Every Chic Woman Is Wearing This "Boring" But Elegant Skirt—Sorry, Minis and Maxis

How to wear a slip skirt is shown in a collage of women&#039;s slip skirt outfits. On the left, a woman wears oversized sunglasses, a white funnel neck jacket, a black lace slip skirt, black pointed pumps, and a black frame bag. In the middle, a woman wears a black blazer over a black shirt with a brown slip skirt styled with a black boots, a white belt, a camel cardigan and a brown bag. On the right, a woman wears a white t-shirt with a yellow sweater tied around the waist styled with a black slip skirt, black and tan two-tone boots, white bangles, and a black clutch bag
(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen@thecarolinelin@nlmarilyn)
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman's avatar
By
published
in How Tos

No matter how classic we consider a staple, there comes a point in late fall and early winter when we must ask whether it's still the best choice to keep wearing it. You can blame seasonality or simply ubiquity, but some of our most beloved styles, specifically skirts, are pushed to the back of our closet to make room for denim, trousers, and leggings. Although no one can deny the rationale behind opting for pants over skirts, we won't be simply acquiescing to the idea that you can't wear them when it's cold—especially considering there are so many skirt trends surfacing that can be effortlessly added to any cold-weather wardrobe—one of the most unexpected options among them being the slip skirt.

We know what you're thinking: You can't be serious. But please hear us out: Slip skirts aren't just a summer staple. You can wear this skirt style well into the colder season with some strategic styling. Look to Fendi's, Tom Ford's, and Miu Miu's F/W 25 collections for proof. Despite the slip skirt's strong association with summertime, designers pair this "boring" piece with some of the most beloved winter essentials (think knitwear, outerwear, fur stoles, knee-high boots), thereby giving it new life. But it's not just designers who have chosen to embrace the seemingly impractical skirt; we've seen no shortage of stylish women showing us how to wear a slip skirt. Ahead, we're sharing 10 slip skirt outfit ideas, styling tips, and some shopping recommendations that prove the staying power of this simple basic. If you were planning on packing away your slip skirt until spring, think again.

How Fashion People Are Styling Slip Skirts in 2025

How to wear a slip skirt is shown in a photo of a woman slip skirt outfit where she is walking down the street in Paris wearing gold earrings, a white turtleneck, a brown rope belt, a white slip skirt, a dainty gold anklet, black heeled mules, and a black barrel bag

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

WEAR: Dainty Gold Earrings + White Turtleneck + Brown Rope Belt + White Slip Skirt + Black Mules + Gold Anklet + Black Barrel Bag

Styling Notes: Before you pack your slip skirt away, consider styling it with some of your cold-weather staples. You can make a white slip skirt work on a warmer fall or late-winter day simply by styling it with a matching turtleneck sweater. From there, you can use the rest of your accessories to signal your outfit's seasonality—e.g., in winter, opt for boots and a coat, or in spring, wear a statement belt and mule sandals.

How to wear a slip skirt is shown in a photo of a woman slip skirt outfit where she is walking down the sidewalk wearing black sunglasses, a brown leather bomber jacket with a white slip skirt, black knee-high boots, and a black shoulder bag

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

WEAR: Black Sunglasses + Brown Oversize Bomber Jacket + Base Layer + White Slip Skirt + Black Knee-High Boots + Black Handbag

Styling Notes: In addition to swapping out some of your seasonal staples, you can also transition your slip skirt by embracing light layers. Frankly, there's no better way to navigate dressing for slightly colder temps without sacrificing your style than pairing a white slip skirt with an oversize bomber jacket and knee-high boots. It's a pairing that strikes the perfect balance between being functional and fashion-forward.

How to wear a slip skirt is shown in a photo of a woman&#039;s slip skirt outfit where she&#039;s standing outside in front of a concrete wall wearing a white oversized t-shirt with a butter-yellow sweater tied around the waist styled with a black lace slip skirt, black and tan two-tone knee-high boots, white and black bangles, and a black east-to-west clutch bag

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

WEAR: Oversize White T-Shirt + Butter-Yellow Sweater + Black Lace Slip Skirt + Black-and-Tan Two-Tone Knee-High Boots + White Chunky Bangles + Black East-West Clutch Bag

Styling Notes: Not only can you dial up the visual contrast of your slip skirt outfit by adding light layers, but you can also do so with statement pieces,. The tried-and-true styling combo of a white T-shirt and black slip skirt suddenly becomes more visually compelling when you tie a butter-yellow sweater around your waist, add two-tone tall boots, stack on a few chunky bangles, and carry an east-west clutch bag.

How to wear a slip skirt is shown in a photo of a woman&#039;s slip skirt dress outfit, where she is standing outside on a sidewalk, wearing black sunglasses, a black oversized blazer, a black t-shirt, a camel sweater tied around the shoulders, a white belt, a tan satin maxi skirt, black ankle boots, and a brown shoulder bag

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

WEAR: Black Sunglasses + Black Blazer + Black T-Shirt + Camel Cardigan + White Belt + Brown Maxi Slip Skirt + Black Ankle Boots + Brown Handbag

Styling Notes: While styling your slip skirt with a few statement accessories is a safe way to ensure this staple stands out, if you want to take a bit more risk, start by incorporating different shades. You can draw more attention to your slip by styling it with two to three other contrasting colors to create a color-blocked look (as shown above). Let's just say it will be hard for everyone to look away.

How to wear a slip skirt is shown in a photo of a woman&#039;s slip skirt outfit, where she&#039;s standing outside in front of a concrete wall, wearing a pair of oversized black aviator sunglasses with a white windbreaker funnel neck jacket styled with a black slip skirt with white lace trim and black pointed pumps and a black frame handbag

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen )

WEAR: Oversize Black Aviators + White Windbreaker Jacket + Black Lace Slip Skirt + Black Pointed Pumps + Black Frame Handbag

Styling Notes: For those with more minimalist-leaning taste, adding different colors and textures into their look might not be the most appealing—thankfully, there are other ways to style your slip skirt. One of the easiest ways to add edge to any slip skirt is to pair it with pieces of different visual aesthetics, specifically by adding more sportswear-inspired items, such as a windbreaker jacket. The casual-leaning element of this coat will add the perfect amount of contrast to your look without overdoing it.

How to wear a slip skirt is shown in a photo of a woman&#039;s slip skirt outfit where she&#039;s standing outside on the sidewalk wearing a brown suede blazer over a white tank top with a gray slip skirt and brown knee-high boots

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler )

WEAR: Oversize Suede Blazer + White Tank Top + Gray Slip Skirt + Brown Knee-High Boots

Styling Notes: Another subtle way to visually signal that you're transitioning your slip skirt into fall is to incorporate textures that are more cold-weather coded, such as cashmere, leather, mohair, or suede. The latter is arguably the simplest way to make any satin slip more fall ready. There's no more foolproof way to make your trusted tank-and-skirt combo from summer ready for the new season than by styling it with a suede blazer and matching knee-high boots.

How to wear a slip skirt is shown in a photo of a woman&#039;s slip skirt outfit with a woman standing outside wearing a sunglasses with a long trench coat over a brown cardigan with a matching slip maxi skirt, suede samba sneakers, and a brown suede handbag

(Image credit: @oliviafaeh)

WEAR: Black Sunglasses + Oversize Tan Trench Coat + Brown Crewneck Cardigan + Brown Maxi Slip Skirt + Suede Sneakers + Brown Suede Handbag

Styling Notes: When the weather is far too fickle to get away with wearing anything suede or leather, consider turning to a more rain-proof option—aka, the trench coat. Not only will opting for this outerwear ensure you're ready for whatever the forecast has in store, but it's the easiest way to get more wear out of your slip skirt. We recommend taking a cue from the outfit above by opting for a longer skirt styled with a matching cardigan and sneakers to make it entirely weatherproof.