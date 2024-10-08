Team Millennial Vs.Team Gen-Z: The 8 Major Fashion Trends Dividing the Pack This Autumn

Okay, we're all getting a little bit tired of the narrative of pitting the generations against each other. Instagram or TikTok, Whatsapp or Snapchat, matcha or iced lattes—ultimately, the year we were born in doesn't really matter when it comes to how we decide to dress, but as a Millennial fashion editor, I can't help but notice that my Gen-Z colleagues seem to be one step ahead of trends before they even make it to the mainstream. Bandanas over caps and the latest Aries collab? Half of our team have already added them to basket before the rest of us have even seen the hashtag, and with a whole host of new trends landing in time for autumn, I quickly turned to my fellow editors to get their take on those worth splurging on and those best left to socials.

Where Gen Z leads, the trend cycle tends to follow, and if you don't believe me, we've got Gen-Z to thank for jorts, football shirts, low slung jeans, bandeau tops and Uggs, you know, all the things millennials wore the first time around and didn't think we'd find cool again quite so soon. There’s also no denying that the under 27s are racking up the kind of purchasing power that is making brands sit up and take notice, so who better to lead the charge than an open-minded, experimental generation geared up to make a movement out of any fashion moment? Well, some millennials aren't convinced, and after conducting a quick straw poll in the office, it became clear that they are some trends that the two just don't agree on (but seasoned shoppers might just enjoy both). Curious to see which made the cut? Keep scrolling to see the eight trends that Millennials and Gen-Z editors are most excited about right now and choose your fighter.

1. Gen-Z: Faux Fur

Style Notes: It's not even winter yet and Gen-Zers are already stacking up on ostentatious faux fur. Big, bold, and impossible to ignore, statement fluff is gaining in popularity in the form of collars, cuffs, cardigans and of course coats—the only secret to nailing the trend is throwing minimalism out of the window.

Shop the Trend:

JAKKE Rosemary Faux Fur Coat £280 SHOP NOW This looks like ti could be vintage.

KITRI Bonnie Black Vinyl Jacket £215 SHOP NOW An influencer and editor favourite.

Shrimps Dallas Coat - Rust £695 SHOP NOW Shrimps always get faux fur right.

H&M Fluffy Jacket £55 SHOP NOW Yes, you read that price correctly.

JAKKE Vera Faux Shearling-Trimmed Faux Suede Jacket £250 SHOP NOW Such a fun colour!

2. Millennial: Leather

Style Notes: Call us of creatures of habit, but if we're looking for autumnal pieces worth investing in, it's more likely than not you'll find a Millennial shopping leather. Longwearing, timeless and not to mention practical, you won't go wrong with leather if you get caught in the rain (plus it scores bonus points for being the easiest way to elevate even the most simple outfit in just one step).

Shop the Trend:

Jigsaw Tailored Leather Blazer | Black £365 SHOP NOW You can wear this everywhere.

GOOD AMERICAN Uniform Double-Breasted Relaxed-Fit Faux-Leather Trench Coat £265 SHOP NOW The perfect shield from the elements.

& Other Stories Leather Trousers £345 SHOP NOW This whole outfit is going on my autumn moodboard.

The Row Leather Ankle Boots £1450 SHOP NOW They're back in stock! But likely not for long.

Massimo Dutti Long Nappa Leather Bag £299 SHOP NOW A strong contender for the perfect everyday bag.

3. Gen-Z: Cow Print

Style Notes: Mooove over safari (see what I did there?), cow print is the unexpected animal print replacing zebra in 2024. Can we pinpoint exactly where this trend came from? No. But are we down to try anything at least once? Why not. There's something to be said about the tongue-in-cheek factor of the Friesian, especially when it comes to accessories, and all of the Gen-Z editors in the office agree, Acne's calf hair loafers are a must.

Shop the Trend:

MANGO Heeled Leather Shoes £110 SHOP NOW There's a lot to love about these cute mules.

We The Free We the Free Calico Flannel Shirt £140 SHOP NOW So good with denim.

Topshop Denim Mini Pelmet Skirt in Cow Print £36 SHOP NOW A cute addition to a black or white tee.

ZARA Zw Collection Straight Fit Animal Print Trousers £30 SHOP NOW You don't have to wear the look head to toe,—these would be just as commanding with a leather jacket.

Acne Studios Calf Hair Leather Loafers £600 SHOP NOW Bravo, Acne.

4. Millennial: Leopard Print

Style Notes: In the last few months we've spotted Kate Moss, Hailey Bieber, Sienna Miller and Zoe Kravitz all wearing leopard print clothing and accessories, a sure sign that big cat energy is not dead. For those of us whose most formative fashion years were spent in the late Noughties, leopard print will always be synonymous with Hedi Slimane, indie sleaze, and Alexa Chung at Glastonbury, and until we're ready to give up on our headliner fantasy, leopard print will continue to be a seasonal staple alongside cosy knits and knee high boots.

Shop the Trend:

Damson Madder Macy Quilted Jacket £120 SHOP NOW Damson Madder leopard print is just *chefs kiss*

GANNI Leopard Betzy Cropped Jeans £235 SHOP NOW a bestseller in the making.

RIXO ⋆ Milly - Bohemia Leopard £485 SHOP NOW Our Editor in Chief Hannah Almassi's current favourite coat.

jacquemus The Long Bambino £935 SHOP NOW Dream bag alert!

Reformation Felda Dress £298 SHOP NOW I'd happily make plans just to wear this.

5. Gen-Z: Skinny Scarves

Style Notes: And speaking of indie throwbacks, the skinny scarf that was a permanent fixture around the necks of supermodels and musicians in the 2000s is back, albeit with a cosier twist. While we aren't quite ready to welcome back the pencil thin metallic scarf quite yet, slimline knitted scarves are gaining traction with Gen-Z's most stylish, and are perfect for the in-between weather that doesn't require a chunky cable knit. Take notes from Hollie Mercedes [pictured above] and pair a tonal outfit with a pop of colour, like this perfect shade of red from Hollie's new wool brand Cloimh.

Shop the Trend:

Acne Studios Striped Alpaca, Wool, and Mohair-Blend Scarf £227 £158 SHOP NOW Such a cute colour combo.

Gap Brown Cashsoft Skinny Scarf £15 SHOP NOW This pairs perfectly with GAP jumpers too.

Free People Carina Swirl Scarf £32 SHOP NOW A lesson in cool-girl layering.

Damson Madder Skinny Stripe Scarf in grey & blue £38 SHOP NOW I feel happier just by looking at this.

6. Millennial: Scarf Coats

Style Notes: Looking for a scarf that matches everything? You must be a card carrying Millennial, and the short cut to matchy-matchy styling that feels anything buy boring is of course the ultra-chic scarf coat. Thanks to Toteme we've been rushing out to buy them in droves, and the uptake in popularity means that the high street has cottoned on, so you can now shop the designer-looking style for as little as £40. Good news for when the cold snap sets in.

Shop the Trend:

COS Oversized Wool-Blend Scarf Jacket £200 SHOP NOW Act fast whole this is still in stock.

Toteme Embroidered Scarf Jacket Camel £810 SHOP NOW Simple, chic, sophisticated.

H&M Felted Jacket With Scarf £40 SHOP NOW An unbeatable price.

SELECTED FEMME Pam Scarf Wool Blend Coat, Irish Cream £210 SHOP NOW There are longline options too!

Abercrombie Removable Scarf Wool-Blend Coat £135 SHOP NOW Just as good without the scarf.

7. Gen-Z: Lace

Style Notes: if you've taken a cursory scroll through TikTok trends this month, you may well have come across summer's lace skirts, trousers and tops being repurposed for autumn by clever layering with knits, leather jackets and t-shirts by Gen-Z stylists. It might not be the obvious choice for the cooler shift in weather, but expect to see much more of this sheer style come party season.

Shop the Trend:

ROTATE BIRGER CHRISTENSEN Lace-Trimmed Knitted Cardigan £240 SHOP NOW Cute and cosy.

OSÉREE Scalloped Stretch-Lace Straight-Leg Pants £315 SHOP NOW Add a chunky knit for day, and a blazer for night.

Kimchi Blue Malka Lace Blouse £32 SHOP NOW Undeniably pretty.

Reformation Perla Skirt £178 SHOP NOW Very Charli XCX coded.

8. Millennials: Boho Chiffon

Style Notes: It would only take the debut show of Chloé's new creative director Chemena Kamali to breathe new life into Millennial favourite, the boho trend, and before you could say "disc belt", we were collectively rushing to buy floaty blouses, peasant skirts and wedge sandals like its 2005 all over again. This time around there won't be headbands worn around foreheads or excessive fringing, but you can comfortably wear sheer layers of chiffon and ruffles paired with high-waisted denim for a nod to the look without straying into cosplay.

Shop the Trend:

By Anthropologie By Anthropologie Ruffled Blouse £90 SHOP NOW So elegant.

MANGO Semi-Transparent Ruffled Blouse £50 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this shade of brown.

H&M Tie-Neck Chiffon Blouse £19 SHOP NOW How to do sheer in the office.

CHLOÉ Ruffled Tiered Silk-Mousseline Turtleneck Blouse £2000 SHOP NOW You'll want to wear this with everything.