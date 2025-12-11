If you’re set on wearing jeans to a holiday event this year, the fashion crowd has a very particular way of doing it, and it’s anything but basic. Denim is officially getting the elevated treatment, and cool girls are styling it in ways that feel intentional, polished, and fully party-ready. Think of jeans as the anchor to your look, not the afterthought, and suddenly they become the perfect foundation for everything on your calendar.
This season, the chicest approach is all about contrast. Pairing denim with luxe textures, sharp tailoring, or statement accessories instantly turns a simple pair of jeans into something worthy of a holiday soirée. Whether you’re headed to a casual dinner or a cocktail-forward night out, the trick is choosing pieces that make your denim feel special—pieces that add just the right amount of shine, structure, or sophistication without losing that effortless vibe.
The result is a lineup of outfits that look elevated without feeling overdone, and—most importantly—look like you. From cozy-meets-polished to glam-meets-understated, these are the cool-girl ways to wear jeans to every type of holiday event on your calendar this year. Consider it your guide to making denim feel unexpectedly festive.
Get the look: Fair Isle sweater + High-rise jeans + Heels + Leather gloves
Seventy + Mochi
Gigi Jeans
Get the look: Leather trench coat + Polka-dot top + Jeans + Scarf hood + Ballet flats
Rag & Bone
Peyton High Rise Full Length Bootcut Jeans
Get the look: Fitted blazer + Black button-down shirt + Slightly flared jeans + Pointed-toe heels
KHAITE
Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
Get the look: Fancy lace top + Loose jeans + Pointed-toe heels
LEVI'S
Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans
Get the look: Long faux-fur coat + Simple top + Jeans + Leather belt + Strappy heels
KUT from the Kloth
Jean High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Get the look: Matching cardigan tank and sweater set + Jeans + Belt + Pointed-toe heels
ZARA
Z1975 Low Rise Straight Jeans
Get the look: Crisp button-down shirt + Jeans + Silver jewelry + Heels
Reformation
Jax Super High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Get the look: Cape jacket + Jeans + Pointed-toe boots
Madewell
Low-Slung Baggy Jeans in Airy Denim
Get the look: Button-down shirt + Sweater + Jeans + Belt + Heels
Mother
The Mid Rise Maven Sneak Jeans
Get the look: Animal-print jacket + Cuffed jeans + Fun heels
KanCan
Kenny Mid Rise Crop Wide Leg Jeans
Get the look: Statement blouse + High-rise skinny jeans + Pointed-toe heels
Frame
The Arrow Jeans
Get the look: Leather trench coat + Sexy top + Jeans + Heels
SLVRLAKE
London High Rise Straight Jeans
Get the look: Turtleneck sweater + Long blouse + White jeans + Open-toe heels
We the Free
Tennessee Low-Rise Boyfriend Jeans
Get the look: Long polished coat + Faux-fur scarf + Jeans + Patent-leather heels
GRLFRND
Melanie High Rise Boot Cut Jeans
Get the look: Blazer + Top with fluffy trim + Jeans + Heels + Clutch