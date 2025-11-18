Victoria Beckham Just Showed Us Exactly How to Wear Some of Winter 2025's Biggest Colour Trends

Victoria Beckham has always had a talent for making even the most considered outfits look completely effortless, but recently her wardrobe has been doing something even more interesting: setting the tone (literally) for winter's colour palette. Thanks to an unusually mild October, many of us are only just settling into autumn's deeper hues, but Beckham has stepped out in a series of looks that offer a surprisingly clear preview of the colour trends destined for winter 2025.
True to form, Victoria's looks feel both aspirational and entirely wearable. Across five standout outfits that span from elevated neutrals to pops of colour, she is living up to her name as an arbiter of taste as she quietly shapes a palette the fashion set will be building their winter 2025 (and beyond) wardrobes around.
If you're already wondering how to refresh your style for the colder months, consider this your shortcut. Below, I break down the key shades Beckham is backing this season and explain why they're set to dominate. Whether you're drawn to timeless minimalism or mood-boosting hues, look to Victoria; she'll never steer you wrong.
5 Winter 2025 Colours Trends Victoria Beckham is Backing:
1. Grey
Style Notes: This grey suit look is a reminder that this understated shade is set to be one of the most important colours of the season. It's sleek, versatile and endlessly polished. For colder weather, upgrade a grey suit by layering over thin cashmere and throw over a structured wool coat.
Shop the Colour Trend:
Reiss
Double-Breasted Textured Suit Blazer
Reiss
Wide-Leg Textured Suit Trousers in Grey
FRAME
Fleck Cashmere Cardigan
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
COS
Rounded Double-Faced Wool Jumper
2. Pink
Style Notes: A statement dress is as effortless as it gets. Add some colour, and it's a head-to-toe look that packs a punch. Victoria's choice of pale pink lends itself perfectly to pairing with burgundy accessories.
Shop the Colour Trend:
Victoria Beckham
Gathered crepe midi dress
COS
Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
H&M
Scarf-Detail Blouse
Polène
Numéro Neuf Mini
Free People
Aurora Flats
3. White
Style Notes: An all-white outfit is an incredibly sophisticated look, and Victoria Beckham gives us a lesson here in how to pull it off. Tailored elements keep the outfit from looking bridal, and soft textures work to create an elegant and timeless ensemble.
Shop the Colour Trend:
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Crossover Blazer
H&M
Trumpet-Sleeved Lace Blouse
Toteme
Virgin Wool Maxi Skirt
Jimmy Choo
Skye 70
Miu Miu
Matelassé Nappa Leather Pouch
4. Black
Style Notes: Ok, this isn't really a trend, but VB proves that head-to-toe black needn't be boring. It can look super elegant and striking if silhouettes and textures are balanced correctly. VB is a master in styling this shade, so whatever she does, we copy. A pencil skirt can be quite rigid, so pair with a softer fabric like a satin shirt or a fine knit.
Shop the Colour Trend:
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Silk Satin
COS
Wool-Zibeline Pencil Skirt
ME+EM
2-In-1 Bag
COS
Heeled Leather Knee Boots
ZARA
Zw Collection Limited Edition Wool Blend Coat
5. Red
Style Notes: We may be in the season of red, and while the shade is key to festive dressing, incorporating it into your day-to-day winter wardrobe is surprisingly easy. Pairing bold red with denim instantly gives the look a cooler, more effortless edge.
Shop the Colour Trend:
Simswear
Merino Lambswool Rugby Jumper
