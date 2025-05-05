The 2025 Met Gala Looks Everyone Is Talking About
Each year on the first Monday in May, the Met Gala gathers the world's biggest celebrities and fashion-industry insiders in New York City to celebrate the Costume Institute's spring exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The spring 2025 exhibition—Superfine: Tailoring Black Style—takes the Black dandy as its subject. In keeping with the exhibition theme, this year's dress code is "Tailored for You," which will focus on menswear, so we expect A-list attendees to take this as inspiration for their looks on the red carpet.
For 2025, the cochairs are musician Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, musician A$AP Rocky, and Vogue Editor in Chief and Condé Nast Artistic Director Anna Wintour. Basketball star LeBron James is acting as honorary cochair, and Louis Vuitton is a cosponsor. It is one of the most anticipated red carpet events of the year, and we will be reporting on the star-studded night in real time, so stay tuned for the looks everyone is talking about. Ahead, see the most noteworthy looks from the 2025 Met Gala.
WHO: Colman Domingo
WEAR: Valentino; Boucheron jewelry
STYLED BY: Wayman and Micah
WHO: Lewis Hamilton
WEAR: Custom Wales Bonner; Briony Raymond jewelry
STYLED BY: Eric McNeal
WHO: Zendaya
WHO: Zoe Saldaña
WHO: Venus Williams
WHO: Anna Wintour
WEAR: Louis Vuitton designed by Pharrell; Manolo Blahnik shoes; Briony Raymond jewelry
WHO: Pharrell Williams
WEAR: Louis Vuitton; Tiffany & Co. jewelry
WHO: Bad Bunny
WHO: Lupita Nyong'o
WHO: Lorde
WHO: Jennie
WEAR: Chanel
STYLED BY: Micaela Erlanger
WHO: Khaby Lame
WHO: Teyana Taylor
WEAR: Custom Marc Jacobs in collaboration with Ruth E. Carter; David Yurman jewelry
WHO: Emma Chamberlain
WEAR: Custom Courrèges; Stuart Weitzman shoes; vintage eBay accessories
STYLED BY: Jared Ellner
WHO: Audra McDonald
WEAR: Harbison Studio
WHO: Whoopi Goldberg
WEAR: Thom Browne
WHO: Ego Nwodim
WEAR: Christopher John Rogers; Boucheron jewelry
WHO: Sadie Sink
WEAR: Custom Prada
STYLED BY: Molly Dickson
WHO: La La Anthony
WEAR: Atelier Biser corset; Archival Off-White; Jimmy Choo shoes
STYLED BY: Maeve Reilly
WHO: Scott Evans
WHO: Bee Carrozzini
WEAR: Givenchy dress; Fred Leighton jewelry
WHO: Christian Latchman
WHO: Tom Francis
WHO: Charlie Casely-Hayford
