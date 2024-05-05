The Unexpected Shoe Trend You Didn't See Coming Is Now the Hot-Ticket Item of Spring

women wearing boat shoes
(Image credit: @blancamiro; Getty Images; @lucywilliams02; Launchmetrics Spotlight)
Judith Jones
By Judith Jones
published

Even as a seasoned fashion editor whose job it is to stay ahead of the fashion curve, I'll admit sometimes fashion throws me a curveball. Case in point? Boat shoes. The preppy deck shoe is officially the hot-ticket fashion item of spring thanks to its dominance on the spring Miu Miu runway, acting as the perfect finishing touch to Miuccia Prada's modern, preppy-athletic looks.

So this week I found myself (unbelievably but excitedly) shopping for boat shoes—a style that's never been associated as "cool" per se but rather is synonymous with a certain type of conservative East Coast prep. But fashion—or should I say Miuccia Prada?—has a propensity to turn an unexpected piece into something cool and desirable. And listen, you don't have to style them with primary-colored bikini bottoms (if you don't want to). In fact, the fashion set have been showing us that deck shoes are surprisingly easy to wear within your everyday looks. We've spotted fashion people styling them with everything from miniskirts to baggy jeans. Keep scrolling to see how the style set have been wearing the trend (albeit on dry land), and shop my edit of cool—yes, cool—boat shoes for spring and summer.

Miu Miu outfit spring/summer 2024 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Boat shoes are taking off this season thanks to their presence on the Miu Miu S/S 24 runway, where they were styled with preppy polos, bikini bottoms, and blazers.

Woman in jeans, boat shoes, and bomber jacket

(Image credit: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

For an easy off-duty look, style them with loose jeans, layered preppy polos, and a bomber jacket.

Blanca Miró in bomber jacket, wide-leg pants, and bomber jacket

(Image credit: @blancamiro)

Blanca Miró's boat shoes from Mango look effortlessly cool when styled with slouchy separates.

Woman in jeans, boat shoes, and sweater

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Lean into a British countryside look and style them with a barn jacket, Sloane Ranger sweater, and ankle jeans to show off the shoes.

Pernille Teisbaek in boat shoes outfit

(Image credit: @pernilleteisbaek)

One of my personal favorite ways to style boat shoes is with a casual miniskirt or dress topped with an oversize blazer jacket, like Pernille Teisbaek's outfit.

Woman in gold dress and boat shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The contrast of this glitzy glam dress with preppy suede loafers is utter Miu Miu perfection.

Judith Jones in boat shoes, jeans, and a polo

(Image credit: @joiedejude)

Last week, I proved boat shoes can even work for the office. I styled my Sperry shoes with straight-leg jeans and layered a striped button-down with a polo for a preppy-chic springtime look.

Shop Our Favorite Boat Shoes

Leather Boat Shoes - Women
mango
Leather Boat Shoes

I love the worn-in feel of these boat shoes that fashion people are loving right now.

Lace-Up Leather Boat Shoes
Miu Miu
Lace-Up Leather Boat Shoes

The Miu Miu runway favorite.

Sebago Portland Boat Shoes
Sebago
Portland Boat Shoes

A pair of quality Sebagos is an excellent option.

Sperry Original Boat Shoes
sperry
Authentic Original Boat Shoe

You can't go wrong with iconic Sperrys.

Suede Lace-Up Moccasins
Miu Miu
Suede Lace-Up Moccasins

A suede pair looks so luxe.

Eastland Yarmouth Boat Shoes
Eastland
Yarmouth Boat Shoes

The memory foam comfort insole is an added bonus.

Shoes With Laces
ZARA
Shoes With Laces

Zara coming in hot with an under-$80 chunky-sole iteration.

Boat shoes
Rodd & Gunn
Gordons Bay Boat Shoe

Very into the weathered feel of these.

Docksides Portland Water Resistant Boat Shoe
Sebago
Docksides Portland Water Resistant Boat Shoe

A water-resistant design brimming with heritage charm.

Monili Trim Metallic Leather & Suede Driving Shoe
Brunello Cucinelli
Monili Trim Metallic Leather & Suede Driving Shoe

For a luxurious look.

navy blue timberland boat shoes
Timberland
Classic Leather Boat Shoes

Very into a nautical navy blue.

Sebago Portland Boat Shoes
Sebago
Portland Boat Shoes

I love the idea of styling them with a bunch of eclectic anklets.

Womens Hampton Boat Shoe
G.H.Bass
Hampton Boat Shoe

My favorite loafer brand also happens to make really good boat shoes.

Sebago Portland Roughout Boat Shoes
Sebago
Portland Roughout Boat Shoes

Well, who knew I'd fall for pink boat shoes?

Judith Jones
Judith Jones
Senior Fashion Market Editor

Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸