5 Holiday Outfit Combos All the Cool Girls Will Be Wearing This Month

If there’s one thing the cool girls have mastered, it’s the art of making holiday dressing feel equal parts festive and fashion-forward. This month, they’re gravitating toward five outfit combos that strike the perfect balance between effortlessness and impact—think looks that feel celebratory without crossing into cliché territory. These are the pieces and pairings you’ll see everywhere, from casual gatherings to the dressiest end-of-year plans.
What sets these formulas apart is how wearable they actually are. Instead of overly complicated styling or trends that require a full wardrobe overhaul, each look leans into sharp silhouettes, thoughtful textures, and those small styling tweaks that make an outfit feel instantly elevated. They’re the kind of combos that cool girls rely on because they deliver every single time, no matter the occasion or dress code.
And the best part? These are outfits that work in real life. They photograph beautifully, transition seamlessly from day to night, and feel current without trying too hard. If you’ve been craving fresh inspiration that still fits within your winter wardrobe, these five holiday-ready looks are exactly what the fashion crowd is wearing—and they’re about to be everywhere this month.
A seasonal knit sweater with a classic, non-cheesy design instantly feels polished when paired with sleek black pants and heels. The combination strikes that perfect balance between festive and sophisticated, giving you the cozy vibe without sacrificing style. It’s an easy, chic outfit formula that reads intentional and elevated for any holiday moment.
Pairing a micro-miniskirt with sheer knee-high socks or tall fitted boots instantly creates a sleek, fashion-forward holiday look. The fitted turtleneck adds structure and balance, making the outfit feel modern without trying too hard. Together, the pieces hit that perfect mix of playful, polished, and undeniably cool for the season.
Agolde
Pascale Turtleneck
EAVES
Bette Suede Mini Skirt
Falke
Pure Matte Knee High Socks
H&M
Pointed Satin Pumps
ZARA
Buckled Heel Boots
Nonbasic all-black look
A nonbasic all-black outfit feels instantly elevated when you mix rich textures like a fluffy, cropped jacket with sleek leather. The combo adds depth and dimension, turning an all-black look into something intentionally chic rather than simple. Finish with pointed-toe boots or heels, and the whole look becomes a standout holiday moment without relying on color.
Open Edit
Faux Fur Jacket
Paige
Leonna Top
PISTOLA
Cassie Super High Rise Straight Pants
Seychelles
Dallas Boots
Nakedvice
The Phoenix Clutch
Statement faux-fur scarf + long polished coat + jeans + heels + small glasses
Layering a statement faux-fur scarf over a long polished coat always elevates even the simplest jeans-and-heels combination. The mix of textures creates a luxe, rich feel that reads perfectly festive without going overboard. With leather heels finishing the look, it becomes a chic, modern holiday outfit ready for any event.
Free People
Snow Angel Faux Fur Scarf
Dunst
2-Way 3 Button Boucle Wool Coat
Universal Standard
Carol High Waist Stretch Wide Leg Jeans
Jeffrey Campbell
Executive Ankle Strap Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps
Banbe
The Yasmin Blue Light Glasses
Sweater + sparkle skirt + heels + small black bag + dangle earrings
A cozy sweater paired with a sparkle skirt always hits that ideal balance of comfort and festive glam. The contrast makes the outfit feel effortless yet celebratory, no matter the occasion. It’s the kind of holiday combo you can rely on every year and still feel amazing in.