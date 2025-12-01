First VB, Then Kate Middleton, Now Alexa’s Also Choosing This New Shoe Trend

But tonight at the 2025 Fashion Awards, perennial British It girl Alexa Chung has stepped out in a shoe trend I had only seen worn by the city’s more sophisticated dressers, proving that regardless of your approach to fashion, this silhouette really is one to note.
You see, as a fashion writer, it’s not only my passion but my career to chronicle the latest happenings by the celebrity style set. So, when I saw the former model and present arrive on the pink carpet outside of the Royal Albert Hall, I was left surprised to see her abandon her trademark denim jeans and white shirts for a more bohemian (and wind-resistant) dress from Chloé.
Debuted in the French maison’s recent spring/summer 2026 collection presented during Paris Fashion Week, the canary yellow knee-grazing style was made from a rather practical and weather-endurance fabric and featured a sleek funnel-neck, elongated drop waist and peplum-esque hemline. But rather than lean into the boho connotations of the luxuriate, she instead went a posher route, opting for a pair of croc-print heels that both fashion royalty and actual royalty have been wearing on repeat.
Indeed, earlier this week, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, stepped out for an appearance near Angel wearing a grey coloured pair. She also defied expectations by eschewing regular protocol and contrasting her Hugo Boss embossed pumps against her brown suede DeMellier Hudson bag.
Then, a few weeks earlier, Victoria Beckham stepped out to attend her husband David’s knighthood at Windsor Castle wearing a black pair of croc-effect heels. They say it takes three to make a trend—and I’m calling it here first.
Of course, given the fact the Posh Spice wore her pair on the former Duchess of Cambridge's home turf and Chung's outing comes a stone's throw from Kensington Palace, it's only fitting that these three taste makers share this shoe in common.
In fact, I’ve had a pre-loved pair of powder pink croc-effect heeled ballet pumps from Parisian-based label Maryam Nassir Zadeh sitting in my Vinted cart for a few weeks now, and if this isn’t enough to convince me to join the fold and invest, I don’t know what is.
A little regal, quite refined and a little unexpected are exactly the characteristics I can get behind. Ahead, the best croc heels I’ve found, so you can make like this trio and step out in style.
Shop the Croc Heel Trend from the 2025 Fashion Awards
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.