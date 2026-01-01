Not Flat, Not Stilettos—This is the Cooler Boots Trend In-the-Know Fashion People Are Shopping Now

Winter dressing is X10 more interesting when this underrated boots trend is involved.

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features
Collage of influencers wearing wedge boots with skirts.
(Image credit: Who What Wear)
Jump to category:

Fashion people have long had a soft spot for the so-called "ugly" shoe. From sneakerinas to five-toe flats and wooden clogs, there’s something about a deliberately unsightly silhouette that adds edge. So when I heard whispers that wedge boots were shaping up to be next season’s most directional buy, I needed very little convincing.

Influencer @nlmarilyn takes a mirror selfie wearing wedge boots and a checked skirt with a black jumper.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

At first glance, they resemble your classic heeled ankle or knee-high boots. But, instead of a traditional heel, this emerging style is anchored by a solid wedge that extends from sole to floor, creating a unified, sculptural silhouette with a satisfyingly weighty feel.

Influencer @cocoschiffer wears wedge boots with a black coat.

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

While wedge boots might not have the sleek sharpness of a stiletto or the daintiness of a kitten heel, that’s precisely their appeal. The architectural lines and chunkier profile give them a much more modern edge than your average heeled boot.

Influencer @daniellejinadu wears black wedge boots with a grey knitted two-piece.

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Poised to become one of the season’s defining footwear trends, high-street and designer labels are backing the silhouette right now. From Zara’s polished pairs to Paris Texas’s streamlined takes, scroll on to discover the chicest wedge boots to buy right now.

Shop Wedge Boots:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.