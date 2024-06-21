The ‘90s Top Trend People Are Now Wearing with Linen Trousers, Slip Skirts and Long Shorts

Now that the summer sun has finally arrived, I can't help but be compelled to spend my spare time—when not chasing said sun—sifting through Pinterest boards and Instagram pages in search of warm-weather outfits to re-create this season.

Although, admittedly, my wardrobe already contains most of the ingredients for a summer of successful outfits, I've come across a glaring gap that I plan on filling as soon as possible. Tempted by the images that have saturated my IG timeline in recent weeks, I'm contemplating trying the handkerchief top trend for myself.

Influencer wears a handkerchief top.

(Image credit: @simplytandya)

Balancing a casual and elegant aesthetic, this strapless top style lends a relaxed '90s energy that I want to bring with me all season. Ideal for quickly covering up on beachside days, the pretty top trend also looks impossibly chic when selected in a luxurious silky style and worn with a flowing maxi skirt or draped silk trousers.

Whilst you might have imagined that the trend was difficult to wear, with its strapless silhouette and cropped design, it's actually incredibly easy to work into outfits. Consider pairing the breezy top with some linen trousers or a figure-skimming skirt for two easy, on-trend looks. Alternatively, find a fuller-coverage top or search for one with straps (our shopping edit below will point you in the right direction) and continue with styling as planned.

Influencer wears a handkerchief top.

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

You can even DIY it. To get the look, simply select a square silk or cotton scarf, fold it in half diagonally and tie the two narrow edges into a knot behind your back. Alternatively, shop one of the "pre-made" tops on offer at our favourite brands. From Bershka's clever elasticated style to SIR.'s supremely elegant silk top, high-street and designer names alike are rife with the growing summer trend.

Influencer wears a handkerchief top.

(Image credit: @venswifestyle)

Read on to discover our edit of the best handkerchief tops.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HANDKERCHIEF TOPS:

Leaf-Print Silk Scarf
Cos
Leaf-Print Silk Scarf

This is woven from pure Mulberry silk for a luxurious finish.

SIR, Arte Printed One-Shoulder Silk Satin Crop Top
SIR.
Arte Printed One-Shoulder Silk Satin Crop Top

Wear with oversized earrings or layer on a pendant necklace

Menno - Miami Floral Ivory
Rixo
Menno Silk Scarf

This also comes in a pink floral style.

Asymmetrical Top With Embroidered Panel
Mango
Asymmetrical Top With Embroidered Panel

The adjustable straps means that you can fit this to your preference.

Printed Scarf
Mango
Printed Scarf

This pretty scarf looks more expensive than it is.

Brita - Sale Slip Satin Scarf - Brown Terra
Nanushka
Brita Satin Scarf

Shop this elegant scarf whilst it's on sale.

top
Bershka
Scarf Top With Linen

Style with baggy jeans or match it with a white linen skirt.

Barocco Sea Cotton and Silk Top
Versace
Barocco Sea Cotton and Silk Top

Style with the matching skirt for a playful seaside look.

Shop the matching Barocco Sea Jacquard Miniskirt (£700).

