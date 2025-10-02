Sorry to My 40-Deniers—This Is the Fashion-Pro Way to Do Black Tights This Winter

The City of Lights has played host to many a style icon throughout its storied history: Marie Antoinette and her rococo extravagance, Josephine Baker and her ostentatious showgirl wardrobe, Audrey Hepburn and her beatnik chic…
Now, during the early part of Paris Fashion Week, legendary supermodel Kate Moss has taken it upon herself to prove exactly why the French capital is the perfect place for stylish dressers to shine. No stranger to making her well-adored wardrobe items the centrepiece of a memorable outfit—including the Levi’s 501s she wore on repeat whilst off-duty in the ‘90s, the Wellington boots that made regular appearances at Glastonbury during the early 2000s or even her vintage Hermès bag that she recently took to the beach in Formentera, Moss’s latest appearance relied upon a very simple formula.
However, it was the way she leaned into the effortless sensuality and refined elegance synonymous with the city that truly made me stop in our tracks.
Of course, I'm referring to the way the 51-year-old transformed a humble LBD into something far more sophisticated by teaming it with a pair of black tights and chic, round-toe heels. She stepped out in this look whilst running errands in the 1st arrondissement: checking into The Ritz in Place Vendôme, attending a fitting at Tom Ford’s atelier and enjoying the sights after attending Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2026 collection on Monday evening. On the latter, it appears she took styling cues from Anthony Vaccarello’s latest collection for the house, as the Belgian designer also presented a slew of vampy looks paired with lighter stockings and humble pumps.
And whilst a luxe monochromatic outfit like this seems in keeping with what one would pack to wear in Paris, what surprised me the most was the way she switched out her higher-denier tights for a pair that was on the sheer side. In the past, I’ve almost omitted wearing anything under a 40, erroneously thinking they wouldn’t make an impact. But what Kate has proven here is that there’s a subtle sophistication in exercising restraint and not going too bold with your hoisery this season.
Those who have found themselves asking, "Whatever happened to glamour?" will be happy to hear me salute Kate in her act of dressing suitably for the occasion—and the location. With party season and colder weather approaching, it’s also never felt more relevant to lean into the fun of dressing up for the hell of it. Who knew all it took was throwing on a pair of tights that have been in your underwear drawer since secondary school? I am in no way suggesting that you reach for this pair, however, so consider this an invitation to upgrade your collection and shop my edit of the chicest black tights currently available below.
Shop Kate Moss's Look:
MANGO
Long-Sleeved Dress With Draped Neck
With a gorgeous cowl neck, this is something you can totally see hanging in Kate's wardrobe.
MANGO
Thin Veiled Tights
These tights have a grey undertone, making them perfect for pre-winter wear.
LE MONDE BERYL
Victoria Leather Pumps
French women know that Le Monde Beryl is one of the best brands for elegant footwear.
Reformation
Atlas Knit Dress
A long-sleeved minidress is such a useful staple for dressing up in cold weather. Layer with knee-high boots and a long coat for a touch of theatrics.
WOLFORD
Ribbed-Knit Tights
The ribbed-knit material ensures you won't have to compromise on style when it comes to keeping warm.
KHAITE
Sloan Calf Hair Pumps
This wrap-around ankle detail is just so refined.
COS
Pony Hair Mini Dress
Bring some dimension to your LBD with this textured pony-hair style.
GUCCI
Printed Tights
The most luxurious pair of tights anyone could own.
AEYDE
Liz Patent-Leather Pumps
I personally adore a T-bar strap, and this Aeyde style does it in a way that's perfect for in-between seasonality.
& Other Stories
Silk Slip Midi Dress
It wouldn't be a Kate Moss-inspired fashion round-up without the appearance of a slip dress, now would it?
Swedish Stockings
Beata Seamless Tights
Swedish Stockings is an IYKYK tights brand beloved by It girls across Europe.
TOM FORD
Snake-Effect Leather Pumps
The dual strap and the tortoiseshell heel? You've got my attention, Mr Ford.
LESET
Rio Stretch-Ponte Mini Dress
The simplicity of this design is what makes it so subtly beautiful.
H&M
Tights 15 Denier
You can never go wrong with cheap and cheerful high-street hosiery.
TOTEME
Cutout Leather Pumps
The most diminutive heel for the most elegant dressers.
MESHKI
Hayden Long Sleeve Plunge Mini Dress
The gathering around the shoulders gives this mini a certain allure.
Calzedonia
Denier Sheer Tights
For the price of a morning coffee, investing in these is a no-brainer.
Ava Gilchrist is the SEO Writer at Who What Wear UK. Born in Sydney but now based in London, Ava has worked at some of the most prestigious women’s luxury and lifestyle publications including ELLE, Marie Claire and most recently GRAZIA where she held the title of Senior Fashion Features Writer. Ava has five years of industry experience, beginning her writing career after graduating with a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology, Sydney. Her words fuse style with substance, bringing readers insightful commentary on the latest fashion trends, runway shows, celebrity red carpet offerings, must-have shopping pieces, beauty hacks and pop cultural moments. As an editor, Ava has interviewed everyone from Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Emma Corrin and Stella McCartney.