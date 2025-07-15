Jennifer Aniston Traveled in the Denim Trend I've Spotted at Every Airport From LAX to CPH

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though I don't travel as much as I'd like to, I still have a healthy number of stamps on my passport. My most frequent international destination? Copenhagen, where I've been attending the city's biannual fashion week for many years. Whenever I find myself people-watching at terminals in Los Angeles, Copenhagen, or any other airport around the world, there's one denim trend I see on scores of stylish people: baggy wide-leg jeans.

Jennifer Aniston clearly got the memo because she was recently photographed breezing through LAX in the comfiest, coolest pair of baggy jeans, and I can't help but think this is further proof that travelers everywhere are ditching skinny jeans in favor of looser silhouettes. Aniston paired her roomy denim with a fedora, a classic white tank top, and the shoe trend she's been wearing consistently since the '90s: flip-flops.

Her travel outfit makes total sense: When you're hopping on a long-haul flight or navigating a crowded security line, comfort is nonnegotiable—and baggy jeans deliver. Think of them as the airport equivalent of a first-class upgrade for your legs. Stiff, tight jeans, on the other hand? Wearing those is like being stuck next to the bathroom in the back row. Scroll on to see Aniston's full travel look and shop similar styles.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Re-Create Jennifer Aniston's Airport Outfit