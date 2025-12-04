Everything I Would (and Wouldn't) Wear to the Nutcracker Ballet, as a New Yorker

December is hands-down my favorite time of year in New York. Everything feels festive wherever you go, from all the stores on 5th Avenue unveiling their holiday window displays to the annual tree lighting in Rockefeller Center. But more than anything, the tradition I most look forward to this time of year is going to see a performance of the Nutcracker ballet at Lincoln Center. Some of my earliest Christmas-related memories revolve around going to see my sister dance in my hometown's performance and since moving to New York, I've made a point of going each year and making a whole evening out of it—getting all dressed up and then moseying on over to The Mark or Bemelman's Bar for a martini afterwards.
With the New York Ballet's calendar in full swing for the season, not only am I securing my tickets but I'm also (and maybe more importantly) planning what to wear to the Nutcracker ballet. I think attending any ballet is a great reason to dress up in something a little more special, and that's especially true for the Nutcracker, which is the perfect opportunity to debut your best festive-season wardrobe. Whether you lean into holiday-inspired velvet and satin or take inspiration from traditional ballet silhouettes with A-line skirts and ballet flats, I've created a top-level style guide for dressing for the occasion. I based my do's and don'ts on my own personal preferences, but I also spoke to two of my colleagues who are both classically-trained ballerinas, associate beauty editor Maya Thomas and branded content editor Emma Walsh.
As a former ballerina herself, Thomas insists that when you attend the ballet, you help set the tone long before the theatre fades to black and the dancers step on stage. "While the dancers may not see you from where they're performing, the idea that people have come to see them dressed to the nines adds to the magical experience of attending a ballet," she says. "As a dancer-turned-editor, I always appreciate seeing other well-dressed people when I step into a theatre. It signals that there was some thought put into how they'd like to present themselves and an appreciation for the countless hours the dancers have spent preparing for this very moment."
As for what makes a well-dressed ballet attendee, she advises on leaning away from casual pieces completely and would put items like jeans, slouchy sweaters, and T-shirts on the list of items to overlook. "While ballets can be long, try finding creative ways to make sure you're comfortable for the course of the performance without sacrificing style. Perhaps you might opt for a light knit rather than a leather button-up shirt, or choose heels that are a few inches shorter than you'd usually go for if you'll be walking before or after the ballet. It might be smart to bring outerwear that can be tucked away for easy access and won't get in the way while you're watching the performance rather than going completely coat free."
Would Wear: A Festive Cocktail Dress
Wouldn't Wear: A Casual Dress
Personally, I love dressing up for the Nutcracker and it's one of my favorite holiday traditions as a New Yorker. I usually try to prioritize a nicer cocktail dress and would avoid wearing anything overly casual like a sundress, denim dress, or knit dress. "Attending a ballet is an event that combines the efforts of hundreds of individuals, so leaning into the excitement and formality can make it even more enjoyable," echoes Thomas. "While there are generally no hard and fast rules for what should be worn to a bullet, I recommend opting for cocktail or semi-formal attire (with the later being more applicable to evening performances). When I'm deciding what I'd like to wear to a ballet, I gravitate towards dresses with A-line hems and tapered waists with elegant touches that resemble the romantic-style tutus I've been in love with since slipping on my first pair of ballet slippers."
Would Wear: Romantic Separates
Wouldn't Wear: Jeans
A dress isn't 100% necessary. A maxi skirt or a pair of trousers with a chic jacket is perfect. "Attending a ballet is such a special experience," Walsh insists, "so I recommend leaning into it with flowy, romantic silhouettes, fabrics like tulle and satin, and bow or ribbon accents. While it's not required to wear an evening gown, I'd avoid any clothing that's too casual, especially for evening performances."
Would Wear: A Faux Fur or Wool Coat
Wouldn't Wear: A Puffer Coat
I might ruffle some feathers by saying this, but if you ask me, I don'y think the ballet is the right place for a puffer coat. If it's the only practical option for the evening (like during a polar vortex, say), then by all means, but if there's an option for a more polished and evening-ready topper then I'd strongly advise going with the more formal style. A classic wool coat or peacoat always looks polished, but as faux fur and fluffy-trimmed coats are rising in popularity this winter, I expect that that's what the chicest show-goers will be styled in.
Would Wear: Walkable Heels or Ballet Flats
Wouldn't Wear: Sneakers or Chunky Boots
Maybe this goes without saying but I would avoid wearing sneakers. For boots, I would wear them if they were a sleeker pair but otherwise I would avoid chunky boots as I think they play too casual. "A silk blouse and polished skirt, A-line dress, kitten heels, and ballet flats are all elegant choices," Walsh says. "Bonus points if you wear a sleek ballerina bun and fresh, pink-toned makeup."
Would Wear: An Evening Clutch
Wouldn't Wear: A Tote Bag
"Going to a ballet also gives the perfect opportunity to play around with the accessories you've tucked away for another day to add intrigue," Thomas says. All those pieces that you save for a special occasion? It's time to pull them out and use them to dress up the look. As such, an evening bag is a beautiful finish and a great way to play around with a more festive style. Think tassel embellishments, sculptural clutches, elegant pouches, and chic embossing.
Would Wear: Opulent Fabrics
Wouldn't Wear: Athleticwear
Now, this one is more of a personal preference but what with the Nutcracker being timed during the holiday season, I prefer to look festive in my color palette and I'd avoid wearing colors or prints that feel too summer-y.