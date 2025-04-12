I Always Turn to This High Street Brand for Great Jeans—5 Editors Put Them to the Test

Recently, the question of where to find great denim came up in a discussion at the Who What Wear office, and I knew this was directed at me. I'm a denim devotee through and through, spending at least 5 days a week wearing various pairs of my favourite jeans, even when I'm just staying in. Particular styles immediately came to mind, like the COS Arch jeans or the beloved Levi's 501s, but one brand that I think doesn't get enough credit is Abercrombie and Fitch. Naturally, a few of my colleagues headed out to investigate the best Abercombie jeans for themselves.

While jeans are such a key capsule wardrobe piece, finding the perfect pair is infamously a challenge in itself. Different brands fit differently, with sizing differing between cuts and styles. And then there's deciding if you're ready to invest a few hundred pounds or searching the high street. Trust me, I've spent hundreds of hours in dressing rooms hunting down the very best pairs. But with a wide selection of rises, cuts, fits, and leg lengths, Abercrombie's is one of most vast around, making finding the one that much easier. Plus, all the styles come in at £75, which is much easier on your bank balance than their designer counterparts.

But don't just take my word for it. To prove that it's not just the high-rise straight leg jeans that give Abercrombie its denim kudos (though they are a particular favourite of mine), I've called upon my fellow editors to put a wide variety of styles to the test. Whether you're considering dipping your toe into trending bootcut styles, searching for your new favourite wide leg jeans or simply want to know if the long length options are suitable for someone who's 5'9" (they are), you'll want to read on. Plus, every pair we tried is also available in the Curve Love range, which has additional room through the hip and thigh.

Keep scrolling to explore 5 editors takes on Abercrombie & Fitch's most iconic jeans.

1. The Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean in Tall

Style Notes: "Loose jeans have become a key cut that stylish people turn to all year round. I wanted to put Abercrombie's loosest style to the test by trying the ultra loose jeans, and I have to say, I was seriously impressed. The denim is a more rigid fabric, which is my personal preference, but the loose cut still ensures they're really comfortable to wear. Here, I took my regular size 27, and they fit true to size. At 5'9", finding jeans that don't end at the ankle is a great feat, and I went for the long length in this pair. Plus, there's an extra-long option for those who need it."—Megan Storey, Social Media Editor

Rise: Low

Sizes: 23 to 37

Lengths: Extra short, Short, Regular, Long, Extra Long

Available in Curve Love: Yes

Shop Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean:

Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean £75 SHOP NOW A pair you can easier dress up and down.

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean £75 SHOP NOW After years of high rise denim I'm surprised at how much I like a low rise fit.

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean £75 SHOP NOW Freshen up your wardrobe with crisp white denim.

2. The High Rise Vintage Straight in Short

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: "Straight leg jeans are one of those comforting classics that so many of us rely on year after year. There's no doubt that having a great pair in your wardrobe can easily bolster your classic or more extravagant looks, but finding a pair that isn't too skinny or too wide can be a research project of its own. Enter Abercrombie's High Rise Vintage Straight jeans, a simple pair that comes in a variety of shades and features 1% elastane for added comfort. Here I'm wearing my regular size 28 in a short length, and they fit perfectly at every point."—Florrie Alexander, Shopping Editor

Rise: High

Cut: Straight

Sizes: 24-34

Lengths: Short, Regular, Long

Available in Curve Love: Yes

Shop the High Rise Vintage Straight Jean:

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Vintage Straight Jean £75 SHOP NOW The Curve Love version comes in four timeless denim shades.

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Vintage Straight Jean £75 SHOP NOW A true classic.

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Vintage Straight Jean £75 SHOP NOW The cut-off hem adds a relaxed feel to this pair.

3. The High Rise Loose Jean in Short

Style Notes: "When I had the chance to try their High-Rise Loose Jean, I was curious to see if they’d live up to the hype. Finding the right pair of loose jeans can be tricky—too baggy, and they drown your frame; too fitted, and they lose that effortless feel. As someone with an hourglass figure, jeans are always loose on my waist, and these were no exception. I usually have to get them taken in, but I actually didn’t mind in this case because the fit everywhere else was spot on. I went for my usual size, 27, in short, even though I'm 5'6", as I like my jeans to hit at the ankle rather than bunching at the bottom. They have that structured, rigid feel but without being too stiff, so they still move well."—Humaa Hussain, Junior Branded Content Editor

Rise: High

Sizes: 23 to 38

Lengths: Extra Short, Short, Regular, Long, Extra Long

Available in Curve Love: Yes

Shop the High Rise Loose Jean:

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Loose Jean £75 SHOP NOW With 16 waist sizes and 5 leg lengths, it's easy to find the perfect fitting pair.

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Loose Jean £75 SHOP NOW I'm always drawn to lighter blue shades in the warmer months.

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Loose Jean £75 SHOP NOW This pair looks great with sandals, trainers, boots and more.

4. The Mid Rise Bootcut Jean in Long

Style Notes: "I recently road-tested the Mid Rise Bootcut Jeans in the long length after the rising popularity of the cut this year, and quickly remembered why fashion people love this style. Structured yet incredibly soft, this pair might just be my favourite texture yet with a denim that is soft enough to run a marathon in. Plus, the long bootcut style lengthened my legs to near-supermodel proportions, so I'd definitely recommend them if you're looking to dip your toe into the bootcut trend. Here I'm wearing size 28, which fit true to size."—Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki, Junior Fashion Editor

Rise: Mid

Sizes: 23-38

Lengths: Extra short, Short, Regular, Long, Extra Long

Available in Curve Love: Yes

Shop the Mid Rise Bootcut Jean:

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Bootcut Jean £75 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on this revived silhouette.

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Mid Rise Bootcut Jean £75 SHOP NOW Made from 99% cotton and 1% elastane for a touch of stretch for added comfort.

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Bootcut Jean £75 SHOP NOW This look shows just how easy it is to dress this pair up for evening.

5. The Low Rise Baggy Jean in Regular

(Image credit: @rebeccarhysevans)

Style Notes: "Stepping into the Abercrombie & Fitch store, I was immediately impressed with the denim offerings. There's a wide range of cuts and styles, and when you've figured out if you want a simple straight leg or a bold barrel, you can then adjust to your length or curve desires. For me, I was looking for something relaxed in shape that would bring a laid-back feel to everyday or dressier occasions. The Low Rise Baggy jeans were exactly what I was looking for. A comfortable denim that had a touch of stretch, making them more supple than rigid, and a modern low-rise waistband. Here, I've taken my regular size, and the fit was great. I'm 5'3" and chose to take the regular hem length. For my preference, it puddles perfectly at the hem without trailing on the ground."—Rebecca Rhys-Evans, Senior Fashion & Beauty Editor, Branded Content

Rise: Low

Sizes: 23-37

Lengths: Extra Short, Short, Regular, Long, Extra Long

Available in Curve Love: Yes

Shop the Low Rise Baggy Jean:

Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise Baggy Jean £75 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a slight update on the classics, look to this cuffed hem pair.

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Low Rise Baggy Jean £75 SHOP NOW The true blue shade of this pair is just so good.

Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise Baggy Jean £92 SHOP NOW This pair comes in so many fun prints, like this subtle zebra print style.

6. Mid Rise Barrel Leg Jean in Regular

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: "Alongside the straight jeans that I reviewed at the start, my new favourite pair are the Mid Rise Barrel Leg Jean. With the barrel cut rising in popularity over the past few seasons, I put a range of high street styles to the test, and this was one of my favourite pairs. The silhouette is definitely a striking one, so if you prefer subtlety, I'd steer clear. For those who are interested in updating their denim, this is officially my new favourite cut. Even on the shorter end of the spectrum (I'm 5'2"), the playful shape fit me really well. Here, I've taken my usual size and the regular length."—Florrie Alexander, Shopping Editor

Rise: Mid

Sizes: 24-34

Lengths: Short, Regular, Long

Available in Curve Love:

Shop the Mid Rise Barrel Leg Jean:

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Barrel Jean £75 SHOP NOW A cool new denim silhouette is the easiest way to update your spring uniform.

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Mid Rise Barrel Jean £75 SHOP NOW The exact pair I own.