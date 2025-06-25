Spotted in Kensington: London's Coolest Girls Are Going Anti-Trend With This Colour Choice
At the 2025 Serpentine summer party in London, every 'it' girl decided to ditch colour in favour of classic hues. Scroll down to see my edit of the best dressed.
I’ll be honest—celebrities haven’t always been my go-to for fashion inspiration. With all the loud prints, bold hues, and statement pieces, I often found them a little too 'out there' for my more pared-back, refined wardrobe. But 2025? It’s changed everything.
From last month’s Met Gala, which featured celebrities showcasing their finest tailoring to pay homage to Black dandyism, to the Cannes Film Festival that took French glamour to the next level, 2025 is the year that celebrities have truly impressed me with their style. And just when I thought they couldn’t top themselves, last night’s Serpentine Summer Party took place.
Each year, the Serpentine Gallery celebrates its newly unveiled pavilion, and 2025’s spotlight was on Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum, whose ‘A Capsule in Time’ installation—crafted from sculptural wooden and bamboo structures—was nothing short of spectacular.
The guest list was no less impressive, including plenty of our favourite fashion icons, from Monroe Bergdorf to Lily Allen, who, instead of the brightly coloured ensembles we usually spot on the carpet, opted for chic monochromatic looks that can easily be adapted into our own everyday wardrobes.
But don’t just take it from me, keep scrolling to see my edit of the best outfits I spotted at the 2025 Serpentine summer party.
The Best-Dressed at the 2025 Serpentine Summer Party:
Who: Lily Allen
What: 16Arlington
Who: Munroe Bergdorf
What: Patrick McDowell
Who: Cate Blanchett
What: Dilara Findikoglu
Who: Jourdan Dunn
What: Balmain
Who: Gugu Mbatha-Raw
What: Erdem
Who: Joy Crookes
Who: Georgia May Jagger
What: David Koma
Who: Rebel Wilson
What: Temperley London
Who: Adot Gak
What: Sydney Lane
Who: Amelia Dimoldenberg
Who: Joanne Froggatt
What: Bvlgari
Who: Emma Thynn,
What: David Koma
Who: Kelly Osbourne
What: Rebecca Vallance
Who: Dina Asher-Smith
