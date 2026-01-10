Not Pointed Toe, Not Square—Fashion People Are Wearing Jeans With This Chicer Boots Trend

Whilst boots are less likely to fall in and out of favour quite at the same speed as trainers, they’re certainly not immune to a seasonal shift in mood. And although I won’t be retiring my classic black boots anytime soon, I can’t help but notice that a new silhouette is gearing up to be one of the season's most impactful buys. Lately, the chicest dressers I follow are all completing their jeans outfits with chisel-toe boots.
Sitting between pointed-toe and square-toe styles, the chisel-toe design mimics the slim, angular edge of the tool it’s named after, creating a narrow, sculptural square that looks impossibly chic when translated into a boot.
The best of both worlds, the design is elongated enough to bring a certain sharpness into an outfit. Meanwhile, the square-toe finish imparts a chic edge.
That angular nature makes chisel-toe boots a particularly striking partner for jeans, lending a considered polish that feels fresh without complicating things.
Having already spotted them on some of the chicest Parisians, Londoners and New Yorkers, I have no doubt this emerging boots trend is about to make serious waves. And if, like me, you’re looking to invest in a piece that feels current yet timeless enough to wear for years to come, this is one worth paying attention to.
Read on to discover and shop the chicest chisel-toe boots to buy now.
