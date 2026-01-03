I Studied the Best-Dressed Women in London—5 Outfit Formulas I Know They'll Wear on Repeat This Year
Because no one does transitional dressing quite like London—especially when spring is on the mind, but winter still has a firm grip. Scroll on to see the outfit formulas Londoners will be wearing on repeat this year.
If there’s one city I consistently look to for realistic, wearable fashion inspiration, it’s London. Londoners have a knack for making outfits feel directional without being impractical—they dress for the weather, but they hint at what's to come. And in January, that approach feels especially relevant.
Because we might still be in the depths of winter, but mentally, I'm in spring. And while most of us are craving lighter layers, fresh silhouettes, and outfits that feel like a reset, the reality is that temperatures still demand coats, boots, and clever layering. This in-between mindset is where London style really shines. Instead of jumping ahead too fast, the city’s fashion crowd eases into the new season with outfit formulas that feel polished, adaptable, and long-lasting.
For 2026, London fashion trends are leaning on looks that balance structure with ease: elevated basics, thoughtful proportions, and pieces that work just as well now as they will in early spring. Below, I've selected five outfit formulas I'll be borrowing from the London girls this year, each striking that sweet spot between seasonal reality and a spring-ready mindset.
5 Outfit Formulas Londoners Are Relying On From Now Until Spring 2026:
1. Shirt + Scarf + Long Coat
Style Notes: This is London layering at its finest, refined for 2026. A crisp shirt anchors the look, while the scarf—worn long and loose rather than tightly wrapped—adds softness. The long coat is perfect those in-between days when it’s technically lighter out, but you’re still relying on layers. Finish with flat shoes or loafers to keep it grounded and London-chique.
Shop the Look:
TOVE
Yoonmi Belted Brushed Wool-Blend Coat
A coat you'd bring out year after year.
BALLY
Fair Isle Wool Scarf
For the days when it's deceptively chilly.
Reformation
Petites Vida Low Rise Pant
These would go with so many tops, from day to night.
Style Notes: This looks is proof that comfort-first dressing isn’t going anywhere in 2026. London girls are elevating everyday leggings with statement outerwear—here, a plush faux fur jacket that instantly makes the look feel styled rather than lazy. I love the slightly heritage edge that the riding boots bring, too.
Shop the Look:
Frankie Shop
Hope Faux Fur Jacket
There's something so elegant about brown faux-fur.
Mint Velvet
Black Straight Leggings
A true wardrobe hero.
Jigsaw
Heritage Leather Riding Boot
I, for one, am so pleased that riding boots are here to stay.
Gucci
Gg Emblem Medium Tote Bag
I do believe this is the perfect bag to complete the look.
Style Notes: Capri trousers are officially back in the conversation for 2026, and London is embracing them in a very specific way: styled cleanly, with sharp tailoring and minimal fuss. With a cropped trench and slingback heels, this is a transitional outfit formula that feels perfectly placed for the first hints of spring.
Shop the Look:
& Other Stories
Short Trench Coat Jacket
The perfect spring jacket.
COS
Merino Wool High-Neck Top
For all your base layer needs.
ALIGNE
Savannah Ponte Capri Pants
The quality of Aligne pieces are always second to none.
ROGER VIVIER
Belle Vivier 45 Suede Slingback Pumps
Comfortable enough for shopping trips in the city.
4. Black Jeans + Vest Top + Heeled Sandals + Leather Blazer
Style Notes: This is the London answer to effortless dressing. Black jeans and a simple vest are one of the most reliable combinations you can find, but it’s the leather blazer that gives the look its edge—structured, cool, and endlessly reusable. Heeled sandals lighten things up, hinting at spring without fully committing to it.
Shop the Look:
COS
Ribbed Tank Top
The beauty of a plain white vest is that it can be styled with literally anything.
Whistles
Black Authentic Barrel Leg Jean
The cropped length hints at the warmer days we're all dreaming of.
COS
Boxy Collared Leather Jacket
Stunning.
KHAITE
Loop Snake-Effect Leather Sandals
These will go with everything in your wardrobe, trust me.