Blue Jeans Will Never Be Out, But This Fresh Colour Is Very Much In

By Natalie Munro
published

Whilst so many compelling trends have cropped up over the past few months, if I had to select a favourite I'd definitely point you towards the grey colour trend. Rather than a particular items or new-season buy, this new trend has the potential for real longevity. Bringing a soft and calm energy to an outfit, a light grey layer has become my favourite way to add some depth to a day-to-day look.

Looking to expand my collection in new favourite colour I'm on this hunt this season for the perfect pair of grey jeans. With a naturally deep hue that offers a little more brightness than a classic black pair, grey jeans are a wearable neutral that can invigorate your denim collection.

grey jeans

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Whilst I'll always have a soft spot for my favourite blue jeans, this cool-toned neutral allows for styling options that my blue jeans never could. Wearing well with light peaches, rich burgundies and soft blues, grey jeans will also style just as well with blacks, whites and navys as their blue counter parts.

grey jeans

(Image credit: @theannaedit)

I'm not the only one backing the trend this season. The AW23 runways were saturated in the shade, and everywhere I look the style set are crafting chic tonal looks. Now, up and down the high street and across designer retailers the new denim trend has become one of the season's favourites.

@javiera wears grey jeans with a black halter top

(Image credit: @javiera)

From Reformations washed grey pair, to Agolde's criss-cross button style, read on to discover our edit of the best grey jeans available to buy now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST GREY JEANS

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

These high-rise jeans come in 11 other colours.

grey jeans
H&M
90s Straight Trousers

Style with black loafers or wear with colourful trainers.

Abi Wide Leg Jeans
Hush
Abi Wide Leg Jeans

Baggy were all of the city streets during London Fashion Week.

M&S The Wide-Leg Jeans
Marks & Spencer
The Wide-Leg Jeans

These come in sizes 6-24 across petite, regular and long lengths.

grey jeans
Agolde
Criss Cross Upsized High-Rise Tapered Organic Jeans

The criss-cross detailing adds a playful edge to these straight leg jeans.

31
Raey
31" Dad Organic-Cotton Boyfriend Jeans

Perfectly baggy, these are a new favourite of mine.

Trf Boyfriend Low-Rise Jeans
Zara
Boyfriend Low-Rise Jeans

Baggy jeans look so chic when style with rounded-toe ballet flats.

grey jeans
Toteme
High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

These also come in dark denim and black.

Bethany Wide-Leg Jeans
Haikure
Bethany Wide-Leg Jeans

Style with a tonal grey knit for an elevated take on weekend style.

grey jeans
Monki
Naoki Low Waist Loose Jeans

I'll be wearing these with kitten heels all season.

grey jeans
Loulou Studio
Attu Pleated Organic High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

This darker grey shade offers a way to ease yourself into the trend.

Laser-Print Organic-Cotton Wide-Leg Jeans
Bite Studios
Laser-Print Organic-Cotton Wide-Leg Jeans

These wide-leg jeans are comfortable enough to feel good all day long.

Explore More:
Jeans
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸