Just in From New York: Everyone With Cool Style Is Wearing This Once-Dated Boot Trend Again

Slouchy boots haven't been popular since what feels like 2016. Instead, the hot boot of the moment has been a simple black tall boot with a chunky sole. Their popularity isn't hard to understand, a boot like that gives a tough edge to any look nearly instantly. It's one of the quintessential edgy pieces that hasn't really lost it's touch. With Charli XCX's Brat fall seemingly never ending, the tall and stiff black boot with just enough of a heel and a pointed toe or platform bottom has become a necessary cool girl wardrobe staple. But it's chokehold on fashion girls seems to be slipping.
That isn't to say tall black boots aren't popular. They're timeless! But slouchy boots are having a bit of a moment again, just in time for all of TikTok to romanticize the twee hipster era where they were at their peak of popularity. Slouchy boots were a cornerstore of the boho chic look, which Chemena Kamali of Chloé is fully bringing back with her recent runway collections.
A boot with the right amount of slouch that mimics that of a pulled up sleeve swirling in the perfect way around your elbow is the ideal piece to wear with a more flowy and billowing wardrobe. And so, a pair is needed for this moment in fashion. They're not as edgy as a classic tall black platform boot but there's something undeniably cool about the way they have such a movement to them and can fall at any which way around your leg depending on what pant or skirt you're styling them with.
Months ago when I went to the Charli XCX concert in Brooklyn, I saw a sea of girls in the same kind of boot. And now, there's been a noticeable shift, with suede brown scrunchy boots following me everywhere I go in the city. Personally, I'll be wearing both kinds of boots this winter and it's nice to have options that feel so different from each other.
Shop the best slouchy boots, below.
Reformation
Davina Slouch Boot
Free People
Daisy Slouchy Kitten Heel Boots
Dolce Vita
Talina Slouch Boots
Schutz
Maryana Slouch Boots
Simkhai
Jordi Suede Slouch Boots
Mango
Suede Boots With Buckle
& Other Stories
Kitten Heel Leather Knee Boots
Free People
Bridget Belt Slouch Boots
ALOHAS
Kalila Slouch Knee High Boot
Free People
Brigid Over-The-Knee Boots
Shopbop
Alexandre Birman Tati Slouch Boots
Prologue Shoes
Elaris Block Heel Knee High Boot