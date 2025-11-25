Boots, Tights, Dress: Amal’s 3-Piece Winter Outfit Formula Looks Chic Every Time

Elegant and easy, Amal Clooney's 3-piece winter outfit makes getting dressed for the cold easy.

Amal Clooney walks down the street wearing black knee-high heels boots with tight and a minidress.
(Image credit: Splash)
Jump to category:
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

When you’re contending with constant rain, relentless wind and an intensifying chill, getting dressed in the morning can quickly shift from an expression of personality to a purely practical exercise. Still, style and warmth don’t have to be at odds, and I’ve found that having a few fail-safe outfit formulas in mind makes that early-morning rummage through my wardrobe much more successful.

Fortunately, Amal Clooney has just delivered a fresh dose of cold-weather inspiration in the form of a winter-ready three-piece look I’ll be returning to all season long. Starting with the boot trend I favour above all others, Amal anchored her outfit with a glossy pair of black knee-highs. Not only do they offer ample coverage (a blessing for anyone prioritising warmth), but their sleek, elongated silhouette brings polish to every outfit they meet.

Amal Clooney walks down the street wearing black knee-high heels boots with tight and a minidress.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

She completed the core of the ensemble with black semi-sheer tights and a speckled minidress in a tonal shade, crafting an elevated silhouette that feels perfectly pitched for November and December’s event-filled calendar.

Topped with a black leather jacket, the whole look delivers head-to-toe inspiration for winter styling. If you’re feeling just as inspired, read on to shop my edit of the best knee-high boots, black tights and minidresses to re-create the formula yourself.

Shop Knee High Boots:

Shop Tights:

Shop Minidresses:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸