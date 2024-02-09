So Many Outfits Call for a Classic White Tee—Here's the Only One I Recommend

As a fashion editor, I often get asked by friends and family for advice on where to buy specific items. Sometimes they’re the more trending styles, like the best place to find colourful trainers, or the where to start when investing in a designer handbag, but it might surprise you that most often its the real basics that people are asked for. After all, they're the hardest-working pieces in our wardrobes, and therefore need to have the quality and style to be as useful as we require them to be. The question I'm asked most frequently is, “Where’s the best place to buy a classic white T-shirt?”. And I have the answer.

It will come as no surprise that this foundation piece is from COS. A reliable spot to turn to for classic styles with a designer look (but not the accompanying price tag), COS is a cornerstone of all our editors wardrobes. Known for its brilliant tailored trousers, excellence in outerwear, and the designers of that beloved bag, COS really does it all. And the brand's clean-cut T-shirt is no exception.

As with each piece this high street brand offers, this classic tee stands out for its quality. I've tried the white version, but it's worth noting that this comes in a wide range of colours to suit all preferences. The weight is heavy enough to not show the outlines or seaming of lingerie, and as you can see (or, more accurately, not see). The slightly cropped, boxy cut really drew me to this style; for T-shirts I like a more relaxed fit in the body and sleeves, but at 5'2", I want the hem to still sit around my waistline. Whilst you can pick up a similar T-shirt for less, the quality and cut are the standout features that will ensure you rewear it all the time. And just think of how many outfits call for a simple white tee! With jeans, wide-leg tailored trousers, skirts, under dresses, the list goes on, and the cost-per-wear being too minute to calculate. Truly, if it were up me, simple design done really well would be COS' tag line.

SHOP THE COS CLEAN CUT T-SHIRT:

COS The Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW

The T-shirt in question.

We stand by the versatility of classic stripes.

This T-shirt is so good, COS brought it out in so many colourways.

This light beige hue has spring written all over it.

Inject some colour into your looks with this soft blue shade.

The pop of red is such a nice touch.

Another feature I liked it the ribbed neckline.

Add a cardi and jeans now, or soft skirt and sandals come summer.

For those who prefer blue tones, see this navy and white striped tee.

