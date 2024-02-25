Blue Jeans Will Never Be Out, But This Fresh Colour Is Very Much In

Whilst so many compelling trends have cropped up over the past few months, if I had to select a favourite I'd definitely point you towards the grey colour trend. Rather than a particular items or new-season buy, this new trend has the potential for real longevity. Bringing a soft and calm energy to an outfit, a light grey layer has become my favourite way to add some depth to a day-to-day look.

Looking to expand my collection in new favourite colour I'm on this hunt this season for the perfect pair of grey jeans. With a naturally deep hue that offers a little more brightness than a classic black pair, grey jeans are a wearable neutral that can invigorate your denim collection.

Whilst I'll always have a soft spot for my favourite blue jeans, this cool-toned neutral allows for styling options that my blue jeans never could. Wearing well with light peaches, rich burgundies and soft blues, grey jeans will also style just as well with blacks, whites and navys as their blue counter parts.

I'm not the only one backing the trend this season. The AW23 runways were saturated in the shade, and everywhere I look the style set are crafting chic tonal looks. Now, up and down the high street and across designer retailers the new denim trend has become one of the season's favourites.

From Reformations washed grey pair, to Agolde's criss-cross button style, read on to discover our edit of the best grey jeans available to buy now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST GREY JEANS

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans £168 SHOP NOW These high-rise jeans come in 11 other colours.

H&M 90s Straight Trousers £25 SHOP NOW Style with black loafers or wear with colourful trainers.

Hush Abi Wide Leg Jeans £95 SHOP NOW Baggy were all of the city streets during London Fashion Week.

Marks & Spencer The Wide-Leg Jeans £35 SHOP NOW These come in sizes 6-24 across petite, regular and long lengths.

Agolde Criss Cross Upsized High-Rise Tapered Organic Jeans £300 SHOP NOW The criss-cross detailing adds a playful edge to these straight leg jeans.

Raey 31" Dad Organic-Cotton Boyfriend Jeans £160 SHOP NOW Perfectly baggy, these are a new favourite of mine.

Zara Boyfriend Low-Rise Jeans £36 SHOP NOW Baggy jeans look so chic when style with rounded-toe ballet flats.

Toteme High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans £290 SHOP NOW These also come in dark denim and black.

Haikure Bethany Wide-Leg Jeans £242 SHOP NOW Style with a tonal grey knit for an elevated take on weekend style.

Monki Naoki Low Waist Loose Jeans £49.99 SHOP NOW I'll be wearing these with kitten heels all season.

Loulou Studio Attu Pleated Organic High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £245 SHOP NOW This darker grey shade offers a way to ease yourself into the trend.