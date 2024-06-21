The ‘90s Top Trend People Are Now Wearing with Linen Trousers, Slip Skirts and Long Shorts
Now that the summer sun has finally arrived, I can't help but be compelled to spend my spare time—when not chasing said sun—sifting through Pinterest boards and Instagram pages in search of warm-weather outfits to re-create this season.
Although, admittedly, my wardrobe already contains most of the ingredients for a summer of successful outfits, I've come across a glaring gap that I plan on filling as soon as possible. Tempted by the images that have saturated my IG timeline in recent weeks, I'm contemplating trying the handkerchief top trend for myself.
Balancing a casual and elegant aesthetic, this strapless top style lends a relaxed '90s energy that I want to bring with me all season. Ideal for quickly covering up on beachside days, the pretty top trend also looks impossibly chic when selected in a luxurious silky style and worn with a flowing maxi skirt or draped silk trousers.
Whilst you might have imagined that the trend was difficult to wear, with its strapless silhouette and cropped design, it's actually incredibly easy to work into outfits. Consider pairing the breezy top with some linen trousers or a figure-skimming skirt for two easy, on-trend looks. Alternatively, find a fuller-coverage top or search for one with straps (our shopping edit below will point you in the right direction) and continue with styling as planned.
You can even DIY it. To get the look, simply select a square silk or cotton scarf, fold it in half diagonally and tie the two narrow edges into a knot behind your back. Alternatively, shop one of the "pre-made" tops on offer at our favourite brands. From Bershka's clever elasticated style to SIR.'s supremely elegant silk top, high-street and designer names alike are rife with the growing summer trend.
Read on to discover our edit of the best handkerchief tops.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HANDKERCHIEF TOPS:
Wear with oversized earrings or layer on a pendant necklace
The adjustable straps means that you can fit this to your preference.
Style with baggy jeans or match it with a white linen skirt.
Style with the matching skirt for a playful seaside look.
Shop the matching Barocco Sea Jacquard Miniskirt (£700).
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
