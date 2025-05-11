Suddenly, Jennifer Lopez's Favourite Summer Shoe Trends from the '90s Are Back

Truthfully, there’s only a small circle of celebrities I turn to for style inspiration. To avoid overcomplicating my own wardrobe choices, I keep my mood board intentionally streamlined, returning to the same muses season after season. Sure, there’s space for new additions, but once someone earns a spot, they rarely get bumped—and if they’re truly exceptional, I’ll happily lose an afternoon exploring their style archives for every last ounce of wardrobe inspiration. Jennifer Lopez is one of those rare icons who has held my attention for decades.

With summer on the horizon, I found myself craving a fresh dose of styling ideas—so naturally, I took a deep dive into J.Lo’s outfit history. Before long, I found myself fixated on her ’90s shoe choices, many of which just so happen to be trending once again.

From delicate strappy sandals to sleek satin heels, keep scrolling to see the throwback J.Lo shoe trends that feel shockingly 2025.

1. CLOGS

Jennifer Lopez wears clogs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: If summer 2025 is going to be remembered for one thing, it's the unexpected comeback of the clog. As boho-inspired embellishments quietly become the cool-girl styling trick of the season, this chunky, often polarising shoe is rising right alongside them. Jennifer Lopez was already championing the look back in the early ’90s, and it’s one of her throwback outfits that convinced me to finally lean into the trend. My first port of call? Zara, of course—specifically their designer-looking wooden mules that feel both nostalgic and completely fresh.

2. SATIN TEXTURES

Jennifer Lopez wears satin heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: No longer exclusive to bridal boutiques, the luminous shoe trend has come a long way in recent seasons. With a glossy finish, polished energy and pretty edge that lends summer-time outfits all of the above, it's no surprise it's taking off en masse right now. This season I'll be taking my styling inspiration from J.Lo herself, who, for the 1997 Hollywood premiere of Men in Black, wore the pretty shoe trend with a tonal lavender dress.

3. T-BAR SANDALS

Jennifer Lopez wears t-bar sandals.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Although T-bar sandals leave most of the foot exposed, I find that there's something supremely sophisticated about this particular shoe trend. Perhaps it's the element of structure woven into the toe by the long leather strap that extends across the length of the shoe, or maybe it's the delicate poise when selected in a tall heel. Whatever it may be, it's one of my favourite shoe trends to reach for when I want to give my summer styling an elevated edge.

4. LACE-UP SANDALS

Jennifer Lopez wears strappy sandals.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: I hate to say it, but I don't think any summer wardrobe is complete without a pair of black lace-up strappy sandals. From wedding season to alfresco evenings and intimate dinner dates, this classic shoe trend is a wardrobe chameleon that can weave into any outfit with ease. While I like using the trend to dress up my favourite jeans, these versatile heels look equally elegant when paired with a cropped trouser, à la Lopez, circa 1998.

