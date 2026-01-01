Not Flat, Not Stilettos—This is the Cooler Boots Trend In-the-Know Fashion People Are Shopping Now

Fashion people have long had a soft spot for the so-called "ugly" shoe. From sneakerinas to five-toe flats and wooden clogs, there’s something about a deliberately unsightly silhouette that adds edge. So when I heard whispers that wedge boots were shaping up to be next season’s most directional buy, I needed very little convincing.
At first glance, they resemble your classic heeled ankle or knee-high boots. But, instead of a traditional heel, this emerging style is anchored by a solid wedge that extends from sole to floor, creating a unified, sculptural silhouette with a satisfyingly weighty feel.
While wedge boots might not have the sleek sharpness of a stiletto or the daintiness of a kitten heel, that’s precisely their appeal. The architectural lines and chunkier profile give them a much more modern edge than your average heeled boot.
Poised to become one of the season’s defining footwear trends, high-street and designer labels are backing the silhouette right now. From Zara’s polished pairs to Paris Texas’s streamlined takes, scroll on to discover the chicest wedge boots to buy right now.
Shop Wedge Boots:
Zara
Leather Wedge Heel Ankle Boots
This dark burgundy shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Zara
Wedge Heel Boots
These look more expensive than they actually are.
Marks & Spencer
Suede Wedge Pointed Ankle Boots
The suede shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
& Other Stories
Wedge-Heel Knee-High Boots
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
Massimo Dutti
Stretch Leather Wedge Ankle Boots
Style these with jeans or pair them with a longline skirt.
Asos Design
Clarissa Wedge Pull on Boots
Whilst I love these in the black, they also come in a dark burgundy shade.
Paris Texas
Nina Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots
Paris Texas remains a fashion person's favourites.
Dries Van Noten
Leather Wedge Boots
The sculptural finish gives these such an elevated edge.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.