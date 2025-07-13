Spotted in Paris: The Fashion-Girl Shoes That Make Jeans and a Shirt Look Chicer

I just spotted Dua Lipa dressing up her jeans and blue shirt with the chicest shoe going whilst in Paris. Discover her easy city styling here.

Dua Lipa wears a blue shirt, jeans and peep-toe mules as she walks down the street in Paris.
If I'm ever standing in front of my wardrobe feeling unsure of what to wear, chances are I’ll default to a timeless pairing of a classic button-down and jeans. It’s a simple formula with a vibe that can shift drastically depending on the styling. Choose an roomy shirt in a supple, fluid fabric and the result is relaxed, undone and cool in an insouciant way. Opt for something crisper or more tailored, and suddenly the look feels polished, poised and pulled together.

The same goes for the jeans. A light wash or slouchy fit keeps things casual, while swapping in a darker denim or a structured cut instantly sharpens the silhouette. But while the shirt and jeans do a lot of the heavy lifting, it’s the shoes I find that really steer the tone of the outfit. No matter which version I’m wearing—slouchy and soft or sharp and smart—I find that a peep-toe mule brings out the best in both.

Dua Lipa wears a blue shirt, jeans and peep-toe mules as she walks down the street in Paris.

Proving my theory, Dua Lipa stepped out in Paris in a perfectly relaxed iteration of my favourite styling formula. Selecting a breezy shirt in a light blue shade, the singer styled her shirt partially unbuttoned, just-so, and worn untucked over her straight-leg jeans. Worn with a peep-toe mule in a glossy brown shade, Lipa’s shoes added just the right hint of skin, making the whole ensemble feel instantly summer-ready. In fact, I would say that the appeal of the peep-toe lies in the balance: offering the ease of a sandal, the structure of a heel and just enough exposure to feel light and fresh.

For some reason, it's always been a popular style amongst fashion people, perhaps because it offers a more trend-led alternative to the classic pump. Regardless, in my opinion, there are few summer outfits that wouldn't benefit from the addition of this shoe. And when paired with the eternally chic shirt-and-jeans combo, peep-toe mules feel right at home.

Read on to discover the best shirts, jeans and peep-toe mules to re-create Dua Lipa's look with below.

Shop Jeans, Shirts and Peep-Toe Mules:

Oxford Shirt
H&M
Oxford Shirt

This comes in sizes XXS—4XL.

Column Straight-Leg Jeans
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans

These classic straight-leg jeans also come in nine other shades.

Heeled Sandals
H&M
Heeled Sandals

These also come in an elegant light beige shade.

The Boyfriend: Linen, Storm Blue
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Shirt

I own this shirt myself, and it's one of my favourite things to wear during the summer.

Jeans Z1975 90's Straight High-Waist Belted
Zara
'90s Straight High-Waist Belted

Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.

MANGO, Pointed Heel Sandals - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Pointed Heel Sandals

Style with a slip dress, or take your cues from Lipa and pair with straight-leg jeans.

Tomboy Shirt - Blue - Organic Cotton - Sézane
Sézane
Tomboy Shirt

Every great wardrobe starts with a simple button-down.

The Rambler Zip Flood - Nip It in the Bud
Mother
The Rambler Zip Flood

I always come back to Mother for their comfortable and chic collection of denim.

Skye 70
Jimmy Choo
Skye 70

These also come in half-sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.

Wide-Sleeve Poplin Shirt
ZARA
Wide-Sleeve Poplin Shirt

No need to size up—this shirt already boasts a wide fit.

Magic Shaping High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans
Marks & Spencer
Magic Shaping High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans

These jeans come in sizes 6-24.

Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal
Reformation
Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal

The bow detail makes these mules feel even more fashionable.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

