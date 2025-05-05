The 2025 Met Gala Looks Everyone Is Talking About

Each year on the first Monday in May, the Met Gala gathers the world's biggest celebrities and fashion-industry insiders in New York City to celebrate the Costume Institute's spring exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The spring 2025 exhibition—Superfine: Tailoring Black Style—takes the Black dandy as its subject. In keeping with the exhibition theme, this year's dress code is "Tailored for You," which will focus on menswear, so we expect A-list attendees to take this as inspiration for their looks on the red carpet.

For 2025, the cochairs are musician Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, musician A$AP Rocky, and Vogue Editor in Chief and Condé Nast Artistic Director Anna Wintour. Basketball star LeBron James is acting as honorary cochair, and Louis Vuitton is a cosponsor. It is one of the most anticipated red carpet events of the year, and we will be reporting on the star-studded night in real time, so stay tuned for the looks everyone is talking about. Ahead, see the most noteworthy looks from the 2025 Met Gala.

Met gala red carpet 2025

WHO: Colman Domingo

WEAR: Valentino; Boucheron jewelry

STYLED BY: Wayman and Micah

Met gala red carpet 2025

WHO: Lewis Hamilton

WEAR: Custom Wales Bonner; Briony Raymond jewelry

STYLED BY: Eric McNeal

Met Gala 2025 red carpet

WHO: Zendaya

Met Gala 2025 red carpet

WHO: Zoe Saldaña

Met Gala 2025 red carpet

WHO: Venus Williams

Met gala red carpet 2025

WHO: Anna Wintour

WEAR: Louis Vuitton designed by Pharrell; Manolo Blahnik shoes; Briony Raymond jewelry

Met Gala red carpet 2025

WHO: Pharrell Williams

WEAR: Louis Vuitton; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Met Gala red carpet 2025

Met Gala 2025 red carpet

WHO: Bad Bunny

Met Gala 2025 red carpet

WHO: Lupita Nyong'o

Met Gala 2025 red carpet

WHO: Lorde

Met Gala 2025 red carpet

WHO: Jennie

WEAR: Chanel

STYLED BY: Micaela Erlanger

Met Gala 2025 red carpet

WHO: Khaby Lame

Met Gala 2025 red carpet

Met Gala 2025 red carpet

WHO: Teyana Taylor

WEAR: Custom Marc Jacobs in collaboration with Ruth E. Carter; David Yurman jewelry

Met Gala 2025 red carpet

WHO: Emma Chamberlain

WEAR: Custom Courrèges; Stuart Weitzman shoes; vintage eBay accessories

STYLED BY: Jared Ellner

Met Gala red carpet 2025

WHO: Audra McDonald

WEAR: Harbison Studio

Met Gala red carpet 2025

WHO: Whoopi Goldberg

WEAR: Thom Browne

Met Gala 2025 red carpet

WHO: Ego Nwodim

WEAR: Christopher John Rogers; Boucheron jewelry

Met Gala red carpet 2025

WHO: Sadie Sink

WEAR: Custom Prada

STYLED BY: Molly Dickson

Met Gala 2025 red carpet

WHO: La La Anthony

WEAR: Atelier Biser corset; Archival Off-White; Jimmy Choo shoes

STYLED BY: Maeve Reilly

Met gala red carpet 2025

WHO: Scott Evans

Met Gala red carpet 2025

WHO: Bee Carrozzini

WEAR: Givenchy dress; Fred Leighton jewelry

Met Gala 2025 red carpet

WHO: Christian Latchman

Met Gala 2025 red carpet

WHO: Tom Francis

Met Gala 2025 red carpet

WHO: Charlie Casely-Hayford

