Sofia Richie Just Wore the Elegant Shoe Trend That I Predict is About to Be Everywhere

When I’m trying to determine whether a trend has real staying power, there are a few key signs I look out for. A strong runway presence always helps, its steady emergence within high-street collections is another solid clue, and finally, when the celebrity style set starts to adopt it, you know it’s about to take off.
Ticking every box in that trifecta, I’m now convinced that snakeskin shoes are poised to become the next major footwear trend of the season. Sealing the deal, Sofia Richie stepped out this week in a pair of snakeskin heels that made me feel sure of myself.
Unlike overplayed leopard print or fleeting cow pattern, snakeskin has long held an under-the-radar appeal—favoured by the most stylish women I know. This season, however, all signs point to the trend breaking into the mainstream this winter.
Sofia styled her pointed-toe snakeskin pumps with black tailored trousers and an oversized deer-print jacket—yes, another animal motif that’s quietly gaining momentum, creating a look that felt elevated yet unfussy, with the patterned heels adding just the right amount of interest without overwhelming the outfit.
While snakeskin might seem tricky to style, its neutral, tonal palette actually makes it one of the easiest prints to work into your wardrobe. It complements most shades in a winter rotation, offering a fresh alternative to simple neutrals without veering into statement territory.
Ready to try the trend for yourself? Keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best snakeskin shoes available now.
Shop Snakeskin Shoes
H&M
Slingback Court Shoes
If these have piqued your attention, I'd be quick! I really can't see them staying in stock for long.
Mango
Animal-Print High Heeled Shoes
Style these with black trousers to get Sofia's look, otherwise pair with an LBD to give your favourite basic a modern edge.
H&M
Trainers
The snakeskin trainer trend is on the rise right now. Shop this chic style before it's gone.
Marks & Spencer
Snake Print Flat Loafers
Style these with tall white socks to give your look a preppy finish.
Hush
Leather Snake Print Square Toe Boots
As winter creeps closer, these snakeskin boots are an easy way to give your cold weather collection a new-season energy.
Marks & Spencer
Snake Print Flat Pointed Slingback Shoes
The slingback detailing offers light support as well as an elegant point of interest.
Dried Van Noten
Dustin Python-Effect Leather Sneakers
Dried Van Noten's streamlined trainers are a fashion person's favourites.
H&M
Heeled Strappy Sandals
Honestly, these look much more expensive than they actually are.
Reformation
Patty Slingback Heel
The warm colour palette makes these so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.