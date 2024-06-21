The ‘90s Top Trend People Are Now Wearing with Linen Trousers, Slip Skirts and Long Shorts

Now that the summer sun has finally arrived, I can't help but be compelled to spend my spare time—when not chasing said sun—sifting through Pinterest boards and Instagram pages in search of warm-weather outfits to re-create this season.

Although, admittedly, my wardrobe already contains most of the ingredients for a summer of successful outfits, I've come across a glaring gap that I plan on filling as soon as possible. Tempted by the images that have saturated my IG timeline in recent weeks, I'm contemplating trying the handkerchief top trend for myself.

Balancing a casual and elegant aesthetic, this strapless top style lends a relaxed '90s energy that I want to bring with me all season. Ideal for quickly covering up on beachside days, the pretty top trend also looks impossibly chic when selected in a luxurious silky style and worn with a flowing maxi skirt or draped silk trousers.

Whilst you might have imagined that the trend was difficult to wear, with its strapless silhouette and cropped design, it's actually incredibly easy to work into outfits. Consider pairing the breezy top with some linen trousers or a figure-skimming skirt for two easy, on-trend looks. Alternatively, find a fuller-coverage top or search for one with straps (our shopping edit below will point you in the right direction) and continue with styling as planned.

You can even DIY it. To get the look, simply select a square silk or cotton scarf, fold it in half diagonally and tie the two narrow edges into a knot behind your back. Alternatively, shop one of the "pre-made" tops on offer at our favourite brands. From Bershka's clever elasticated style to SIR.'s supremely elegant silk top, high-street and designer names alike are rife with the growing summer trend.

Read on to discover our edit of the best handkerchief tops.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HANDKERCHIEF TOPS:

Cos Leaf-Print Silk Scarf £95 SHOP NOW This is woven from pure Mulberry silk for a luxurious finish.

SIR. Arte Printed One-Shoulder Silk Satin Crop Top £392 SHOP NOW Wear with oversized earrings or layer on a pendant necklace

Rixo Menno Silk Scarf £125 SHOP NOW This also comes in a pink floral style.

Mango Asymmetrical Top With Embroidered Panel £46 SHOP NOW The adjustable straps means that you can fit this to your preference.

Mango Printed Scarf £13 SHOP NOW This pretty scarf looks more expensive than it is.

Nanushka Brita Satin Scarf £195 £95 SHOP NOW Shop this elegant scarf whilst it's on sale.

Bershka Scarf Top With Linen £18 SHOP NOW Style with baggy jeans or match it with a white linen skirt.