.
Reformation
Wisdom Peep Toe Mule
These come in a sandy beige and timeless black.
Jimmy Choo
Amita 45 mesh slingback pumps
A beautiful investment pair with a pearl. The best of both worlds when it comes to jewellery-inspired and mesh heels.
2. Wooden Platforms
Style Notes: To say I was overjoyed to see platforms returning would be an understatement. These statement heels demand attention but feel completely laid-back and grounded at the same time thanks to the heels made of a natural material (wood). Designers have made it clear that they're on board with this thick heel in 2026. From clogs to sandals to wedges, these shoes offer no shortage of options—I personally love Zimmermann's strappy pair. With a slew of choices, I wouldn't be surprised if platform boots returned next winter either.
Shop Wooden Platforms:
Zimmermann
Wild Wedge leather platform sandals
This pair from Zimmermann is absolutely captivating. The soft, round edges are beautiful and so different from other platforms.
Ancient Greek Sandals
Marilisa Sabot Cotto
A shorter platform, but eye-catching nonetheless.
Chloé
Jeannette Wedge Clog
A very cute option for my fellow clog lovers.
Sézane
Ada Clogs
Brown leather straps with a wooden platform are always classic.
3. Ultra Square-Toe Heels
Style Notes: If there was one toe shape I'd write a love letter to, it would be the square toe. It's modern, eye-catching and accommodating. It's also a classic, but this year's version of it is all the more pronounced. The angles are sharper and more defined, and I'd go as far as saying some are emphasised to the point of being a statement shoe. Just look at Alaïa's high-vamp heels and boots with ultra square toes. They'd look just as amazing as a pointed toe peeking out from under jeans or trousers.
Shop Square-Toe Heels:
Alaïa
Soft Square Pumps in Leather
Sky-high and the squarest toe you'll ever find.
COS
Angular Leather Heeled Ballerinas
These have a shorter heel and combine two trends: high vamps and ultra square toes.
St Agni
Square Toe Sling Back Heel - Black
An updated take on the slingback heel.
St Agni
Soft Thong Contour Wedge - Patent Port
A square toe and a modern wedge in one? This is an instant add-to-cart.
4. High Vamp Heels
Style Notes: Usually, it's the heel or toe that gets a slight change or serious upgrade to warrant a new trend—which is why I love this one so much. High-vamp heels are in, and they feature slightly more material on the upper part of your foot. They were popular in the 1920s and '30s, then had a renaissance in the '80s, but their unique shape has really never become stale. They're a cool shoe to wear with cropped trousers but also pair well with skirts and dresses. I was really drawn to the soft, rounded toe of Chanel's high-vamp heels, as many options are often pointed.
Shop High-Vamp Heels:
St Agni
Classic Fold Heel - Bordeaux
High vamp, the backs fold down and the heel is interesting. This pair is an absolute must.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Phia 55 Pin Shiny Lamb White Sand
A very retro-inspired pair in a warm ivory tone.
Pointed Court Shoes
The burgundy shade is very pretty, and I love the micro square toe.
& Other Stories
Leather Slingback Kitten Heels
A fresh option for spring and summer.
5. Heel Jewellery
Style Notes: I'll forever adore Tory Burch for its advent of the pierced shoe. This idea isn't going anywhere and is expanding beyond flats and into heeled shoes. In fact, all kinds of adornments for your heels are set to be big this year. This includes chains, charms and other embellishments that give your shoes more personality in a way that doesn't involve changing the shape or colour. Leave it to none other than Tory Burch for one gorgeous example of this—on its runway was a pointed-toe heel with a perfectly placed chain.