Every Watch I Spotted on F1's Chicest WAGs

For fashion enthusiasts everywhere, part of the fun of following Formula One is the theater and spectacle around what each WAG will wear next. Every race becomes its own reveal—a different city, a change in climate, a new context for another iteration of personal style. Across a season, those looks accumulate into a larger picture of what kind of ideas each woman wants to risk or test, how she uses each stop on the calendar to push her expression in a new direction, and, mostly, who she is.
Building an identity through repeated choices and calculated risks is the reason I've always gravitated toward watches. They reveal personal style through a decision that stays constant, even as everything around you changes. A watch shows how you handle scale, how you finish a look, and what feels natural to you regardless of context. When you know someone's watch rotation, the surprises in their outfits stop feeling random because they follow a deeper point of view.
As the Formula One season ends, it only feels right to take a closer look. Below, see the watches worn by F1 WAGs.
KELLY PIQUET
I've always been an advocate for building a watch wardrobe, not a collection, and Kelly Piquet gets the memo. In Piquet's rotation, there is a watch for a mood, setting, and occasion—just as you might have a dress, a bag, or shoes for each. Piquet has an oversize steel Audemars Piguet for angularity and scale, a Cartier Panthère, a mini Cartier bangle Baignoire, and a Bulgari Serpenti for when the mood calls for jewelry. She has an Hermès Heure H on a leather strap and a yellow-gold Lady Datejust because classics are classics for a reason. When the occasion calls for classic with a twist, she opts for her Rolex Oyster Perpetual with a Tiffany Blue dial.
Cartier
Panthère de Cartier Watch
Cartier
Baignoire Watch
hermès
Heure H Watch
bulgari
Serpenti Tubogas Watch
CARMEN MONTERO MUNDT
Carmen Montero Mundt and her boyfriend, George Russell, are both IWC ambassadors, so she's quite sponsor loyal in her choices, which usually obscures any reading on personal style. However, Montero Mundt's focus on financial literacy gives her IWC partnership a different dimension. IWC is Swiss German, from Schaffhausen, so its designs are built around a pared-back, engineered sensibility, and the parallel to Montero Mundt's work in financial transparency is unmistakable. She rotates between the IWC Ingenieur in rose gold and steel when an outfit needs a bit more hardware and a Portofino Day & Night for a traditional polish.
IWC
Portofino Automatic Day & Night 34
IWC
Ingenieur Automatic 35
IWC
Ingenieur Automatic 35
REBECCA DONALDSON
Rebecca Donaldson's style has always been defined by simple lines and a clear sense of structure, which makes her one and only watch—a rose-gold Rolex Day-Date—the natural choice. The thing about a Day-Date is that it always suggests a deeper care about the integrity of an object, a respect for construction. If you were after the mere look of a Rolex on your wrist, you could opt for a Datejust, but choosing a Day-Date means you want and honor the watch for what it is, not what it signifies. And that fits her: She dresses with the same clarity, choosing pieces that stand on their own
Rolex
Day-Date 40 Watch
LILY MUNI HE
By now, we know Lily Muni He loves an unconventional, sculptural bag, and it seems safe to say that same instinct applies to her watch choices. She has a steel Bulgari Serpenti, and of course, that Tubogas bracelet has a silhouette that you can recognize instantly. She also has this two-tone octagonal Santos with a heavenly burgundy dial. The color contrast here is a work of art, defining its lines and emphasizing its screws and edges. Her midsize Santos on leather brings the simplicity of a classic Cartier Tank with a sturdier sensibility. Seen together, her choices all come back to structure and having a point of view.
Cartier
Santos-Dumont Watch
bulgari
Serpenti Tubogas Watch
Cartier
Santos Octagon Watch
KIKA GOMES
Kika Gomes loves a Datejust on an Oyster bracelet with clean hardware lines—worn slightly oversize, slightly loose, and never stacked with other jewelry. She loves this silhouette so much she owns the same watch twice: one with a black dial and one with a white Roman dial. I can only respect the approach of knowing what you like and how each piece work for you. I'd even consider this a capsule watch wardrobe! Obsessed.
Trang Trinh is the founder of Girlsoclock, a storytelling platform redefining women's voices in watches, jewelry, and culture through a fashion-first lens. Previously a fashion editor at Moda Operandi, she launched Girlsoclock to bring clarity and style to a world that often overlooked women. She treats watches and jewelry as cultural markers of identity, history, and taste, creating stories that feel contemporary, compelling, and, most importantly, written for women. With a perspective defined by an editorial eye, Trinh reshapes how these objects are understood and celebrated. She holds a BS in economics from Wharton at the University of Pennsylvania and calls New York home.