I've Worked It Out—This Expensive-Looking Boot Style Always Features in Chic Winter Outfits

With winter moving into sight I've been honing in on my search for the perfect winter boots to see me through the new few months of chilly living. Having explored ankle boots, knee-high styles, western iterations and more, I noticed that every pair I was drawn to had a very specific quality in common. Transcending heel height or silhouette, every single boot I found myself falling for featured a sleek pointed-toe.

I'm not the only one draw to the sophisticated quality of a sharp pointed-toe boot, in fact it's one of the few boot trends that I actually see fashion people reach for year after year.

Whilst there is merit to a chunky, rounded-toe boot, I personally find that a neatly pointed-toe style is infinitely more elegant. With a streamlined cut, the shoe is narrow and a poised, making it far easiest to style with a formal ensemble. Wearing well with maxi and midi dresses, these boots also styled well with baggy or straight-leg jeans, to add a polished element and, literally, sharpen up your style.

An enduring staple that will withstand fickle trends, pointed-toe boots are the winter wardrobe addition that you're guaranteed to get your money's worth from. As they're such a staple buy, brands have had plenty of time to perfect their offerings. Spanning high street and designer labels, the sleek boot is available at a range of price points and in different cuts, colours and heel heights, too. Whilst I've settled on a simple black knee-high pair from Arket, I've also found some elegant options that will wear just as well under jeans or trousers this winter.

Sleek, sophisticated and warm enough to see you through a winter's worth of wear, this is the one boot style I'm recommending to all of the friends this season. Already dominating my Instagram feed in the most low-key way, I think that the silhouette is only going to get more popular from here on out. Instilling a '90s mood wherever it goes, it seems to be a hit with all generations, too—and there's not many items you can say that about.

Read on to discover our edit of the best pointed-toe boots to shop right now.

SHOP OUT EDIT OF THE BEST POINTED-TOE BOOTS:

H&M Pointed Ankle Boots £38 SHOP NOW Trust me—these won't be in stock for long.

Zara Kitten Heel Boots £60 SHOP NOW Style with a midi skirt or wear with a LBD this party season.

Seychelles Kitten Heel Boots £168 SHOP NOW The burgundy colour trend is taking over this season.

Christian Louboutin Cheliviss Calf Hair Ankle Boots £1450 SHOP NOW Fashion people are shopping the cow print fashion trend right now.

Arket Slouchy Leather Boots £319 SHOP NOW These have a slight slouch to them, for an effortless look.

Zara Faux-Patent Ankle Boots With Stiletto Heel £40 SHOP NOW The stiletto heel makes these perfect for evening styling.

Paris Texas Anja Leather Knee Boot £680 SHOP NOW I always come back to Paris Texas for their supremely chic shoes.

Khaite Dallas Leather Knee Boots £1260 SHOP NOW These are well on their way to selling out.

& Other Stories Sleek Leather Cowboy Boots £175 SHOP NOW Style these with straight let jeans or pair with tailored trousers.

Vagabond Shoemakers Giselle Boots £155 SHOP NOW Style with light brown shades for a chic tonal look.