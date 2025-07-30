30 Years Later, These Iconic ‘90s Outfits Look Just as Chic Now as They Did Then

When I think of iconic ‘90s outfits, my mind instantly wanders to a few pivotal points during the decade. There's the '90s fashion cemented in popular culture, like Carrie Bradshaw’s eminently eclectic designer wardrobing on Sex and the City or Monica Geller’s considerate casualness in Friends.
Then there are the runway moments, including but not limited to Versace’s Freedom! Climax in 1991, whereby Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell closed the show dressed in monochromatic shift mini dresses and mouthing the lyrics of George Michael’s anthem, Marc Jacobs’ grunge collection for Perry Ellis in 1994 and Mugler’s haute couture cyborg suit from 1995.
On stage, there was no shortage of spotlight-stealing ensembles, including Madonna’s Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra, which she wore during her 1990 Blonde Ambition world tour, or TLC’s genre-defying and gender-bending matching streetwear.
The red carpet forays are equally momentous, like Elizabeth Hurley’s slinky safety pin dress from the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral or the chartreuse chinoiserie Dior by John Galliano gown Nicole Kidman wore to the 69th annual Academy Awards in 1997.
However, as someone whose credentials to comment on the matter include being born six months before the turn of the 21st century in the June of 1999, the most iconic ‘90s outfits aren’t the ones you’ll find on screen or played up for an audience. Instead, the decade’s biggest contributions come in a more insouciant approach, like model off-duty sightings or the days celebrities went to events without being dressed by a stylist.
To me, the most iconic ‘90s outfits stand as a time capsule. They reflect what personal style looked like without the influence of niche aesthetics, self-surveilling social media or the ability to commodify your outfit of the day through brand deals and paparazzi shots. As Cindy Crawford said during an interview meditating on her life in looks, “No one put [my outfit] together other than just what I grabbed.”
From Princess Diana’s revenge dress, Oscar appearances no one saw coming and Posh and Becks's most recognisable look, uncover the 16 most iconic ‘90s outfits of all time, ahead.
The 16 Most Iconic '90s Outfits
1. Kate Moss's Slip Dress
Style Notes: Cherubic and fresh from Croydon, Kate Moss began the decade by gracing the cover of The Face's July 1990 issue. She might've been only 16 at the time, but only three years later, she would go on to wear a look that defined the '90s. Indeed, her humble slip dress was slinky, lingerie-inspired and, according to an interview she gave in 2023, unknowingly "see-through".
"The pictures came out the next day in the newspaper, and it was the flash that made it look 'naked'," Moss said of the Liza Bruce piece, which she wore to the Elite Model Agency party for the Look of the Year in 1993.
2. Victoria Beckham's Chainmail Halterneck Top
Style Notes: A power couple if there ever was one, David and Victoria Beckham's '90s fashion gave way to the mode of coordinating style to strengthen one's public persona. On their own, the Spice Girl and the English footballer had flair in spades. But it was when they were spotted out together wearing similar outfits that piqued interest the most. This look, which was worn to an event in London in 1999, is one of the former pop star turned fashion designer's more demure. Still, the combination of the chintzy halterneck top and animal-print shoe remains one of the best in her oeuvre.
3. Princess Diana's Revenge Dress
Style Notes: Princess Diana's revenge dress is, in my opinion, the most iconic '90s outfit. Not only is this gown a symbol of her use of fashion as a form of rebellion and silent strength, but the acme of how the late Lady Spencer approached her role in the royal family. For the uninitiated, the former Princess of Wales wore this little black dress to a gala in Hyde Park's Serpentine Gallery on the same night the now King Charles III confessed to committing adultery during their marriage during a televised interview. So, what do you wear when your ex-husband and heir to the throne reveals to have cheated on you to the public? A fitted and strapless Christina Stambolian design with a floaty chiffon train, of course.
4. Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's Street Style
Style Notes: Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy has come back into the zeitgeist with the impending release and current production of Ryan Murphy's upcoming limited series, American Love Story. The furore around the historically inaccurate costuming proves exactly why CBK's fashion legacy remains perennially inimitable. Her unwavering commitment to minimalism set a precedent that Manhattan darlings still follow today. Of course, as a publicist for Calvin Klein, her wardrobe was always functional and apt for corporate settings, meaning workwear staples like white button-down shirts and midi skirts were always present, yet nonetheless designer, given her penchant for Prada, Miu Miu and Yohji Yamamoto.
Style Notes: Her hit single "Jenny From The Block" mightn't even hit the airwaves by the time this picture was taken, but Jennifer Lopez's '90s fashion era is proof that the New Yorker has always been a force to contend with. A smidge more mindful than the glamorous outfits that succeeded the decade in the early 2000s, this waistcoat dress epitomises her girl next door origins.
6. Mariah Carey's MTV VMAs Two-Piece
Style Notes: Taking a page from Princess Diana's book, Mariah Carey put her own spin on revenge dressing when she attended the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a sultry two-piece set after announcing her split from then-husband Tommy Mottola. The simplicity of the co-ord really demonstrates why minimalism was so pervasive. (See: clean lines and unfussy elegance.)
7. Gwyneth Paltrow's Tom Ford for Gucci Suit
Style Notes: Gwyneth Paltrow might've helped pioneer terms like "conscious uncoupling" and a well-rounded lifestyle that involves dry brushing, infrared saunas, and yoni eggs, but before she was the Goop juggernaut we know her to be, she was an actress with a street style that focused on refined ease. This came to the forefront in 1996, when Paltrow wore a burgundy Gucci suit designed by Tom Ford to the MTV VMAs. The suit was fresh of the runway, having made its debut in the autumn/winter season that year, showcasing her know-how and ability to make effortless and well-tailored pieces covetable as far back as 30 years ago. In 2022, Paltrow rewore this look for Gucci's Hollywood-inspired Love Parade collection, wearing a recreation designed by Alessandro Michele for the Florentine maison's Aria collection a year earlier.
8. Céline Dion's Backwards John Galliano Suit
Style Notes: Céline Dion's recent documentary might have helped thrust the French-Canadian diva's style philosophy into the spotlight. (If you haven't seen, she confessed to owning over 10,000 pairs of shoes and will buy any style she likes regardless of size: "I walk the shoe, the shoe don't walk me".) Even all the way back in 1999 was she living by her own rules, like the time she attend the 71st Academy Awards wearing a John Galliano for Dior suit backwards.
9. Iman's Floral Dress
Style Notes: While Posh and Becks catapulted their stardom through matching outfits, the opposite could be said for David Bowie and legendary supermodel Iman. He was the androgynous rockstar, and she was the fashion vixen, which is really apparent in this outing to the 1999 MTV VMAs. While the Ziggy Stardust singer's outfit looks like something you'd find at The Row, Iman is a vision in this floral, body-conscious dress.
Style Notes: From the underarm hair-exposing red sequin Vivienne Tam dress that she wore to the premiere of Notting Hill to herinfamous pre and post-makeover Pretty Woman costumes, Julia Roberts is synonymous with iconic '90s outfits. However, the one that feels the most timeless is this Giorgio Armani men's suit that she wore to the 1990 Golden Globes. Taking home the prestigious award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Steel Magnolias, she did so wearing the tailored two-piece that she picked up earlier on Rodeo Drive. (Very Vivian Ward of her!) Remaining on moodboards ever since, Ayo Edebiri recreated the look in a Loewe version for the 2025 ceremony.
11. Winona Ryder's Casual Film Premiere Look
Style Notes: As a formidable child star who broke out into the mainstream during the '80s Brat Pack era, by the time the '90s rolled around, Winona Ryder was a seasoned professional in Hollywood spheres. This look from 1991 is one of her most unintentionally punk and indicative of how different the industry was back then. With this picture taken of the star on her way to a film premiere, her simple jeans and a nice top formula feels fresh, unpretentious and makes me nostalgic for a time when turning a look wasn't of paramount importance.