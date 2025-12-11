7 Low-Key Holiday Season Outfits That Don't Involve Buying a Sparkly Dress

I'll admit that I've worn my fair share of sparkly outfits during the holiday season over the years, and I'm sure I will again. Sure, sparkles and sequins are a bit cliché this time of year, but that's not why I sometimes avoid them. Most of the holiday season occasions on my agenda are somewhat chill, so outfits that are more low-key than a sparkly dress are needed. That said, I still want to look festive this time of year. For that reason, I've been seeking out special, effortless outfits to wear this holiday season, and I hit the jackpot with the following looks.
From outfits that include winter's biggest sweater trend to the most elegant way to style a faux fur coat and the chicest way to wear jeans to an event, these seven ideas can be worn from everything from an office holiday party to a New Year's Day brunch. Trust me—compliments are in your future if you choose to recreate any of these festive formulas. Keep scrolling to find out what you need to do so.
Brown, Green, and Red Sweaters + Black Pants + Pumps
If you want to look especially festive, try this unique way of wearing red and green. Three sweaters are better than one, right?
Shop the Key Pieces
J.Crew
Perfect Cashmere Cardigan
J.Crew
Perfect Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew
Perfect Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
MANGO
Pull-On Stretch Cotton Pants
Fair Isle Sweater + Black Pants + Pumps
Nothing says the holidays like a red Fair Isle sweater. Pair it with heels and black trousers to up the elegance.
Shop the Key Pieces
J.Crew
Fair Isle 2025 Rollneck Sweater in Vintage Wool
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Pants
Jeffrey Campbell
Volturi Pump
Long Coat + Faux Fur Scarf + Black Jeans + Loafers
Faux-fur scarfs have quickly become winter's It accessory. They dress any outfit up in an instant.
Shop the Key Pieces
ZARA
ZW Collection Limited Edition Wool Blend Coat
MANGO
Faux-Fur Scarf
AGOLDE
Valen Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
Benson Loafers
Fur Coat + Belt + Flared Jeans + Heels
The only thing better than a fur coat is a belted fur coat. This combination looks especially cool with flared jeans.
Shop the Key Pieces
Apparis
Blair Mid Length Coat
Madewell
Skinny Leather Belt
Good American
Good Legs Flare Jeans
Leopard-Print Blazer + Black Pants + Pumps
When you wear a piece as statement-making as a leopard-print blazer, you don't need much else.