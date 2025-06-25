Spotted in Kensington: London's Coolest Girls Are Going Anti-Trend With This Colour Choice

At the 2025 Serpentine summer party in London, every 'it' girl decided to ditch colour in favour of classic hues. Scroll down to see my edit of the best dressed.

Adot Gak, Lily Allen and Georgia May Jagger attend The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2025 at Serpentine on June 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
I’ll be honest—celebrities haven’t always been my go-to for fashion inspiration. With all the loud prints, bold hues, and statement pieces, I often found them a little too 'out there' for my more pared-back, refined wardrobe. But 2025? It’s changed everything.

From last month’s Met Gala, which featured celebrities showcasing their finest tailoring to pay homage to Black dandyism, to the Cannes Film Festival that took French glamour to the next level, 2025 is the year that celebrities have truly impressed me with their style. And just when I thought they couldn’t top themselves, last night’s Serpentine Summer Party took place.

Each year, the Serpentine Gallery celebrates its newly unveiled pavilion, and 2025’s spotlight was on Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum, whose ‘A Capsule in Time’ installation—crafted from sculptural wooden and bamboo structures—was nothing short of spectacular.

The guest list was no less impressive, including plenty of our favourite fashion icons, from Monroe Bergdorf to Lily Allen, who, instead of the brightly coloured ensembles we usually spot on the carpet, opted for chic monochromatic looks that can easily be adapted into our own everyday wardrobes.

But don’t just take it from me, keep scrolling to see my edit of the best outfits I spotted at the 2025 Serpentine summer party.

The Best-Dressed at the 2025 Serpentine Summer Party:

Lily Allen attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2025 at Serpentine on June 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Lily Allen
What: 16Arlington

Munroe Bergdorf attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2025 at Serpentine on June 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Munroe Bergdorf
What: Patrick McDowell

Cate Blanchett attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2025 at Serpentine on June 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Cate Blanchett
What: Dilara Findikoglu

Jourdan Dunn attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2025 at Serpentine on June 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Jourdan Dunn
What: Balmain

Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2025 at Serpentine on June 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Gugu Mbatha-Raw
What: Erdem

Joy Crookes attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2025 at Serpentine on June 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Joy Crookes

Georgia May Jagger attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2025 at Serpentine on June 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Georgia May Jagger
What: David Koma

Rebel Wilson attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2025 at Serpentine on June 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Rebel Wilson
What: Temperley London

Adot Gak attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2025 at Serpentine on June 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Adot Gak
What: Sydney Lane

Amelia Dimoldenberg attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2025 at Serpentine on June 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Amelia Dimoldenberg

Joanne Froggatt attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2025 at Serpentine on June 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Joanne Froggatt
What: Bvlgari

Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2025 at Serpentine on June 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Emma Thynn,
What: David Koma

Kelly Osbourne attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2025 at Serpentine on June 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Kelly Osbourne
What: Rebecca Vallance

Dina Asher-Smith attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2025 at Serpentine on June 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Dina Asher-Smith

Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Editorial Assistant

As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. With a particular passion for fragrance—and a personal collection to match—she has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related. Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and campaigns for the print magazine as well as filmed and edited weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.

