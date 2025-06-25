Spotted in Kensington: London's Coolest Girls Are Going Anti-Trend With This Colour Choice

I’ll be honest—celebrities haven’t always been my go-to for fashion inspiration. With all the loud prints, bold hues, and statement pieces, I often found them a little too 'out there' for my more pared-back, refined wardrobe. But 2025? It’s changed everything.

From last month’s Met Gala, which featured celebrities showcasing their finest tailoring to pay homage to Black dandyism, to the Cannes Film Festival that took French glamour to the next level, 2025 is the year that celebrities have truly impressed me with their style. And just when I thought they couldn’t top themselves, last night’s Serpentine Summer Party took place.

Each year, the Serpentine Gallery celebrates its newly unveiled pavilion, and 2025’s spotlight was on Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum, whose ‘A Capsule in Time’ installation—crafted from sculptural wooden and bamboo structures—was nothing short of spectacular.

The guest list was no less impressive, including plenty of our favourite fashion icons, from Monroe Bergdorf to Lily Allen, who, instead of the brightly coloured ensembles we usually spot on the carpet, opted for chic monochromatic looks that can easily be adapted into our own everyday wardrobes.

But don’t just take it from me, keep scrolling to see my edit of the best outfits I spotted at the 2025 Serpentine summer party.

The Best-Dressed at the 2025 Serpentine Summer Party:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Lily Allen

What: 16Arlington

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Munroe Bergdorf

What: Patrick McDowell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Cate Blanchett

What: Dilara Findikoglu

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Jourdan Dunn

What: Balmain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Gugu Mbatha-Raw

What: Erdem

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Joy Crookes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Georgia May Jagger

What: David Koma

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Rebel Wilson

What: Temperley London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Adot Gak

What: Sydney Lane

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Amelia Dimoldenberg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Joanne Froggatt

What: Bvlgari

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Emma Thynn,

What: David Koma

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Kelly Osbourne

What: Rebecca Vallance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Dina Asher-Smith