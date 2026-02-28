If the Trend Is Light-Wash Bootcut Jeans, The Shoe Color to Wear With Them Is This One

It's the time of year when transitional outfits are on everyone's minds, and one of the most low-lift ways to make that winter-to-spring transition is with color. In recent weeks, we've noticed that light-wash denim is making a major comeback, and Bella Hadid is in on it. While attending an event in Milan this week for her new collaboration with Miss Sixty, Hadid wore light-wash bootcut jeans (they're everywhere!) with a matching jacket, and if you want this particular denim trend to look as chic and elegant as possible, wear it with the shoe color Hadid chose: dark red.
Dark red shoes look chic with every wash of denim, but there's something about the way they pop against light blue denim that's so eye-catching and cool. Sure, you could wear black or brown shoes with your jeans, but dark red is almost equally as versatile and far more interesting. Keep scrolling to see what I mean and to shop the no-fail combination of light-wash bootcut jeans and dark red shoes.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.