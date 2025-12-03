8 Key Spring 2026 Trends You Can Start Wearing Now

Spring/summer 2026 Celine runway look
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
By
published
in Features

Fashion for the upcoming year is top of mind as I consider how I'm building out my 2026 outfits as well as how I'll be editing out of my wardrobe. I've already done a thorough closet clean-out to donate pieces that I haven't been wearing and feel inspired to incorporate new-in pieces from designers, as well as some of the upcoming trends that I've been excited to start wearing. I dug into the biggest trends from the spring/summer 2026 runways and more about where fashion is headed.to determine which items to invest in, and there are some clear frontrunners.

So what has landed on the short list of key buys for 2026? Ahead, I’m breaking down the pieces I'm eyeing and plan to wear, including some of the biggest trends to know for next season. While I will start by ordering just a few items, this will serve as a shopping list I'll return to as I make new purchases throughout the year.

Beaded Jewelry

Cascading beaded jewelry is the major accessories trend everyone will wear next year. Start incorporating it into your looks now with a pair of earrings.

Spring/summer 2026 runway look

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Printed Scarves

Scarves picked up as another important accessories trend in 2025, but we expect them to be even bigger next year. Tie yours over a top or jacket.

Spring/summer 2026 runway look

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Preppy Bourgeois

Prep is in full swing again. One of the versatile buys to tap into the look? A double-breasted navy jacket with gold buttons.

Spring/summer 2026 runway look

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Lots of Layering

In 2026, layering will be a styling tool to make looks feel current. We expect to see lots of shirts stacked upon one another as seen on the Loewe runway.

Spring/summer 2026 runway look

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Coat as the Outfit

An expected trend for the spring season? Standout coats that are the main focus of the entire outfit. If there is any trend to adopt early in the winter, it's this one.

Spring/summer 2026 runway look

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Dark Denim

Denim trends get new tweaks every year. The one that to invest in right now if you haven't already? Dark washes. For a look that feels especially directional, take a pencil skirt and flip up the bottom of the hem.

Spring/summer 2026 runway look

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A Subtle Pop of Color

Color play will be huge in 2026. If you're just dipping your toe into bold shades, try layering a high-impact piece underneath neutral outerwear.

Spring/summer 2026 runway look

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Kristen Nichols
Associate Director, Special Projects

Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.

Latest
  • fur accessory trend 2025 is shown in a collage of runway images
    Not Pillbox Hats or Capes—The "Rich" Accessory Trend People With Taste Will Wear This Winter

    Oh, hello, Upper East Siders.

  • Photo of actress Marissa Bode for Who What Wear.
    Wicked's Marissa Bode Is Finding Magic in Herself

    Read the full story.

You might also like
View More ▸