Zendaya Just Wore a Full-On Robot Look on the Red Carpet—Complete With Butt Cutouts

It's only February, but I have a feeling Zendaya's new red carpet outfit will be the most talked-about of the entire year. Attending the world premiere of Dune: Part Two in London, Zendaya wore a full-on robot look from the Mugler F/W 1995 20th anniversary collection. It may be my job to write about fashion, but I can't even put into words how epic this look is. Oh, and how about the back? Yep, those are butt cutouts you see. Styled by Law Roach, this look is guaranteed to go down in red carpet history.

While Zendaya stole the show, let's not forget about the other stylish attendees at the same event. Timothee Chalamet wore Haider Ackermann with custom Cartier jewelry, Anya Taylor-Joy wore an ethereal custom Dior white gown, and Léa Seydoux wore custom Louis Vuitton. Scroll down to see what everyone wore to the London event that everyone's talking about.

On Zendaya: Mugler outfit; Bulgari jewelry

On Timothee Chalamet: Haider Ackermann pants; Cartier necklace and rings

On Anya Taylor-Joy: Custom Dior dress

On Léa Seydoux: Custom Louis Vuitton dress

On Florence Pugh: Custom Valentino dress

On Austin Butler: Gucci coat, shirt, and pants