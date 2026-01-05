There's a common misconception that French women's wardrobes are devoid of colour, which is understandable (they are known for simplicity, after all) but after years of deconstructing French style (AKA, scouring bookshelves for anything with Parisian Fashion on the bind and moving to Paris like a dedicated Francophile), I've spotted many French girl colour trends that debunk that myth.
Neutral basics are indeed the cornerstone of a French capsule wardrobe, but bolder colours play a significant role in the way French women dress too, and looks are made more interesting with considered injections of colour, through statement pieces (leather coats and knitwear, for example) or accents, including handbags and scarves.
In 2025, we witnessed a wave of spirited colours dominate the streets of Paris, from butter yellow and ochre to khaki and according to the fashion forecast, we're set to see the continued popularity of many of these colours mixed in with classic contenders throughout 2026. We may be in the depths of the cold snap, but rest assured, these colours will uplift your wardrobe from here on out. Continue reading to see and shop the French girl colour trends that will take over 2026—from striking red to milky hues veering on yellow.
7 French-Girl Colour Trends to Note for 2026:
1. Almost-Yellow Cream
Style Notes: Bright, fresh and universal, cream is far less intimidating than white, which can often feel like a stark contrast. It's also considerably easier to wear and contemporary feeling. Creamy hues add depth to winter outfits—be it ecru jeans or tops awash with vanilla-like shades worn alongside denim. We all know the significance of the LBD in a French woman's wardrobe and cream is equally prevalent, especially during the winter. This season, we're seeing a plethora of cream outerwear, which makes a welcome change to deep tones that can sometimes feel sombre.
Shop the Trend:
M&S x 16 Arlington
Pure Cashmere Scarf Neck Knitted Top
I've had my eye on this darling piece from this year's M&S X 16 Arlington collaboration, and quite frankly, I'm surprised it's still available. There are myriad ways to style the scarf detailing, making it a versatile piece to add to my clothing collection.
Whistles
Cream Sasha Shearling Tote Bag
The supple shearling and leather trim are two contrasting features that add dimension and interest to this bucket bag design. It's further offset with the toggle, which is equally as practical as it is darling.
MANGO
Wool-Blend Funnel-Neck Coat
It's always a treat when I come across stunning and considered pieces on the high street and Mango will never steer you wrong when it comes to elevated outerwear. I would be happy to be cocooned in this shearling coat for the foreseeable future.
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt
We should never underestimate the power of elevated basics in our wardrobe. This lace trim skirt is perfect example of how to take a capsule item (the slip skirt) and make it party appropriate. Style this skirt with anything from your "going out top" to slouched knitwear.
2. Triple Chocolate Brown
Style Notes: There's an undeniable presence of cocoa brown since its dominance on 2023's runways and it's cemented its place in the wardrobes of French women. Given its proximity to black, it may not seem ground-breaking, but this deep autumnal hue has revolutionised fashion neutrals and introduced depth and richness into many people's clothing arsenal. In 2026, brown is set to continue dominating colour trends and from spring 2026, coffee and camel hues will reappear, once more.
Shop the Trend:
NOUR HAMMOUR
Joni Shearling Coat
This female-founded Parisian brand has amassed a huge fan base for its full leather pieces and its shearling coats are equally impressive. When you invest in a Nour Hammour piece, you do so for life.
DeMellier
The Small Stockholm
Suede handbags will continue to prove popular into 2026 and we're keeping note of DeMellier's latest drop.
Arket
Draped Neckline Top
The simple scoop detailing elevates this long-sleeve silhoutte to something more evening appropriate.
COS
Leather Sock Boots
We're in the era of flat streamlined boots. Comfort and style? What more can you ask for?
3. Deep Heritage Grey
Style Notes: You might not associate grey with French style but it has a recurring presence in a French woman's wardrobe. Grey knitwear, capes and metallic dresses (worn during party season) are a handful of go-tos for French women. This season, we're seeing an abundance of grey outerwear, tailored trousers and jumpers. I've also piqued how French women wear a very particular shade of grey that is—deeper and woven, as opposed to grey marl, which can feel casual.
Shop the Trend:
RÓHE
Leather-Trimmed Wool Cardigan
RÓHE's leather trimmed cardigan has been doing the rounds on social media. Expect to see the continued styling of this versatile piece with everything from silk trousers to barrel-leg jeans.
& Other Stories
Tailored Wool Trousers
& Other Stories presents us with one of the best-tailored trousers I've seen on the high street this winter, with 95% wool. This grey tone is particularly premium-passing.
COS
Double-Faced Wool Scarf Short Jacket
This COS coat is equally as timeless as the RÓHE number above and more purse-friendly!
SERENA BUTE
Merino Wool Mini Kilt
Serena Bute is best known for high-quality tailored trousers. This season, the brand introduces playful minis and draped maxi skirts to its arsenal.
4. Refined Midnight Black
Style Notes: From LBDs to wool outerwear (read: elegant scarf coats), black is an understated shade worn by French women daily. Although it's not technically a colour, it's earned its rightful place on the colour chart, given the frequency that it's worn. From monochrome ensembles to intentional contrasts, it's a hue you can always rely on when you're at a loss for what to wear.
Shop the Trend:
CALVIN KLEIN COLLECTION
Cora Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat
I've been anticipating the release of Calvin Klein's Cora coat since I witnessed it on the runway.
TOVE
Cordelia Silk-Satin and -Chiffon Gown
A long-line fluid silhoutte featuring drop skirting and delicate pleats that offer movement.