So Many Outfits Call for a Classic White Tee—Here's the Only One I Recommend

By Florrie Alexander
last updated

As a fashion editor, I often get asked by friends and family for advice on where to buy specific items. Sometimes they’re the more trending styles, like the best place to find colourful trainers, or the where to start when investing in a designer handbag, but it might surprise you that most often its the real basics that people are asked for. After all, they're the hardest-working pieces in our wardrobes, and therefore need to have the quality and style to be as useful as we require them to be. The question I'm asked most frequently is, “Where’s the best place to buy a classic white T-shirt?”. And I have the answer.

Florrie wears the COS Clean Cut T-Shirt and COS Arch Tapered Jeans

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

It will come as no surprise that this foundation piece is from COS. A reliable spot to turn to for classic styles with a designer look (but not the accompanying price tag), COS is a cornerstone of all our editors wardrobes. Known for its brilliant tailored trousers, excellence in outerwear, and the designers of that beloved bag, COS really does it all. And the brand's clean-cut T-shirt is no exception.

As with each piece this high street brand offers, this classic tee stands out for its quality. I've tried the white version, but it's worth noting that this comes in a wide range of colours to suit all preferences. The weight is heavy enough to not show the outlines or seaming of lingerie, and as you can see (or, more accurately, not see). The slightly cropped, boxy cut really drew me to this style; for T-shirts I like a more relaxed fit in the body and sleeves, but at 5'2", I want the hem to still sit around my waistline. Whilst you can pick up a similar T-shirt for less, the quality and cut are the standout features that will ensure you rewear it all the time. And just think of how many outfits call for a simple white tee! With jeans, wide-leg tailored trousers, skirts, under dresses, the list goes on, and the cost-per-wear being too minute to calculate. Truly, if it were up me, simple design done really well would be COS' tag line.

Scroll on the shop the COS clean cut T-shirt, and other

Florrie wears COS Clean Cut-T-shirt

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

SHOP THE COS CLEAN CUT T-SHIRT:

THE CLEAN CUT T-SHIRT
COS
The Clean Cut T-Shirt

The T-shirt in question.

THE CLEAN CUT T-SHIRT
COS
The Clean Cut T-Shirt

We stand by the versatility of classic stripes.

THE CLEAN CUT T-SHIRT
COS
The Clean Cut T-Shirt

This T-shirt is so good, COS brought it out in so many colourways.

THE CLEAN CUT T-SHIRT
COS
The Clean Cut T-Shirt

This light beige hue has spring written all over it.

THE CLEAN CUT T-SHIRT
COS
The Clean Cut T-Shirt

Inject some colour into your looks with this soft blue shade.

THE CLEAN CUT T-SHIRT
COS
The Clean Cut T-Shirt

The pop of red is such a nice touch.

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt Grey
COS
The Clean Cut T-Shirt

Another feature I liked it the ribbed neckline.

THE CLEAN CUT T-SHIRT
COS
The Clean Cut T-Shirt

Add a cardi and jeans now, or soft skirt and sandals come summer.

THE CLEAN CUT T-SHIRT
COS
The Clean Cut T-Shirt

For those who prefer blue tones, see this navy and white striped tee.

Explore More:
T-Shirts High Street
Florrie Alexander
Florrie is a freelance fashion writer who has been working in the fashion industry for four years since graduating. Whilst studying French and history, she found herself focusing her final dissertation of the history of fashion, especially its empowerment of women. Her first internship landed her a job at Harper's Bazaar, followed by a role on the fashion team at Condé Nast Traveller. She has worked for various print and digital publications, including Vogue Italia, Stylist, Grazia and more, and has experience in personal shopping and styling. Florrie loves to expand her knowledge of all aspects of fashion and jewellery and has recently completed the De Beers Diamond Foundation course.

As a contributor, Florrie covers new trends, easy style formulas and affordable fashion to make fashion as fun and accessible as possible. Having lived in France, she often shares her insight on achieving that je ne sais quoi with style. She has a particular love for handbags and an extensive collection to match.

When she's not working, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, normally with a coffee in hand.
