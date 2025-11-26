Every Chic Woman Is Wearing This "Boring" But Elegant Skirt—Sorry, Minis and Maxis

No matter how classic we consider a staple, there comes a point in late fall and early winter when we must ask whether it's still the best choice to keep wearing it. You can blame seasonality or simply ubiquity, but some of our most beloved styles, specifically skirts, are pushed to the back of our closet to make room for denim, trousers, and leggings. Although no one can deny the rationale behind opting for pants over skirts, we won't be simply acquiescing to the idea that you can't wear them when it's cold—especially considering there are so many skirt trends surfacing that can be effortlessly added to any cold-weather wardrobe—one of the most unexpected options among them being the slip skirt.
We know what you're thinking: You can't be serious. But please hear us out: Slip skirts aren't just a summer staple. You can wear this skirt style well into the colder season with some strategic styling. Look to Fendi's, Tom Ford's, and Miu Miu's F/W 25 collections for proof. Despite the slip skirt's strong association with summertime, designers pair this "boring" piece with some of the most beloved winter essentials (think knitwear, outerwear, fur stoles, knee-high boots), thereby giving it new life. But it's not just designers who have chosen to embrace the seemingly impractical skirt; we've seen no shortage of stylish women showing us how to wear a slip skirt. Ahead, we're sharing 10 slip skirt outfit ideas, styling tips, and some shopping recommendations that prove the staying power of this simple basic. If you were planning on packing away your slip skirt until spring, think again.
How Fashion People Are Styling Slip Skirts in 2025
WEAR: Dainty Gold Earrings + White Turtleneck + Brown Rope Belt + White Slip Skirt + Black Mules + Gold Anklet + Black Barrel Bag
Styling Notes: Before you pack your slip skirt away, consider styling it with some of your cold-weather staples. You can make a white slip skirt work on a warmer fall or late-winter day simply by styling it with a matching turtleneck sweater. From there, you can use the rest of your accessories to signal your outfit's seasonality—e.g., in winter, opt for boots and a coat, or in spring, wear a statement belt and mule sandals.
NAKED CASHMERE
Joanna Sleeveless Turtleneck
Babaton
Slip Satin Midi Skirt
Lovers and Friends
Cheyenne Belt
Staud
Brigitte Mules
WEAR: Black Sunglasses + Brown Oversize Bomber Jacket + Base Layer + White Slip Skirt + Black Knee-High Boots + Black Handbag
Styling Notes: In addition to swapping out some of your seasonal staples, you can also transition your slip skirt by embracing light layers. Frankly, there's no better way to navigate dressing for slightly colder temps without sacrificing your style than pairing a white slip skirt with an oversize bomber jacket and knee-high boots. It's a pairing that strikes the perfect balance between being functional and fashion-forward.
The Frankie Shop
Baxter Houndstooth Blouson Jacket
Vince
Satin Slip Skirt
Dolce Vita
Aldy Pointed Toe Knee High Boot
VERAFIED
Clutch Shoulder Bag
WEAR: Oversize White T-Shirt + Butter-Yellow Sweater + Black Lace Slip Skirt + Black-and-Tan Two-Tone Knee-High Boots + White Chunky Bangles + Black East-West Clutch Bag
Styling Notes: Not only can you dial up the visual contrast of your slip skirt outfit by adding light layers, but you can also do so with statement pieces,. The tried-and-true styling combo of a white T-shirt and black slip skirt suddenly becomes more visually compelling when you tie a butter-yellow sweater around your waist, add two-tone tall boots, stack on a few chunky bangles, and carry an east-west clutch bag.
Mavi Jeans
Crewneck Cotton T-Shirt
Abercrombie
High V-Neck Sweater
ZARA
Satin Effect Lace Skirt
Mansur Gavriel
Pina Evening Bag
WEAR: Black Sunglasses + Black Blazer + Black T-Shirt + Camel Cardigan + White Belt + Brown Maxi Slip Skirt + Black Ankle Boots + Brown Handbag
Styling Notes: While styling your slip skirt with a few statement accessories is a safe way to ensure this staple stands out, if you want to take a bit more risk, start by incorporating different shades. You can draw more attention to your slip by styling it with two to three other contrasting colors to create a color-blocked look (as shown above). Let's just say it will be hard for everyone to look away.
Gap
Bistretch Oversized Blazer
MANGO
Satin Long Skirt
Madewell
The Dimes Chelsea Boot
Freja New York
Chrystie Faux Leather Shoulder Bag
WEAR: Oversize Black Aviators + White Windbreaker Jacket + Black Lace Slip Skirt + Black Pointed Pumps + Black Frame Handbag
Styling Notes: For those with more minimalist-leaning taste, adding different colors and textures into their look might not be the most appealing—thankfully, there are other ways to style your slip skirt. One of the easiest ways to add edge to any slip skirt is to pair it with pieces of different visual aesthetics, specifically by adding more sportswear-inspired items, such as a windbreaker jacket. The casual-leaning element of this coat will add the perfect amount of contrast to your look without overdoing it.
KRIS MARÁN
Bomber Jacket With Contrast Zipper
Banana Republic
Stretch-Satin Lace-Hem Midi Skirt
Marc Fisher LTD
Cecile Pointed Toe Pump
Neous
Bellatrix Leather & Suede Top Handle Bag
WEAR: Oversize Suede Blazer + White Tank Top + Gray Slip Skirt + Brown Knee-High Boots
Styling Notes: Another subtle way to visually signal that you're transitioning your slip skirt into fall is to incorporate textures that are more cold-weather coded, such as cashmere, leather, mohair, or suede. The latter is arguably the simplest way to make any satin slip more fall ready. There's no more foolproof way to make your trusted tank-and-skirt combo from summer ready for the new season than by styling it with a suede blazer and matching knee-high boots.
Oak and Fort
Oversized Vegan Suede Blazer
Nordstrom
Rib Scoop Neck Cotton Tank
Everlane
Slip Skirt in Silk Charmeuse
Steve Madden
Wescot Brown Suede Boots
WEAR: Black Sunglasses + Oversize Tan Trench Coat + Brown Crewneck Cardigan + Brown Maxi Slip Skirt + Suede Sneakers + Brown Suede Handbag
Styling Notes: When the weather is far too fickle to get away with wearing anything suede or leather, consider turning to a more rain-proof option—aka, the trench coat. Not only will opting for this outerwear ensure you're ready for whatever the forecast has in store, but it's the easiest way to get more wear out of your slip skirt. We recommend taking a cue from the outfit above by opting for a longer skirt styled with a matching cardigan and sneakers to make it entirely weatherproof.