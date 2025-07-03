I've Waited Months for this Designer-Looking Summer Bag to be Restocked—Finally, It's Back
Handwoven, 100% leather and with a timeless look—it's easy to see why Anthropologie's Nola bag has already sold out once.
With summer officially in full swing, my new season wardrobe is already working hard. Linen trousers are providing an antidote to the hottest days, and breezy dresses are taking on both daytime looks and dressier evening moments. My summer shoe collection is already lined up with flip-flops, strappy sandals and sweet ballet flats alternating throughout the week. The only this missing was the perfect summer bag. At last, the expensive-looking tote I've been waiting for has finally been restocked.
It's easy to see why Anthropologie's Nola Woven Leather Bag (£148) sold out the first time. It's handcrafted from 100% leather and has a summer feel that suits both a city commute and a beachside escape. As a handbag-obsessed editor, I do have a few raffia styles that I've been using in the interim, but they have such a distinct daytime feel that I searched for something that could easily move from day to night, and be called upon in the cooler months, too.
As soon as the Nola restocked, I had to get my hands on it. And I can confirm, it's even better in person. The smooth leather is buttery soft, making the bag malleable whilst still retaining its classic tote shape. The interior is spacious enough to be filled with your work or weekend essentials, or stacked with SPF and towels for a day at the beach.
Compared to other high street bags, this does come in at a higher price point due to the high-quality leather and intricate work of the handwoven design. Whilst I've had similar designer styles on my wish list, I've been holding out for this more affordable version. Currently, the bag is available in tan, navy and black. The latter two do have a longer wait time for delivery, but after being up close with the tote, I can assure you it's worth the wait. Both the classic colourways and understated appeal of the bag give a timeless effect that will ensure I'll be carrying it for years to come.
Keep scrolling to shop the Anthropologie Nola Woven Leather Bag, and shop more Anthropologie bags on my wish list.
Shop the Anthropologie Nola Woven Leather Bag
Shop More Anthropologie Bags on My Wish List
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
-
The "Dated" Bag Trend We Left in the '90s Just Showed Up at Miu Miu and on Jennifer Lawrence
A comeback is imminent.
-
Anthropologie Is Having a Giant Sale—These 42 Items Have the Fashion-Editor Seal of Approval
Score an extra 50% off any sale item.
-
This Is the Trendy Bag Shape Fashion People in NYC Are Fawning Over Right Now
Function meets fashion.
-
7 Effortless Summer Accessories I Swear By That Upgrade Every Outfit
To live is to accessorize.
-
Swim, Sandals, and SPF—30 Editor-Loved Summer Sale Finds From Anthropologie, Everlane, and J.Crew
Vacation-ready deals until June 15.
-
The Easy Two-Piece Outfit Combo You Have to Copy If You Want to Look Rich This Summer
From Monaco to Miami.
-
7 Parisian-Chic Looks I'm Copying This Summer—Even If I'm Stuck in NYC Traffic
I'm mentally in France RN.
-
I Spend a Month in Greece Every Summer—31 Chic Zara Vacation Essentials I'm Eyeing for My Next Trip
Now, let's just hope it all fits in my luggage.