These Jacket Trends Will Officially Become a Status Symbol in 2026

With the arrival of 2026, we're considering how fashion will shift for the new year. With all of the new creative director appointments and collection debuts, there has been a lot of change to keep track of on the runway and in the luxury space. Silhouettes are shifting, aesthetics are changing, and new ideas are percolating that are primed to set the tone for plenty of change in what people are wearing in 2026. Though it's hard to predict exactly what the biggest trends will be next year, we already have some clear clues from the runways.
These themes extend across fashion as a whole as we look to fall, but we're narrowing in on the key jacket trends to know for 2026. We have our eyes on everything from distinct silhouettes and materials to the way designers are breathing new life into classics. Ahead, find out more on the top jacket trends to know for 2026 and the key pieces to add to your shopping cart.
The Preppy Blazer
There is nothing more classic than a navy double-breasted blazer with gold buttons. Turns out, there is also nothing more on-trend for 2026.
The Leather Funnel-Neck Jacket
The funnel-neck jacket has been a topic of conversation for many seasons. If you've already invested in one, great, because they'll still be big for 2026. If you have yet to add one to your closet, the leather version will be especially relevant.
The Tactile Jacket
Classic materials like tweed are being reworked on the runways, specifically with tactile textures and fringe, which adds an element of artisanal craft.
The Cape Jacket
Cape details have been on the rise, but they will be inescapable come 2026. Look for cape jackets in everything blazer form to wrapped versions.
The Shrunken Jacket
Proportion play was big on the spring/summer 2026 runways. We saw this in full effect at Dior, where the iconic jacket was shrunken.
