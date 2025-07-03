I've Waited Months for this Designer-Looking Summer Bag to be Restocked—Finally, It's Back

With summer officially in full swing, my new season wardrobe is already working hard. Linen trousers are providing an antidote to the hottest days, and breezy dresses are taking on both daytime looks and dressier evening moments. My summer shoe collection is already lined up with flip-flops, strappy sandals and sweet ballet flats alternating throughout the week. The only this missing was the perfect summer bag. At last, the expensive-looking tote I've been waiting for has finally been restocked.

It's easy to see why Anthropologie's Nola Woven Leather Bag (£148) sold out the first time. It's handcrafted from 100% leather and has a summer feel that suits both a city commute and a beachside escape. As a handbag-obsessed editor, I do have a few raffia styles that I've been using in the interim, but they have such a distinct daytime feel that I searched for something that could easily move from day to night, and be called upon in the cooler months, too.

As soon as the Nola restocked, I had to get my hands on it. And I can confirm, it's even better in person. The smooth leather is buttery soft, making the bag malleable whilst still retaining its classic tote shape. The interior is spacious enough to be filled with your work or weekend essentials, or stacked with SPF and towels for a day at the beach.

Compared to other high street bags, this does come in at a higher price point due to the high-quality leather and intricate work of the handwoven design. Whilst I've had similar designer styles on my wish list, I've been holding out for this more affordable version. Currently, the bag is available in tan, navy and black. The latter two do have a longer wait time for delivery, but after being up close with the tote, I can assure you it's worth the wait. Both the classic colourways and understated appeal of the bag give a timeless effect that will ensure I'll be carrying it for years to come.

