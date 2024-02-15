Zendaya Just Wore a Full-On Robot Look on the Red Carpet—Complete With Butt Cutouts
It's only February, but I have a feeling Zendaya's new red carpet outfit will be the most talked-about of the entire year. Attending the world premiere of Dune: Part Two in London, Zendaya wore a full-on robot look from the Mugler F/W 1995 20th anniversary collection. It may be my job to write about fashion, but I can't even put into words how epic this look is. Oh, and how about the back? Yep, those are butt cutouts you see. Styled by Law Roach, this look is guaranteed to go down in red carpet history.
While Zendaya stole the show, let's not forget about the other stylish attendees at the same event. Timothee Chalamet wore Haider Ackermann with custom Cartier jewelry, Anya Taylor-Joy wore an ethereal custom Dior white gown, and Léa Seydoux wore custom Louis Vuitton. Scroll down to see what everyone wore to the London event that everyone's talking about.
On Zendaya: Mugler outfit; Bulgari jewelry
On Timothee Chalamet: Haider Ackermann pants; Cartier necklace and rings
On Anya Taylor-Joy: Custom Dior dress
On Léa Seydoux: Custom Louis Vuitton dress
On Florence Pugh: Custom Valentino dress
On Austin Butler: Gucci coat, shirt, and pants
I got my start as a Who What Wear intern eleven years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We've since increased that number twentyfold.) I graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how I ended up moving to Los Angeles from my hometown of San Diego. In college, I also interned at Refinery29, where I was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, I came back to WWW in 2016, where I currently hold the title of Associate Director, Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royals expert—in case you haven't noticed my numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). I spend my days trying to incorporate my idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, I love tennis, dogs, classic rock, and traveling.