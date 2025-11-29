From the Biebers to the Beckhams, These Are the 10 Best-Dressed Celebrity Couples From the Past Decade
If looking good is a love language, these 10 best-dressed celebrity couples do it best. From nascent romances like the one between Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles to enduring love stories that span decades like George and Amal Clooney, keep scrolling for the best-dressed celebrity couples from 2015 to 2025.
If there was one phrase to sum up the past year, it would be the title of Charli XCX and Caroline Polacheck’s 2024 single, “Everything Is Romantic”. The song, which was featured in the teaser trailer for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, croons about falling in love again and again and has since gone viral on social media after its initial release on the British singer’s magnum opus album, Brat.
Love, clearly, is in the air, and given this collective mood coincides with Who What Wear UK’s 10th anniversary celebration, there’s never been a better time to look back on the stylish pairings that best embrace this. Indeed, there have been countless best-dressed celebrity couples vying for the crown throughout the course of our small but mighty history. Here on home soil, we have duos like Sienna Miller and Oli Green, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham and Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge, all of whom make London’s vibrant fashion scene all the more exciting when they step out.
Across the pond, there are established relationships like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake, who prove that affairs of the heart are closely intertwined with those of the style variety. Of course, there are also emerging love stories, like the one between Lana Del Rey and alligator wrangler husband Jeremy Dufrene or Bella Hadid and her real-life cowboy Adan Banuelos, who constantly keep us on our toes with the way they radically dress to their own accord for their outings. Still, some couples are just that cut above the rest.
Whilst it would’ve been lovely to include notable past looks like John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, we’ve limited it to the relationships that only took place whilst Who What Wear UK has been in existence. And, to keep the spirit of love alive, we’ve chosen to include couples who are still currently together. So, without further ado, keep scrolling through for the 10 best-dressed celebrity couples from 2015 to 2025.
The 10 Best Dressed Couples, From 2015 to 2025
1. Rihanna & A$AP Rocky
Style Notes: Truly, there’s no better-dressed couple than Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. He wears Matthieu Blazy for Chanel suits and the New Luggage reissue of Phoebe Philo’s beloved Celine Phantom bag. She wears Pieter Mulier’s Alaïa, vintage Gucci by Tom Ford, and Bottega Veneta borrowed from her boyfriend’s closet. Their children even wear custom Jonathan Anderson for Dior children’s suits. A date night for this couple includes heading to the annual Met Gala and flaunting their excellent taste at Santa Monica’s star-studded Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi. The rapper and the self-proclaimed bad gal Riri really do it like no other.
2. Victoria Beckham and David Beckahm
Style Notes: Posh and Becks have a relationship straight out of a British fairytale. But instead of star-crossed lovers and evil step-mothers, you have an upstart Premier League star from Manchester, a global pop sensation from nearby Essex and a love that’s spanned over twenty years. Throughout each decade, they’ve brought their own respective taste to the relationship, from her Spice Girls-era little black dresses to his Real Madrid-days frosted tips and her WAG-inspired bleached extensions and Hermès Birkins. Bridging both old and new media, David and Victoria Beckham have always mastered matching one another’s sartorial energies. Though they’ve since levelled up from being the front pages of tabloid rags to helming their own documentary series chronicling their respective lives and legacies, the Beckhams have always used fashion to their advantage, making them the exemplar of a modern power couple.
3. Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles
Style Notes: Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles might be the most nascent couple on this list, however, the short span of their relationship should in no way disregard the countless displays of harmonious style. The actress and the musician began casually dating back in August after the pair were caught strolling arm and arm by onlookers. They’ve since taken their tryst international following on from this soft launch, showing up in Rome, New York and London to parade both their burgeoning romance and matching pieces from The Row. The definition of his and her dressing, you know a couple has a good thing going when the only envy you feel for them is the designer clothes on their backs.
4. Zendaya and Tom Holland
Style Notes: Tangled up in a web of Vivenne Westwood, archival Alexander McQueen and a dazzling Jessica McCormack engagement ring is none other than Zendaya and Tom Holland. The couple met on set as co-stars in Marvel’s Spiderman franchise and, like the Peter Parkers and MJ Watsons that came before them, fell madly in love. As one of the most prolific and incredibly polished actors in Young Hollywood, it’s fitting that Zendaya found her match in Holland, a former theatre kid from South West London who shares her passion for dance, drama and method dressing. As we gear up for the next instalment of the comic book adaptation, we can count on the couple’s press tour being as coordinated and theatrical as all their public appearances.
5. Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber
Style Notes: Looking good is a love language. Some couples interpret this by gravitating towards one another and blending their respective sartorial proclivities into a unified front. Others sway the opposite, recognising that their strength as a couple comes from their own individuality and strive to express this as much as possible. Any guesses which camp Justin and Hailey Bieber fall into? Acknowledging the allegiance to the latter, the Rhode Beauty founder told GQ in 2023 that they never align their looks ahead of leaving the house. As a result, we’re privy to this beautiful discord of prints, colours, cuts and shapes. A slouchy trackpant and a tight mini dress do not a pair make. Still, this clash works in their favour, showcasing their unique styles in a way that’s both incongruous and compatible.
6. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Style Notes: It’s not often that a legacy reality star and an A-list actor get together. When it does happen, you get the pairing that is Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet. Though they both grace our screens, they do so in different ways, which makes their couple style all the more intriguing. Whether they’re gracing Hollywood’s most elite events like the Oscars or sitting court-side at a Knicks game, the couple never stray from their signature uniforms—custom Chrome Hearts fits and baggy Haider Ackermann suits for him, slinky bespoke Schiaparelli dresses and vintage Prada sets for her.
7. Dua Lipa and Callum Turner
Style Notes: Both hailing from London, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s sense of dress is a masterclass in street style. Given that their respective careers take them to all corners of the globe, it’s not rare to see the affianced duo show up at a cocktail bar in Barcelona or a festival in Albania in outfits that pay homage to their gritty city roots. Think: Snakeskin-print boots, boxy denim and tight white tank tops.
8. Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partrige
Style Notes: It’s a plot straight out of Notting Hill—a charming all-American sweetheart falls head over heels for a floppy-haired Brit. But in the case of Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge, the result is something far more entertaining. Both the acme of Gen Z dressing, the pair mixes independently-owned brands like Sandy Liang and Repetto with a vintage, ‘90s-esque slant.
9. Amal Clooney and George Clooney
Style Notes: When you think of Old Hollywood glamour, you might think of couples like Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner or Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. Serving as a modern equivalent is none other than George and Amal Clooney. The couple make every red carpet they appear on quite a moment, from the human rights barrister’s custom Versace looks whilst in Venice to the Academy Award-winner’s Giorgio Armani suits. Based between Lake Como and New York City, the couple are the epitome of la dolce vita dressing.
10. Kristen Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Style Notes: An unsung couple but one still deserving of the best-dressed title is Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. The former, a Los Angeles native and definitive It girl, has always pulled major fashion credentials courtesy of her close relationship with auteur director Sofia Coppola and friendship with Rodarte’s Kate and Laura Mulleavy. The Texan-born star has recently stolen the spotlight thanks to his work with Yorgos Lanthimos, making every outing one that’s glamorous, gothic and a little alternative.
