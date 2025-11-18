Victoria Beckham Just Showed Us Exactly How to Wear Some of Winter 2025's Biggest Colour Trends

See the list of the chic shades VB is backing, and the ones set to define your winter 2025 wardrobe.

Pictures of Victoria Beckham
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Victoria Beckham has always had a talent for making even the most considered outfits look completely effortless, but recently her wardrobe has been doing something even more interesting: setting the tone (literally) for winter's colour palette. Thanks to an unusually mild October, many of us are only just settling into autumn's deeper hues, but Beckham has stepped out in a series of looks that offer a surprisingly clear preview of the colour trends destined for winter 2025.

True to form, Victoria's looks feel both aspirational and entirely wearable. Across five standout outfits that span from elevated neutrals to pops of colour, she is living up to her name as an arbiter of taste as she quietly shapes a palette the fashion set will be building their winter 2025 (and beyond) wardrobes around.

If you're already wondering how to refresh your style for the colder months, consider this your shortcut. Below, I break down the key shades Beckham is backing this season and explain why they're set to dominate. Whether you're drawn to timeless minimalism or mood-boosting hues, look to Victoria; she'll never steer you wrong.

5 Winter 2025 Colours Trends Victoria Beckham is Backing:

1. Grey

Victoria Beckham wearing a grey suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: This grey suit look is a reminder that this understated shade is set to be one of the most important colours of the season. It's sleek, versatile and endlessly polished. For colder weather, upgrade a grey suit by layering over thin cashmere and throw over a structured wool coat.

Shop the Colour Trend:

2. Pink

Victoria Beckham wearing a pink knitted dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: A statement dress is as effortless as it gets. Add some colour, and it's a head-to-toe look that packs a punch. Victoria's choice of pale pink lends itself perfectly to pairing with burgundy accessories.

Shop the Colour Trend:

3. White

Victoria Beckham wears a white shirt, blazer and skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: An all-white outfit is an incredibly sophisticated look, and Victoria Beckham gives us a lesson here in how to pull it off. Tailored elements keep the outfit from looking bridal, and soft textures work to create an elegant and timeless ensemble.

Shop the Colour Trend:

4. Black

Victoria Beckham wearing a black shirt and pencil skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Ok, this isn't really a trend, but VB proves that head-to-toe black needn't be boring. It can look super elegant and striking if silhouettes and textures are balanced correctly. VB is a master in styling this shade, so whatever she does, we copy. A pencil skirt can be quite rigid, so pair with a softer fabric like a satin shirt or a fine knit.

Shop the Colour Trend:

5. Red

Victoria Beckham wearing a red jumper and bootleg jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: We may be in the season of red, and while the shade is key to festive dressing, incorporating it into your day-to-day winter wardrobe is surprisingly easy. Pairing bold red with denim instantly gives the look a cooler, more effortless edge.

Shop the Colour Trend:

