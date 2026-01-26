New York City is at the center of the global style conversation, serving as a hub for flagship stores, the Met Gala, and even fashion week. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that NYC fashion people are often one style step ahead—they’re in the know, reaching for silhouettes and designer brands before the rest of the crowd.
Living in the Big Apple doesn’t just mean having impeccable taste, though; it makes you predisposed to reaching for comfortable footwear—because you can only scale so many subway stairs in soaring stilettos. The solution? Chic sneakers that never sacrifice looks for practicality. And one scan around the city is all you need to spot the three 2026 sneaker trends bubbling to the top of the fashion scene,
Take some NYC style notes and steal the fashion girls’ favorite kicks this season. Ahead, you’ll find popular tennis shoes from Prada, Adidas, Miu Miu, and more, ranging from investment pieces to affordable versions. They’re so polished and easy, you’ll never want to take them off.
Satin Sneakers
Feminine, delicate, and utterly dreamy, satin sneakers are having a moment. They’re the ultimate flirty pick-me-up, sweetening everything from denim and sporty dresses to winter jackets.
Shop Satin Sneakers
Adidas Originals + Wales Bonner
Miu Miu
Plume Satin Sneakers
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Leather-Trimmed Shell Sneakers
COS
Suede-Nylon Ballet Sneakers
Charles & Keith
Cece Satin Ruched Sneakers
Simone Rocha
Ribbon-Tie Ballerina Sneakers
Alohas
TB.69 Rife Satin Low-Top Sneakers
Black Swan × VIVAIA
Square-Toe Lace-Up Satin Sneakerinas
Slim and Lightweight Sneakers
I'm not saying chunky dad sneakers are out, but barley-there kicks are taking center stage. Suede and leather add an instant cool factor, while their low profiles make them effortlessly wearable with just about anything.