Finally, we’ve arrived at the moment we’ve all been waiting for. The new year is officially upon us, and with it, bringing countless chances for reinvention and resolution. One of the goals I always set for myself, amongst the usual Bridget Jones-esque rhetoric to drink less and stop talking nonsense, is to reset my wardrobe.
As a fashion writer, my closet is always in a perpetual state of flux. Whether I’m injecting new trends into my trusted arsenal, shopping the independent designer du jour or rehoming pieces that no longer serve me on digital resale platforms like Vinted, it feels like my clothes are always in rotation, meaning I hardly get a chance to take stock, organise and order the styles I’m truly besotted with.
One of the areas I’m most interested in, however, is athleisure. From the rope accessories trend to my newfound attraction to Reformer Pilates, there has never been a better time to invest in or wear a pair of leggings. So, you can only imagine my delight when, less than a week into 2026, Ana De Armas stepped out wearing an outfit that’s going to define the category over the next 12 months.
For the uninitiated, this exact colour combination is a pairing that has slowly been bubbling up under the surface over the past few seasons.
Pink, of course, is a shade that’s completely saturated the zeitgeist with cultural movements like Barbiecore, which was timed to the release of Greta Gerwig’s 2023 film adaptation of the doll and Margot Robbie’s wardrobe on the now-iconic press tour, and PP Pink, which refers to the exact shade that defined Pierpaolo Piccioli’s autumn/winter 2022 collection for Valentino.
Grey, on the other hand, is a hue that feels anathema to the tone, making it a complete antithesis to these moments. Quiet and sophisticated, grey is a colour that subverts the luridness associated with pink, with many designers, including Calvin Klein, Chanel and even Chloe, embracing its refined quality.
As a result, the teaming of the two brings out the best of the shades without having to spite the other. It’s something that Victoria Beckham proved earlier in 2025 after strolling through the streets of Paris wearing this duo.
The pop singer turned designer wore a full look from her eponymously-titled label, which included a ribbed dusty pink long-sleeve shirt and sleek grey pencil skirt.
So, if there is anything to glean from these sightings, it’s that grey and pink will only be more prominent over the next few months. I personally didn’t expect it to emerge to the fore through this sportier format, but the beauty of this category is that it’s very low stakes.
From more premium brands like Adanola to more accessible options from H&M, leggings can help you test styles without having to commit to something more substantial. Premium, polished but still vibrant, scroll on to shop the best pink and grey leggings for you to replicate this outfit yourself.
Shop Ana de Armas's Exact Pink and Grey Leggings Outfit:
Dfyne
Origin Sports Bra
Ana De Armas is single-handedly helping Scottish activewear brand Dfyne breakthrough in Hollywood.
Dfyne
Hannah Pearson Leggings
This style comes courtesy of the Glaswegian brand's collaboration with fitness influencer Hannah Pearson.
Shop more Pink and Grey Leggings:
ADIDAS BY STELLA MCCARTNEY
Truestrength Recycled Stretch Sports Bra
Stella McCartney's collaboration with high-street titan H&M might be arriving later this year, but how can we forget her iconic link-up with sportswear giant Adidas?
H&M
Sports Leggings With Softmove™
For such an accessible price point, these leggings really do hold up while working out.
Lululemon
Focuser Scoop-Neck Bra Nulu
Such a delicate and elegant cut, making it suitable for lower intensity exercises and smaller cup sizes.
Adanola
Ultimate Leggings
Beloved by Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kaia Gerber, and Emily Ratajkowski, these leggings have garnered a cult following for a reason.
Alo Yoga
Airlift Line Up Mirage Bra
A sports bra beautiful enough to wear from the studio to the streets.
The White Company UK
Everyday Leggings
Don't just think The White Company does chic towelling and bedding, now.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.