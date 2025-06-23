Gwyneth Paltrow Just Found the Chic Shoe Trend That Makes Legs Look Endless in Shorts

As a fashion writer, I usually find getting dressed in the morning to be a joyful, instinctive process.

I spend my days immersed in new-season collections and emerging trends, so I feel pretty confident navigating my wardrobe. Still, there’s one challenge that stumps me summer after summer: which shoes to wear with shorts that will make my legs look longer? There’s something about the silhouette of shorts that can make my legs appear unexpectedly stumpy, and it seems to be the shoe pairing that lets me down. However, a recent photo of Gwyneth Paltrow holidaying on the Italian coast has made me believe that not all hope is lost.

Wearing MaxMara's high-waisted Technical Mesh Shorts (£345) in white, Paltrow styled a casually elegant outfit that fit the bill for her seafront Italian setting. Rather than opting for a simple flat or sandal, as I have tried and failed to style many times, Paltrow instead selected a pair of camel pointed-toe heels to complete her Italian look. The streamlined shape and clever neutral tone worked together to elongate her legs when paired with the mid-thigh shorts, creating a clean, uninterrupted line that made her frame look even longer.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Max Mara)

Proof that the right footwear can do serious work when it comes to proportions. And it’s not just me who’s taken notes. Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor Maxine Eggenberger, who stands at 5'3", has long grappled with similar reservations. “Ten years ago, I wouldn't have dreamt of wearing shorts beyond the beach or pool bar—my legs have never been my main source of confidence. Being a mere 5'3" with a slightly longer torso, no matter the style, I never felt they looked right on me," she told me.

"This is definitely more about how I see myself than how others see me, but hey, we all have our 'things,' right? A few summers ago, I made it my mission to get over my shorts phobia, and now, they’re a regular fixture in my summer wardrobe. I’ll still wear them with flat sandals, but I feel my absolute best when I pair them with something close to Paltrow’s choice—a closed pointed toe in a neutral hue with a heel (you choose the height). And just like that, I love my legs. You have no idea how liberating that is.”

So, if you’ve ever found yourself feeling a little underwhelmed by your shorts outfit, take a leaf out of Paltrow’s playbook. A camel-coloured pointed-toe heel adds polish and length in one simple set. Shop our edit of the best pairs below.

