I've Worked It Out—This Expensive-Looking Boot Style Always Features in Chic Winter Outfits
With winter moving into sight I've been honing in on my search for the perfect winter boots to see me through the new few months of chilly living. Having explored ankle boots, knee-high styles, western iterations and more, I noticed that every pair I was drawn to had a very specific quality in common. Transcending heel height or silhouette, every single boot I found myself falling for featured a sleek pointed-toe.
I'm not the only one draw to the sophisticated quality of a sharp pointed-toe boot, in fact it's one of the few boot trends that I actually see fashion people reach for year after year.
Whilst there is merit to a chunky, rounded-toe boot, I personally find that a neatly pointed-toe style is infinitely more elegant. With a streamlined cut, the shoe is narrow and a poised, making it far easiest to style with a formal ensemble. Wearing well with maxi and midi dresses, these boots also styled well with baggy or straight-leg jeans, to add a polished element and, literally, sharpen up your style.
An enduring staple that will withstand fickle trends, pointed-toe boots are the winter wardrobe addition that you're guaranteed to get your money's worth from. As they're such a staple buy, brands have had plenty of time to perfect their offerings. Spanning high street and designer labels, the sleek boot is available at a range of price points and in different cuts, colours and heel heights, too. Whilst I've settled on a simple black knee-high pair from Arket, I've also found some elegant options that will wear just as well under jeans or trousers this winter.
Sleek, sophisticated and warm enough to see you through a winter's worth of wear, this is the one boot style I'm recommending to all of the friends this season. Already dominating my Instagram feed in the most low-key way, I think that the silhouette is only going to get more popular from here on out. Instilling a '90s mood wherever it goes, it seems to be a hit with all generations, too—and there's not many items you can say that about.
Read on to discover our edit of the best pointed-toe boots to shop right now.
SHOP OUT EDIT OF THE BEST POINTED-TOE BOOTS:
Fashion people are shopping the cow print fashion trend right now.
The stiletto heel makes these perfect for evening styling.
I always come back to Paris Texas for their supremely chic shoes.
Style these with straight let jeans or pair with tailored trousers.
The kitten heel boots trend is going to be one of the biggest of the season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
