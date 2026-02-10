5 Winter Skirt Trends Everyone Is Wearing With Boots This Year

I wear pants throughout the year almost exclusively, but the rest of this winter, I’m venturing out of my comfort zone by trying some skirt trends to wear with my usual boots-and-sweaters uniform. Skirts are one of those easy pieces you can implement into your wardrobe, even when it’s below freezing. Trust me, I’ve seen fashionable New Yorkers step out in chic and elegant outfits wearing various skirt trends. I’ve scrolled through Instagram and Pinterest for further outfit inspiration and noticed these types of outfits keep coming up with the same skirt trends.
NYC fashion people have been big fans of the leather skirt and other skirt styles like midi and, recently, low-rise skirts. These skirt trends all have one thing in common: timeless silhouettes. Each of them has a simplicity to it that is easy to style in various, fashionable ways. Gone are the days of looking frumpy during winter. I’m opting for chicer outfit options, and these skirt trends are the route. Other styles like knee-length skirts and pleated skirts are both classic shapes, but the IG fashion crowd is rediscovering them and turning them into the next winter It trends, and I couldn’t be more excited.
If you’re on the hunt for new bottoms to wear with your boots, keep scrolling to shop these not-so-new winter skirt trends.
Leather Skirts
LE BOP
Betty Faux Leather Maxi Skirt
Rich deep blue and leather are the perfect combination.
Enza Costa
Leather Hi-Waist Curve Skirt
I love the high-waisted detail on this skirt.
Nordstrom
Croc Embossed Leather Pencil Midi Skirt
White leather is so in for winter.
Veda
Veda Julia Leather Skirt
This would dress up any outfit.
ZARA
Faux Leather Midi Skirt
This skirt is just perfect.
Knee-Length Skirts
Gap
Linen-Blend Bias-Cut Skirt
I've been loving white skirts lately.
COS
Cotton Pencil Skirt
This skit is simple but so chic.
Aritzia
Cupola Skirt
The button details on this skirt adds something interesting to an otherwise plain skirt.