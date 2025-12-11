If You're Going to Wear Jeans to a Holiday Event, Wear Them Like This, This, and This

woman wearing holiday denim outfit 2025
(Image credit: @sylviemus_; @trendingwithtinsley)
in Features

If you’re set on wearing jeans to a holiday event this year, the fashion crowd has a very particular way of doing it, and it’s anything but basic. Denim is officially getting the elevated treatment, and cool girls are styling it in ways that feel intentional, polished, and fully party-ready. Think of jeans as the anchor to your look, not the afterthought, and suddenly they become the perfect foundation for everything on your calendar.

This season, the chicest approach is all about contrast. Pairing denim with luxe textures, sharp tailoring, or statement accessories instantly turns a simple pair of jeans into something worthy of a holiday soirée. Whether you’re headed to a casual dinner or a cocktail-forward night out, the trick is choosing pieces that make your denim feel special—pieces that add just the right amount of shine, structure, or sophistication without losing that effortless vibe.

The result is a lineup of outfits that look elevated without feeling overdone, and—most importantly—look like you. From cozy-meets-polished to glam-meets-understated, these are the cool-girl ways to wear jeans to every type of holiday event on your calendar this year. Consider it your guide to making denim feel unexpectedly festive.

woman wearing holiday denim outfit 2025

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Get the look: Fair Isle sweater + High-rise jeans + Heels + Leather gloves

woman wearing holiday denim outfit 2025

(Image credit: @annawinck)

Get the look: Leather trench coat + Polka-dot top + Jeans + Scarf hood + Ballet flats

woman wearing holiday denim outfit 2025

(Image credit: @by_eva_)

Get the look: Fitted blazer + Black button-down shirt + Slightly flared jeans + Pointed-toe heels

woman wearing holiday denim outfit 2025

(Image credit: @gabriellaraeg)

Get the look: Fancy lace top + Loose jeans + Pointed-toe heels

woman wearing holiday denim outfit 2025

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Get the look: Long faux-fur coat + Simple top + Jeans + Leather belt + Strappy heels

woman wearing holiday denim outfit 2025

(Image credit: @jaimeridge)

Get the look: Matching cardigan tank and sweater set + Jeans + Belt + Pointed-toe heels

woman wearing holiday denim outfit 2025

(Image credit: @johannapiispa)

Get the look: Crisp button-down shirt + Jeans + Silver jewelry + Heels

woman wearing holiday denim outfit 2025

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Get the look: Cape jacket + Jeans + Pointed-toe boots

woman wearing holiday denim outfit 2025

(Image credit: @mimi.orere)

Get the look: Button-down shirt + Sweater + Jeans + Belt + Heels

woman wearing holiday denim outfit 2025

(Image credit: @trendingwithtinsley)

Get the look: Animal-print jacket + Cuffed jeans + Fun heels

woman wearing holiday denim outfit 2025

(Image credit: @leivankash)

Get the look: Statement blouse + High-rise skinny jeans + Pointed-toe heels

woman wearing holiday denim outfit 2025

(Image credit: @piamance)

Get the look: Leather trench coat + Sexy top + Jeans + Heels

woman wearing holiday denim outfit 2025

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Get the look: Turtleneck sweater + Long blouse + White jeans + Open-toe heels

woman wearing holiday denim outfit 2025

(Image credit: @stephaniebroek)

Get the look: Long polished coat + Faux-fur scarf + Jeans + Patent-leather heels

woman wearing holiday denim outfit 2025

(Image credit: @trendingwithtinsley)

Get the look: Blazer + Top with fluffy trim + Jeans + Heels + Clutch