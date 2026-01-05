I'm a Fashion Editor Living in Paris—7 Chic 2026 Colour Trends I've Spotted All Over the City

Discover seven French-coded colour trends you'll see in 2026, from Paris to Bordeaux.

French girl colour trends
There's a common misconception that French women's wardrobes are devoid of colour, which is understandable (they are known for simplicity, after all) but after years of deconstructing French style (AKA, scouring bookshelves for anything with Parisian Fashion on the bind and moving to Paris like a dedicated Francophile), I've spotted many French girl colour trends that debunk that myth.

Neutral basics are indeed the cornerstone of a French capsule wardrobe, but bolder colours play a significant role in the way French women dress too, and looks are made more interesting with considered injections of colour, through statement pieces (leather coats and knitwear, for example) or accents, including handbags and scarves.

In 2025, we witnessed a wave of spirited colours dominate the streets of Paris, from butter yellow and ochre to khaki and according to the fashion forecast, we're set to see the continued popularity of many of these colours mixed in with classic contenders throughout 2026. We may be in the depths of the cold snap, but rest assured, these colours will uplift your wardrobe from here on out. Continue reading to see and shop the French girl colour trends that will take over 2026—from striking red to milky hues veering on yellow.

7 French-Girl Colour Trends to Note for 2026:

1. Almost-Yellow Cream

Anne laure mais wears a cream dress

Style Notes: Bright, fresh and universal, cream is far less intimidating than white, which can often feel like a stark contrast. It's also considerably easier to wear and contemporary feeling. Creamy hues add depth to winter outfits—be it ecru jeans or tops awash with vanilla-like shades worn alongside denim. We all know the significance of the LBD in a French woman's wardrobe and cream is equally prevalent, especially during the winter. This season, we're seeing a plethora of cream outerwear, which makes a welcome change to deep tones that can sometimes feel sombre.

2. Triple Chocolate Brown

Anne-Victoire Lefevre wears a brown outfit

Style Notes: There's an undeniable presence of cocoa brown since its dominance on 2023's runways and it's cemented its place in the wardrobes of French women. Given its proximity to black, it may not seem ground-breaking, but this deep autumnal hue has revolutionised fashion neutrals and introduced depth and richness into many people's clothing arsenal. In 2026, brown is set to continue dominating colour trends and from spring 2026, coffee and camel hues will reappear, once more.

3. Deep Heritage Grey

Franny Fyne wears a grey scarf coat

Style Notes: You might not associate grey with French style but it has a recurring presence in a French woman's wardrobe. Grey knitwear, capes and metallic dresses (worn during party season) are a handful of go-tos for French women. This season, we're seeing an abundance of grey outerwear, tailored trousers and jumpers. I've also piqued how French women wear a very particular shade of grey that is—deeper and woven, as opposed to grey marl, which can feel casual.

4. Refined Midnight Black

Sylvie Mus wears.a black dress

Style Notes: From LBDs to wool outerwear (read: elegant scarf coats), black is an understated shade worn by French women daily. Although it's not technically a colour, it's earned its rightful place on the colour chart, given the frequency that it's worn. From monochrome ensembles to intentional contrasts, it's a hue you can always rely on when you're at a loss for what to wear.

