Live from Copenhagen: 7 Street Style Trends That Are Taking Off as We Speak

New York Fashion Week might be known for its celebrity sightings, and Paris for its glamour, but when it comes to street style inspiration that you can actually recreate at home, I'm a firm believer that no place does it like Copenhagen.
Since its debut in 2006, the city has attracted both experienced fashion vets and emerging influencers with a unique sense of style alike, to take a look at the upcoming trends that will dominate the following season. And while most of the talk will inevitably be focused on what's on the spring/summer 2026 runways (which we'll be sharing our thoughts on soon), I couldn't help but notice all of the chic looks that have already been spotted on the streets as well.
With a flawless blend of on-trend chicness and pared-back utility, I know that I can always rely on the Scandi fashion set to provide me with outfit ideas that perfectly combine form and function. This year in particular, I spotted several chic trends that I'll be wearing from now on and well into the autumn season. Think playful but wearable hues that can easily slot into any minimalist wardrobe, to classic and sleek jacket styles that actually have me excited for the inevitable cold spell we'll experience here in the UK.
7 Street Style Trends That Are Taking Off in Copenhagen As We Speak
1. Butter Yellow Leather
Style Notes: It's probably not a surprise to fashion lovers that butter yellow is trending yet again this season, but instead of the breezy linen and cotton separates we saw in the summer, stylish dressers are opting for supple leather fabrications to wear into the autumn season. This luxurious material will look good in every style of clothing, but I'm partial to a jacket or coat for the inevitable cold spell we'll get here in the UK.
Style Notes:Flip-flops have been huge this year, but when chic dressers want to merge the ease of a sandal with the elegance of an event shoe, they opt for heeled styles that look just as formal without the discomfort. A pair of low-heeled flip-flops will add that touch of sophistication to an outfit without that annoying feeling of your feet hurting after a long day in stilettos.
Shop the Trend:
Toteme
Croco-Embossed Heeled Flip Flops
Simple, but so very effective.
aeyde
Leather Daphne Heeled Sandals 75
I'm loving this luxe burgundy hue at the moment.
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Sandals
Animal print has become a neutral in my wardrobe.
3. Barn Jackets
Style Notes: The Scandi fashion set is calling it now—barn jackets are back in again for autumn 2025. The perfect transitional style due to its ability to be layered up or down, the expensive-looking jacket will look chic at any price point.
Style Notes: Copenhagen's chicest dressers have always had a predisposition for a playful dressing moment, and this year, tomato red is taking centre stage in the form of outerwear, knitwear, accessories and more. It might initially seem like a daunting hue, but if the red sandal craze from this summer has taught us anything, it's that this bold shade can easily slot into the wardrobes of minimalists and maximalists alike.
Shop the Trend:
M&S
Crew Neck Button Front Cardigan
Wear with jeans. Bermuda shorts or a white poplin skirt.
The viral Cinch bag now comes in this fun red shade.
5. Lace Skirts
Style Notes: I've been spotting lace clothing everywhere recently, and it's not just in Copenhagen, but I'd be lying if I didn't admit that it was the Sandi girls who convinced me to try this trend out for myself. Showing just how easy lace skirts are to style with autumn staples such as jumpers and jackets, fashion week attendees proved that this romantic skirt style can be worn in any weather.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt
I'm predicting this skirt will sell out very quickly.
H&M
Lace Pencil Skirt
So pretty.
Anthropologie
The Tilda Knee-Length Slip Skirt
This olive green hue is calling my name.
6. Colourful Lens Sunglasses
Style Notes: Nothing can take an outfit from simple to elevated like a pair of sunglasses. However, unlike previous years when the frames of the glasses were the focal point, this fashion week it was the lenses that took centre stage. Boasting every colour imaginable, stylish dressers proved that a trendy pair of sunnies is all you need to pull an outfit together.
Shop the Trend:
Prada
Symbole Sunglasses
These are sure to make a statement.
& Other Stories
Rectangular Frame Sunglasses
The blue lenses feel effortlessly cool.
Tom Ford
Fausto Square Sunglasses
This khaki hue feels a bit more wearable for the minimalists out there.
7. East-West Bags
Style Notes: I think we can all agree that there's just something about an east-west bag that looks incredibly sophisticated. This fashion week, attendees turned their attention to iconic styles such as Alaïa's Le Teckel and Miu Miu's Beau bag.
Shop the Trend:
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
Just dreamy.
Miu Miu
Beau Canvas and Leather Bag
When it comes to bags, Miu Miu never lets me down.
As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. With a particular passion for fragrance—and a personal collection to match—she has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related.
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and campaigns for the print magazine as well as filmed and edited weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.