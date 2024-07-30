Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Just Wore the Ageless Dress That Suits Everyone

As far as mother-daughter duos go, there are few others that can claim such a great influence over the fashion industry as Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber. With cumulative decades worth of time in the industry, the pair have both fronted some of the biggest campaigns out there. Having spent so much time in fashion's inner circle, it's no surprise that the two have honed excellent taste along the way.

With 36 years between them, what is surprising, however, is just how similar their style preferences are. Attending an event in Paris over the weekend, both models opted to wear the same ageless item, selecting chic black dresses for the evening occasion they attended together.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With subtle differences that spoke to their own personal tastes, Gerber chose her strappy LBD in a shorter length with an elegant sweetheart neckline. Pairing her black dress with burgundy Gucci slingback shoes, the model kept her outfit minimal and sleek, selecting only a few simple jewels and an elegant watch to complete her look.

Also choosing a sleeveless black dress, Crawford's iteration fell below her knees and included a sophisticated cowl neckline. Accessorizing with The Row's Mel clutch bag ($1450) and a pair of strappy sandals, the supermodel also kept her jewelry to a minimum, selecting a single paper chain necklace and small gold hoops.

With access to endless designer options and countless new-season buys, the duo's choice speaks to the enduring appeal of a little black dress. Versatile, flattering and so easy style, the classic buy is a wardrobe staple for a reason.

Read on to shop both Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford's black dress outfits, as well as discover our edit of the best black dresses on the market.

SHOP KAIA GERBER'S LOOK:

Lovers and Friends Nicole Mini Dress $118 SHOP NOW This versatile LBD is already on its way to selling out.

Gucci 45mm Signoria Leather Slingback Pumps $1150 SHOP NOW This rich burgundy shade is set to take off this fall.

The M Jewelers NY Full Iced Out Necklace $235 SHOP NOW Wear this on its own or layer with your other favorite necklaces.

SHOP CINDY CRAWFORD'S LOOK:

Reiss Isabel Satin Cowl Neck Midi Dress $210 SHOP NOW The cowl neck design offers a flattering finish.

RIXO Mavi Sandals $320 SHOP NOW The slingback design offers a point of interest as well as light support.

The Row Mel Bag $1450 SHOP NOW Add a pop of color to your evening ensembles.

Mejuri Boyfriend Bold Chain Necklace $298 SHOP NOW This also comes in sterling silver and white gold.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK DRESSES:

Open Edit Pleated Sleeveless Minidress $60 SHOP NOW This classic mini also comes in an olive-green hue.

MANGO Knitted Dress With Neck Tie $46 SHOP NOW This playful mini is destined to sell out.

H&M Gathered Dress With Flared Skirt $10 SHOP NOW Style with knee-high boots or wear with a strappy heel.

Reformation Astoria Dress $248 SHOP NOW This comes in US sizes 14-24.

J.Crew Crinkled Side-Slit Midi Dress $128 SHOP NOW Style with heels or wear with pretty Mary Janes.

STELLA MCCARTNEY Scarf-Detailed Silk-Blend Jacquard Gown $2500 SHOP NOW The summer scarf trend is taking off this season.

H&M Rib-Knit Turtleneck Dress $80 SHOP NOW So elevated.

ZARA Sleeveless Satin Effect Dress Zw Collection $90 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a LBD.

SNDYS Avani Dress $81 SHOP NOW So chic.

Me+Em Sheer Halterneck Maxi Slip Dress $145 SHOP NOW The halter dress trend is taking off for summer 2024.

Reformation Jamen Knit Dress $148 SHOP NOW The off-the-shoulder design adds an elevated touch.

LOEWE Embellished Ribbed Cotton-Jersey Midi Dress $1300 SHOP NOW The cotton jersey composition ensures a comfortable fit.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.