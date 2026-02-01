30 Things I Think Hailey Bieber Would Buy From Zara This Month

There’s a certain type of Zara piece that instantly feels Hailey Bieber approved: clean, unfussy, and quietly cool without trying too hard. Think wardrobe staples that look expensive, photograph well, and slot seamlessly into an everyday rotation of jeans, tailored layers, and polished basics. The kind of items that don’t scream trend but subtly signal that you know exactly what you’re doing. If I had to guess what Bieber would be adding to her cart right now, it would be pieces that balance structure and ease—nothing precious, nothing overly styled, just really good essentials.
The through line is modern minimalism with a slightly masculine edge. Relaxed tailoring that works just as well with flats as it does with heels. Neutral tones that feel intentional rather than safe. Silhouettes that are pared-back but not boring, often elevated by proportion, texture, or a subtle styling trick. These are the items that make an outfit feel finished even when everything else is simple—and exactly why Zara continues to be such a reliable source for her brand of off-duty polish.
Altogether, this imagined list of 30 finds leans into longevity over novelty. They’re pieces you could wear on repeat all month, styled slightly differently each time, and still feel current. Nothing overly trend-driven, nothing that will look dated by next season—just modern, elevated staples with that signature Hailey Bieber stamp of approval. If your goal is to look effortlessly put-together with minimal effort, this is exactly where you’d start.
Soft Knit Short Sleeve Jumper
Short Polyamide Blend Dress
It's screaming night out in L.A.
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
We know Hailey loves an oversize jacket.
Again, this color combo is giving Rhode campaign vibes.
These loafers paired with casual loose jeans.
Cropped Topstitched Blazer
Business-ready and so classy.
Polyamide Blend Lace Bodysuit
We picture this bodysuit styled with loose vintage jeans and pointed-toe pumps.
The perfect polo to wear post-Pilates.
Faux Leather Midi Skirt
Because we know she loves a peep-toe heel.
Oversized Zipper Bomber Jacket
To add to her bomber jacket collection.
These are giving 2026 Coachella inspiration.
Another casual jacket to wear post-Pilates and matcha run.
Short Mock Neck Dress
This flattering dress paired with boots or pointed-toe heels.
Geometric Shape Hoop Earrings
Grab these HB-inspired earrings while they are still on sale.
Trf Extra Wide Leg High-Waist Jeans
We'd love to know how many loose jeans Hailey Bieber actually owns.