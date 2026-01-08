I Thought I'd Worn Jeans With Everything—7 Spring 2026 Trends That Are Making Them Feel Fresh Again

Keep scrolling to discover the seven fresh spring 2026 trends to wear with jeans.

If there’s one staple I know I can rely on year after year, regardless of the season, it's my jeans. Come winter, spring, summer, or autumn, denim trousers have remained my first port of call on those days when I’m stuck on what to wear. And though there are a number of chic jeans trends that are set to be huge in 2026, I’ll be honest and say that I’m unlikely to branch out from the classic blue pairs that I currently own.

Now, I already know that classic denim works well with my "basics”, from cosy cashmere sweaters to smart wool coats. But I have to admit, this has started to feel a little too “samey” even for a minimalist like myself. So, for the new year, I’m on the hunt for some slightly trendier ways to style my jeans that feel just that little bit more elevated. I’ve therefore decided to focus on seven key spring trends that can be paired with my timeless jeans to make them look and feel more “2026”.

So, if you, too, have slight denim fatigue and are wondering what to wear with them that doesn't feel too boring, keep scrolling to discover the seven spring 2026 trends to wear with jeans.

1. Lace-Trim Camisoles

Spring 2026 Trends to Wear with Jeans

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Style Notes: The satin camisoles that dominated the early 2000s made their way back into our wardrobe last spring, but lace-trim details really took off towards the end of last year. Elevated but just as versatile as a classic tank top, this pretty top trend is sure to add a touch of elegance to your jeans.

2. Zebra-Print

Spring 2026 Trends to Wear with Jeans

(Image credit: @tineandreaa)

Style Notes: After leopard print dominated most of 2024 and last year, it’s zebra-print clothing that’s set to be huge in 2026. The pattern is interesting enough to make your jeans look cooler, but the neutral heels still feel wearable for a minimalist like me.

3. Funnel-Neck Blazers

Spring 2026 Trends to Wear with Jeans

(Image credit: @_marisamartins_)

Style Notes: From cosy jumpers to sleek wool jackets, funnel-neck silhouettes have found themselves at the forefront of every fashion person’s wardrobe. The ideal balance of style and practicality, funnel-neck blazers are set to be the next trend to take off this spring.

4. Cherry Red

Spring 2026 Trends to Wear with Jeans

(Image credit: @tia_dewitt)

Style Notes: Practically a neutral in the wardrobes of fashion people, cherry red was one of the biggest colour trends on the spring/summer 2026 runway. The bold shade is not only an easy way to inject colour into your classic blue jeans outfits without feeling too out there, but is also guaranteed to earn you loads of compliments.

