I Studied the Best-Dressed Women in London—5 Outfit Formulas I Know They'll Wear on Repeat This Year

Because no one does transitional dressing quite like London—especially when spring is on the mind, but winter still has a firm grip. Scroll on to see the outfit formulas Londoners will be wearing on repeat this year.

(Image credit: Future)
If there’s one city I consistently look to for realistic, wearable fashion inspiration, it’s London. Londoners have a knack for making outfits feel directional without being impractical—they dress for the weather, but they hint at what's to come. And in January, that approach feels especially relevant.

Because we might still be in the depths of winter, but mentally, I'm in spring. And while most of us are craving lighter layers, fresh silhouettes, and outfits that feel like a reset, the reality is that temperatures still demand coats, boots, and clever layering. This in-between mindset is where London style really shines. Instead of jumping ahead too fast, the city’s fashion crowd eases into the new season with outfit formulas that feel polished, adaptable, and long-lasting.

London girl outfits spring 2026

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

For 2026, London fashion trends are leaning on looks that balance structure with ease: elevated basics, thoughtful proportions, and pieces that work just as well now as they will in early spring. Below, I've selected five outfit formulas I'll be borrowing from the London girls this year, each striking that sweet spot between seasonal reality and a spring-ready mindset.

5 Outfit Formulas Londoners Are Relying On From Now Until Spring 2026:

1. Shirt + Scarf + Long Coat

London girl outfits spring 2026

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Style Notes: This is London layering at its finest, refined for 2026. A crisp shirt anchors the look, while the scarf—worn long and loose rather than tightly wrapped—adds softness. The long coat is perfect those in-between days when it’s technically lighter out, but you’re still relying on layers. Finish with flat shoes or loafers to keep it grounded and London-chique.

2. Leggings + Faux Fur Jacket + Riding Boots

London girl outfits spring 2026

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: This looks is proof that comfort-first dressing isn’t going anywhere in 2026. London girls are elevating everyday leggings with statement outerwear—here, a plush faux fur jacket that instantly makes the look feel styled rather than lazy. I love the slightly heritage edge that the riding boots bring, too.

3. Cropped Trench + Capri Trousers + Slingback Heels

London girl outfits spring 2026

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: Capri trousers are officially back in the conversation for 2026, and London is embracing them in a very specific way: styled cleanly, with sharp tailoring and minimal fuss. With a cropped trench and slingback heels, this is a transitional outfit formula that feels perfectly placed for the first hints of spring.

4. Black Jeans + Vest Top + Heeled Sandals + Leather Blazer

London girl outfits spring 2026

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: This is the London answer to effortless dressing. Black jeans and a simple vest are one of the most reliable combinations you can find, but it’s the leather blazer that gives the look its edge—structured, cool, and endlessly reusable. Heeled sandals lighten things up, hinting at spring without fully committing to it.

5. Leather Bomber + Straight-Leg Jeans + Heeled Boots