The Unexpected Shoe Trend You Didn't See Coming Is Now the Hot-Ticket Item of Spring

Even as a seasoned fashion editor whose job it is to stay ahead of the fashion curve, I'll admit sometimes fashion throws me a curveball. Case in point? Boat shoes. The preppy deck shoe is officially the hot-ticket fashion item of spring thanks to its dominance on the spring Miu Miu runway, acting as the perfect finishing touch to Miuccia Prada's modern, preppy-athletic looks.

So this week I found myself (unbelievably but excitedly) shopping for boat shoes—a style that's never been associated as "cool" per se but rather is synonymous with a certain type of conservative East Coast prep. But fashion—or should I say Miuccia Prada?—has a propensity to turn an unexpected piece into something cool and desirable. And listen, you don't have to style them with primary-colored bikini bottoms (if you don't want to). In fact, the fashion set have been showing us that deck shoes are surprisingly easy to wear within your everyday looks. We've spotted fashion people styling them with everything from miniskirts to baggy jeans. Keep scrolling to see how the style set have been wearing the trend (albeit on dry land), and shop my edit of cool—yes, cool—boat shoes for spring and summer.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Boat shoes are taking off this season thanks to their presence on the Miu Miu S/S 24 runway, where they were styled with preppy polos, bikini bottoms, and blazers.

(Image credit: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

For an easy off-duty look, style them with loose jeans, layered preppy polos, and a bomber jacket.

Blanca Miró's boat shoes from Mango look effortlessly cool when styled with slouchy separates.

Lean into a British countryside look and style them with a barn jacket, Sloane Ranger sweater, and ankle jeans to show off the shoes.

One of my personal favorite ways to style boat shoes is with a casual miniskirt or dress topped with an oversize blazer jacket, like Pernille Teisbaek's outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The contrast of this glitzy glam dress with preppy suede loafers is utter Miu Miu perfection.

Last week, I proved boat shoes can even work for the office. I styled my Sperry shoes with straight-leg jeans and layered a striped button-down with a polo for a preppy-chic springtime look.

Shop Our Favorite Boat Shoes

mango Leather Boat Shoes $180 SHOP NOW I love the worn-in feel of these boat shoes that fashion people are loving right now.

Miu Miu Lace-Up Leather Boat Shoes $950 SHOP NOW The Miu Miu runway favorite.

Sebago Portland Boat Shoes $195 SHOP NOW A pair of quality Sebagos is an excellent option.

sperry Authentic Original Boat Shoe $110 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with iconic Sperrys.

Miu Miu Suede Lace-Up Moccasins $950 SHOP NOW A suede pair looks so luxe.

Eastland Yarmouth Boat Shoes $100 SHOP NOW The memory foam comfort insole is an added bonus.

ZARA Shoes With Laces $80 SHOP NOW Zara coming in hot with an under-$80 chunky-sole iteration.

Rodd & Gunn Gordons Bay Boat Shoe $146 SHOP NOW Very into the weathered feel of these.

Sebago Docksides Portland Water Resistant Boat Shoe $165 SHOP NOW A water-resistant design brimming with heritage charm.

Brunello Cucinelli Monili Trim Metallic Leather & Suede Driving Shoe $1100 SHOP NOW For a luxurious look.

Timberland Classic Leather Boat Shoes $110 SHOP NOW Very into a nautical navy blue.

Sebago Portland Boat Shoes $195 SHOP NOW I love the idea of styling them with a bunch of eclectic anklets.

G.H.Bass Hampton Boat Shoe $145 SHOP NOW My favorite loafer brand also happens to make really good boat shoes.