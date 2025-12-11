7 Low-Key Holiday Season Outfits That Don't Involve Buying a Sparkly Dress

You'll wear these looks far more than once a year.

holiday season outfits
(Image credit: @sylviemus_; @angelafink; @fakerstrom)
I'll admit that I've worn my fair share of sparkly outfits during the holiday season over the years, and I'm sure I will again. Sure, sparkles and sequins are a bit cliché this time of year, but that's not why I sometimes avoid them. Most of the holiday season occasions on my agenda are somewhat chill, so outfits that are more low-key than a sparkly dress are needed. That said, I still want to look festive this time of year. For that reason, I've been seeking out special, effortless outfits to wear this holiday season, and I hit the jackpot with the following looks.

From outfits that include winter's biggest sweater trend to the most elegant way to style a faux fur coat and the chicest way to wear jeans to an event, these seven ideas can be worn from everything from an office holiday party to a New Year's Day brunch. Trust me—compliments are in your future if you choose to recreate any of these festive formulas. Keep scrolling to find out what you need to do so.

Brown, Green, and Red Sweaters + Black Pants + Pumps

If you want to look especially festive, try this unique way of wearing red and green. Three sweaters are better than one, right?

Influencer wearing a red and green outfit

(Image credit: @angelafink)

Fair Isle Sweater + Black Pants + Pumps

Nothing says the holidays like a red Fair Isle sweater. Pair it with heels and black trousers to up the elegance.

Influencer wearing a red fair isle sweater and black pants

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Long Coat + Faux Fur Scarf + Black Jeans + Loafers

Faux-fur scarfs have quickly become winter's It accessory. They dress any outfit up in an instant.

Influencer wearing a fur scarf and jeans with loafers

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Fur Coat + Belt + Flared Jeans + Heels

The only thing better than a fur coat is a belted fur coat. This combination looks especially cool with flared jeans.

Influencer wearing a black fur coat and jeans

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Leopard-Print Blazer + Black Pants + Pumps

When you wear a piece as statement-making as a leopard-print blazer, you don't need much else.

Influencer wearing a leopard blazer and black pants

(Image credit: @jen_wonders)

Fair Isle Cardigan + Dark-Wash Jeans + Sheer Tights + Heels

The combination of dark denim and sheer tights makes a Fair Isle cardigan look instantly dressier.

Influencer wearing a fair isle cardigan and jeans

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Cashmere Sweater + Brocade Pants + Flats

When you want to look festive without really trying, pair your flats and simple sweater with a pair of printed trousers.

Influencer wearing a black turtleneck and brocade pants

(Image credit: @juliesfi)