Blue Jeans Will Never Be Out, But This Fresh Colour Is Very Much In
Whilst so many compelling trends have cropped up over the past few months, if I had to select a favourite I'd definitely point you towards the grey colour trend. Rather than a particular items or new-season buy, this new trend has the potential for real longevity. Bringing a soft and calm energy to an outfit, a light grey layer has become my favourite way to add some depth to a day-to-day look.
Looking to expand my collection in new favourite colour I'm on this hunt this season for the perfect pair of grey jeans. With a naturally deep hue that offers a little more brightness than a classic black pair, grey jeans are a wearable neutral that can invigorate your denim collection.
Whilst I'll always have a soft spot for my favourite blue jeans, this cool-toned neutral allows for styling options that my blue jeans never could. Wearing well with light peaches, rich burgundies and soft blues, grey jeans will also style just as well with blacks, whites and navys as their blue counter parts.
I'm not the only one backing the trend this season. The AW23 runways were saturated in the shade, and everywhere I look the style set are crafting chic tonal looks. Now, up and down the high street and across designer retailers the new denim trend has become one of the season's favourites.
From Reformations washed grey pair, to Agolde's criss-cross button style, read on to discover our edit of the best grey jeans available to buy now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST GREY JEANS
These come in sizes 6-24 across petite, regular and long lengths.
The criss-cross detailing adds a playful edge to these straight leg jeans.
This darker grey shade offers a way to ease yourself into the trend.
These wide-leg jeans are comfortable enough to feel good all day long.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
