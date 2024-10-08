Team Millennial Vs.Team Gen-Z: The 8 Major Fashion Trends Dividing the Pack This Autumn
Okay, we're all getting a little bit tired of the narrative of pitting the generations against each other. Instagram or TikTok, Whatsapp or Snapchat, matcha or iced lattes—ultimately, the year we were born in doesn't really matter when it comes to how we decide to dress, but as a Millennial fashion editor, I can't help but notice that my Gen-Z colleagues seem to be one step ahead of trends before they even make it to the mainstream. Bandanas over caps and the latest Aries collab? Half of our team have already added them to basket before the rest of us have even seen the hashtag, and with a whole host of new trends landing in time for autumn, I quickly turned to my fellow editors to get their take on those worth splurging on and those best left to socials.
Where Gen Z leads, the trend cycle tends to follow, and if you don't believe me, we've got Gen-Z to thank for jorts, football shirts, low slung jeans, bandeau tops and Uggs, you know, all the things millennials wore the first time around and didn't think we'd find cool again quite so soon. There’s also no denying that the under 27s are racking up the kind of purchasing power that is making brands sit up and take notice, so who better to lead the charge than an open-minded, experimental generation geared up to make a movement out of any fashion moment? Well, some millennials aren't convinced, and after conducting a quick straw poll in the office, it became clear that they are some trends that the two just don't agree on (but seasoned shoppers might just enjoy both). Curious to see which made the cut? Keep scrolling to see the eight trends that Millennials and Gen-Z editors are most excited about right now and choose your fighter.
1. Gen-Z: Faux Fur
Style Notes: It's not even winter yet and Gen-Zers are already stacking up on ostentatious faux fur. Big, bold, and impossible to ignore, statement fluff is gaining in popularity in the form of collars, cuffs, cardigans and of course coats—the only secret to nailing the trend is throwing minimalism out of the window.
Shop the Trend:
2. Millennial: Leather
Style Notes: Call us of creatures of habit, but if we're looking for autumnal pieces worth investing in, it's more likely than not you'll find a Millennial shopping leather. Longwearing, timeless and not to mention practical, you won't go wrong with leather if you get caught in the rain (plus it scores bonus points for being the easiest way to elevate even the most simple outfit in just one step).
Shop the Trend:
The perfect shield from the elements.
3. Gen-Z: Cow Print
Style Notes: Mooove over safari (see what I did there?), cow print is the unexpected animal print replacing zebra in 2024. Can we pinpoint exactly where this trend came from? No. But are we down to try anything at least once? Why not. There's something to be said about the tongue-in-cheek factor of the Friesian, especially when it comes to accessories, and all of the Gen-Z editors in the office agree, Acne's calf hair loafers are a must.
Shop the Trend:
You don't have to wear the look head to toe,—these would be just as commanding with a leather jacket.
4. Millennial: Leopard Print
Style Notes: In the last few months we've spotted Kate Moss, Hailey Bieber, Sienna Miller and Zoe Kravitz all wearing leopard print clothing and accessories, a sure sign that big cat energy is not dead. For those of us whose most formative fashion years were spent in the late Noughties, leopard print will always be synonymous with Hedi Slimane, indie sleaze, and Alexa Chung at Glastonbury, and until we're ready to give up on our headliner fantasy, leopard print will continue to be a seasonal staple alongside cosy knits and knee high boots.
Shop the Trend:
5. Gen-Z: Skinny Scarves
Style Notes: And speaking of indie throwbacks, the skinny scarf that was a permanent fixture around the necks of supermodels and musicians in the 2000s is back, albeit with a cosier twist. While we aren't quite ready to welcome back the pencil thin metallic scarf quite yet, slimline knitted scarves are gaining traction with Gen-Z's most stylish, and are perfect for the in-between weather that doesn't require a chunky cable knit. Take notes from Hollie Mercedes [pictured above] and pair a tonal outfit with a pop of colour, like this perfect shade of red from Hollie's new wool brand Cloimh.
Shop the Trend:
6. Millennial: Scarf Coats
Style Notes: Looking for a scarf that matches everything? You must be a card carrying Millennial, and the short cut to matchy-matchy styling that feels anything buy boring is of course the ultra-chic scarf coat. Thanks to Toteme we've been rushing out to buy them in droves, and the uptake in popularity means that the high street has cottoned on, so you can now shop the designer-looking style for as little as £40. Good news for when the cold snap sets in.
Shop the Trend:
7. Gen-Z: Lace
Style Notes: if you've taken a cursory scroll through TikTok trends this month, you may well have come across summer's lace skirts, trousers and tops being repurposed for autumn by clever layering with knits, leather jackets and t-shirts by Gen-Z stylists. It might not be the obvious choice for the cooler shift in weather, but expect to see much more of this sheer style come party season.
Shop the Trend:
8. Millennials: Boho Chiffon
Style Notes: It would only take the debut show of Chloé's new creative director Chemena Kamali to breathe new life into Millennial favourite, the boho trend, and before you could say "disc belt", we were collectively rushing to buy floaty blouses, peasant skirts and wedge sandals like its 2005 all over again. This time around there won't be headbands worn around foreheads or excessive fringing, but you can comfortably wear sheer layers of chiffon and ruffles paired with high-waisted denim for a nod to the look without straying into cosplay.
Shop the Trend:
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
