Spotted at the Khaite Show in New York: Everything That'll Be Considered Cool This Fall

Since Khaite's very first runway show, for the F/W 19 season, the brand has become one of New York Fashion Week's most highly anticipated showings. It's a guarantee that the attendees will be a who's who of the fashion world and that multiple trends will be set over the fifteen-minute span of time in which the models populate the runway. Khaite founder and creative director Catherine Holsteinhas proven herself to have the magic touch when it comes to coming up with what the coolest dressers on the planet will want to wear by the time the next major shift in seasons occurs. In this case, that would be fall 2026.
Toward the end of NYFW, Khaite's F/W 26 collection debuted on a futuristic runway installation at the Park Avenue Armory. Many of the looks (think head-to-toe black leather) were in keeping with the set, but as is often the case with Khaite collections, the sleek, somewhat severe looks were juxtaposed with soft, ethereal ones. For F/W 26, they were in the form of sheer organza dresses, lace slip dresses, and relaxed-fitting gowns with flowing skirts and cinched waistbands.
As someone who studies the Khaite's collections closely as soon as they're presented, and who keeps a close eye on what the brand's most popular items are once they're available to the public, I've become pretty adept at spotting the major trends to come. Scroll on to see which ones I'm sure the coolest dressers will be shopping for once fall rolls around, straight from the Khaite F/W 26 runway.
Skinny Pants in Velvet, Satin, and Leather
Khaite is one of several NYFW designers that's endorsing skinny pants for fall. Here, they were in the form of dressy velvet, satin, and leather trousers with high waistbands and longline inseams.
Full Midi Skirts
If Khaite has the final word, full midi skirts are picking up where 2025's column skirt trend left off. That being said, there were a few column skirt appearances on the Khaite F/W 26 runway, but the full midi skirts felt fresh and elegant—especially given that they were styled with more structured pieces.
Witchy Shoes
Khaite is largely responsible for many of any given season's shoe trends in modern times, so I recommend paying attention to what's on the models' feet if you want a preview. While there was an array of heel styles, most notable were the "witchy" shoes that were paired with many of the looks. In contrast to the glove shoe trend, the shoes gave the appearance of being oversized and were made with excess leather that bunched up. Others featured turned-up toes, à la The Wizard of Oz.
Military Jackets
Structured, fitted military-style jackets were a prominent trend on the runway. With sharp shoulders, stand collars, and subtle frogging, they proved that the military jackets on the S/S 26 runways (or McQueen and Ann Demeulemeester, among others) were no fluke.
Bustles
It's hard to say how the trend will translate from runway to real life, but the bustled skirts and dresses several models wore on the runway looked shockingly elegant and modern. It's a surefire way to stand out at a formal occasion.
Belt-Loop Chains
While belt-loop chains can give an outfit a '90s grunge feel, within the context of the F/W 26 Khaite collection, they had more of a 1970s bohemian feel. The gold chains (often with dangling cross pendants) attached to many of the models' beltloops and coat button holes.
Leather Gloves
Proving her love of leather and what a master she is at contrast, Holstein accessorized many of the models in leather gloves of varying colors and lengths. Even the ones clothed in the romantic lace dresses toward the end of the collection wore them, adding an element of cool surprise.
