Whenever you find yourself in a style rut, do you tend to reach for classic black trousers? If so, I get it. They always appear polished, and you don't need to worry about matching footwear because you'll likely choose your reliable black heels or flats. Although black shoes complement black trousers well, why stick to them when a more elegant shoe color can be paired with them? The answer is brown. To illustrate this, let's look at Victoria Beckham's recent outfit for inspiration.
In London, while heading out for a friend's birthday, Beckham was seen with her husband, David Beckham, wearing a sleek evening look. The outfit consisted of a double-breasted black blazer and relaxed black trousers that tapered at the ankle. On her feet? Saint Laurent's Vendome Slingback Pumps in rich, patent-leather brown. To finish the look, she opted for large sunglasses and a black clutch.
Let's get back to pairing the brown heels with black trousers. A bit unexpected, right? That's exactly why it works and makes her all-black outfit feel unique. Some of the most expertly dressed fashion people swear by the brown-shoe-and-black-pant outfit pairing. One who recently backed it was Kendall Jenner at the end of last year, when she was spotted in Paris wearing a green tie-front crop top with high-waisted black flared pants and a pair of pointed-toe ankle boots in chocolate brown. She may have gone for a totally different look than Beckham's, but the same pants-and-shoe pairing is there. If it's approved by Beckham and Jenner to wear in places like Paris and London, then there's no reason to hesitate.
Scroll on to see Beckham's recent look for yourself and shop the classic pants and brown shoes to add to your 2026 wardrobe.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.