Mark My Words: Stove Pipe Jeans Will Be Everywhere in 2026—This is the Shoe Trend They Look Best With

If you’re as denim-obsessed as I am, you’ll understand my ongoing mission to pinpoint the jeans trends that matter the most each season. And this time around, all signs point to a sleek new silhouette nudging relaxed and baggy styles aside. Taking cues from the razor-sharp straight-leg jeans that dominated the ’90s, fashion people everywhere are reaching for high-rise, straight-leg stove pipe jeans right now.
As I begin to welcome this cut into my own rotation, the first sticking point is footwear. Finding the shoe that really makes a new jeans silhouette sing is often the trickiest part, but this week my search came to an abrupt end when I spotted Ana de Armas wearing her stove pipe jeans with square-toe boots.
Styled underneath her slim-fitting jeans, the boots extended just beyond the hem, elongating the leg and enhancing the overall sleekness of the look. Unlike pointed or almond-toe styles, the square-toe finish adds a graphic sharpness that brings edge.
Easy but directional, this simple two-piece pairing feels like the chicest way to wear denim and boots right now. Recreate Ana’s look with a classic black top for an understated finish, or layer with a cosy knit to carry you through the coldest season.
Scroll on to discover and shop the chicest stove pipe jeans and square-toe boots to invest in now.
Shop Stove Pipe Jeans:
Mango
Matilda Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans
This also comes in a deep black shade.
Mother Denim
The Reifler
I always come back to Mother Denim for their chic jeans collection.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
Marks & Spencer
Mom High Waisted Ankle Grazer Jeans
These come in five different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Paige
Stevie Straight Jean
These also come in five other shades.
Shop Square-Toe Boots:
H&M
Leather Ankle Boots
Be quick—these are on their way to selling out.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Blanca Ankle Boots
These also come in four other shades.
H&M
Heeled Ankle Boots
Shop this whilst it's on sale.
Emme Parsons
Minori Leather Ankle Boots
These also come in a rich shade of chocolate brown.
Zara
Block Heel Ankle Boots
The thick block heel adds a little height without sacrificing any comfort.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.