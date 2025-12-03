8 Key Spring 2026 Trends You Can Start Wearing Now

Fashion for the upcoming year is top of mind as I consider how I'm building out my 2026 outfits as well as how I'll be editing out of my wardrobe. I've already done a thorough closet clean-out to donate pieces that I haven't been wearing and feel inspired to incorporate new-in pieces from designers, as well as some of the upcoming trends that I've been excited to start wearing. I dug into the biggest trends from the spring/summer 2026 runways and more about where fashion is headed.to determine which items to invest in, and there are some clear frontrunners.
So what has landed on the short list of key buys for 2026? Ahead, I’m breaking down the pieces I'm eyeing and plan to wear, including some of the biggest trends to know for next season. While I will start by ordering just a few items, this will serve as a shopping list I'll return to as I make new purchases throughout the year.
Beaded Jewelry
Cascading beaded jewelry is the major accessories trend everyone will wear next year. Start incorporating it into your looks now with a pair of earrings.
SOPHIE BUHAI
Flamenco Silver Onyx Earrings
Completedworks
Beaded Earrings
Printed Scarves
Scarves picked up as another important accessories trend in 2025, but we expect them to be even bigger next year. Tie yours over a top or jacket.
Toteme
Centered Monogrammed Silk Scarf
CELINE
Square in Silk Twill
Preppy Bourgeois
Prep is in full swing again. One of the versatile buys to tap into the look? A double-breasted navy jacket with gold buttons.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Double Breasted Wool Blend Blazer
Nili Lotan
Veda Wool Double-Breasted Jacket
Lots of Layering
In 2026, layering will be a styling tool to make looks feel current. We expect to see lots of shirts stacked upon one another as seen on the Loewe runway.
ZARA
Oversized Striped Poplin Shirt
Hommegirls
Chambray Blue Classic Shirt
Coat as the Outfit
An expected trend for the spring season? Standout coats that are the main focus of the entire outfit. If there is any trend to adopt early in the winter, it's this one.
Nour Hammour
Tate Trench Coat
TOTEME
Double Clasp Wool Coat
Dark Denim
Denim trends get new tweaks every year. The one that to invest in right now if you haven't already? Dark washes. For a look that feels especially directional, take a pencil skirt and flip up the bottom of the hem.
FRAME
Denim Midi Skirt
Levi's®
Ribcage High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
A Subtle Pop of Color
Color play will be huge in 2026. If you're just dipping your toe into bold shades, try layering a high-impact piece underneath neutral outerwear.
RENGGLI
Oversized Crewneck Sweater
HIGH SPORT
Georgia Embroidered Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.