Boots, Tights, Dress: Amal’s 3-Piece Winter Outfit Formula Looks Chic Every Time

When you’re contending with constant rain, relentless wind and an intensifying chill, getting dressed in the morning can quickly shift from an expression of personality to a purely practical exercise. Still, style and warmth don’t have to be at odds, and I’ve found that having a few fail-safe outfit formulas in mind makes that early-morning rummage through my wardrobe much more successful.
Fortunately, Amal Clooney has just delivered a fresh dose of cold-weather inspiration in the form of a winter-ready three-piece look I’ll be returning to all season long. Starting with the boot trend I favour above all others, Amal anchored her outfit with a glossy pair of black knee-highs. Not only do they offer ample coverage (a blessing for anyone prioritising warmth), but their sleek, elongated silhouette brings polish to every outfit they meet.
She completed the core of the ensemble with black semi-sheer tights and a speckled minidress in a tonal shade, crafting an elevated silhouette that feels perfectly pitched for November and December’s event-filled calendar.
Topped with a black leather jacket, the whole look delivers head-to-toe inspiration for winter styling. If you’re feeling just as inspired, read on to shop my edit of the best knee-high boots, black tights and minidresses to re-create the formula yourself.
Shop Knee High Boots:
Zara
Leather High-Heel Knee-High Boots
Style with a minidress to get Amal's look.
H&M
Knee-High Boots - Black
Shop these while they're on sale.
Dune London
Smoothly Knee High Boots
These come in standard and wide cuts, so you can find your perfect fit.
Asos
Conan Pull on Chunky Boots
These also come in chocolate brown and sand.
Shop Tights:
Swedish Stockings
Selina Seam Tights
With a 20 denier finish, these will go with just about every dress in your wardrobe.
Calzedonia
50 Denier Soft Comfort Microfibre Tights
These also come in 16 other shades.
Sheertex
Black Classic Sheer Rip-Resist Tights
These rip-resistant tights are a worthy investment.
Falke
Matt Deluxe 30 Den Women Tights
These come in six sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Shop Minidresses:
H&M
Draped Dress
Shop this while it's on sale.
Zara
Pleated Short Dress With Pockets
Style with tight and knee-high boots to get Amal's look.
Rixo
Macie Dress
Rixo's Macie dress is one of the brand's best sellers—shop it while it's on sale.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.