Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Just Wore the Ageless Dress That Suits Everyone

As far as mother-daughter duos go, there are few others that can claim such a great influence over the fashion industry as Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber. With cumulative decades worth of time in the industry, the pair have both fronted some of the biggest campaigns out there. Having spent so much time in fashion's inner circle, it's no surprise that the two have honed excellent taste along the way.

With 36 years between them, what is surprising, however, is just how similar their style preferences are. Attending an event in Paris over the weekend, both models opted to wear the same ageless item, selecting chic black dresses for the evening occasion they attended together.

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford wearing black dresses, tennis necklaces, and heels at an event in Paris.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With subtle differences that spoke to their own personal tastes, Gerber chose her strappy LBD in a shorter length with an elegant sweetheart neckline. Pairing her black dress with burgundy Gucci slingback shoes, the model kept her outfit minimal and sleek, selecting only a few simple jewels and an elegant watch to complete her look.

Also choosing a sleeveless black dress, Crawford's iteration fell below her knees and included a sophisticated cowl neckline. Accessorizing with The Row's Mel clutch bag ($1450) and a pair of strappy sandals, the supermodel also kept her jewelry to a minimum, selecting a single paper chain necklace and small gold hoops.

With access to endless designer options and countless new-season buys, the duo's choice speaks to the enduring appeal of a little black dress. Versatile, flattering and so easy style, the classic buy is a wardrobe staple for a reason.

Read on to shop both Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford's black dress outfits, as well as discover our edit of the best black dresses on the market.

SHOP KAIA GERBER'S LOOK:

Nicole Mini Dress
Lovers and Friends
Nicole Mini Dress

This versatile LBD is already on its way to selling out.

45mm Signoria Leather Slingback Pumps - Gucci - Women - Rosso Ancora - 36 It
Gucci
45mm Signoria Leather Slingback Pumps

This rich burgundy shade is set to take off this fall.

Full Iced Out Necklace
The M Jewelers NY
Full Iced Out Necklace

Wear this on its own or layer with your other favorite necklaces.

SHOP CINDY CRAWFORD'S LOOK:

Isabel Satin Cowl Neck Midi Dress
Reiss
Isabel Satin Cowl Neck Midi Dress

The cowl neck design offers a flattering finish.

Mavi - Black
RIXO
Mavi Sandals

The slingback design offers a point of interest as well as light support.

Mel Bag
The Row
Mel Bag

Add a pop of color to your evening ensembles.

Boyfriend Bold Chain Necklace
Mejuri
Boyfriend Bold Chain Necklace

This also comes in sterling silver and white gold.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK DRESSES:

Pleated Sleeveless Minidress
Open Edit
Pleated Sleeveless Minidress

This classic mini also comes in an olive-green hue.

Knitted Dress With Neck Tie
MANGO
Knitted Dress With Neck Tie

This playful mini is destined to sell out.

Gathered Dress With Flared Skirt
H&M
Gathered Dress With Flared Skirt

Style with knee-high boots or wear with a strappy heel.

Astoria Dress Es
Reformation
Astoria Dress

This comes in US sizes 14-24.

Crinkled Side-Slit Midi Dress
J.Crew
Crinkled Side-Slit Midi Dress

Style with heels or wear with pretty Mary Janes.

One-Shoulder Scarf-Detailed Silk-Blend Jacquard Gown
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Scarf-Detailed Silk-Blend Jacquard Gown

The summer scarf trend is taking off this season.

Rib-Knit Turtleneck Dress
H&M
Rib-Knit Turtleneck Dress

So elevated.

Sleeveless Satin Effect Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
Sleeveless Satin Effect Dress Zw Collection

Every great wardrobe starts with a LBD.

Avani Dress
SNDYS
Avani Dress

So chic.

Sheer Halterneck Maxi Slip Dress
Me+Em
Sheer Halterneck Maxi Slip Dress

The halter dress trend is taking off for summer 2024.

Jamen Knit Dress
Reformation
Jamen Knit Dress

The off-the-shoulder design adds an elevated touch.

Embellished Ribbed Cotton-Jersey Midi Dress
LOEWE
Embellished Ribbed Cotton-Jersey Midi Dress

The cotton jersey composition ensures a comfortable fit.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

Explore More:
Kaia Gerber Cindy Crawford Little Black Dress
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

