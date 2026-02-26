Living in New York City with temperatures still in the 30s, I'm eagerly awaiting spring. I've been spending a lot of time on Pinterest, bookmarking ideas for spring outfits and jotting down various ways to style my jeans, skirts, and dresses. Besides Pinterest, I've been observing celebrities in L.A. and taking inspiration from their warm-weather ensembles. One stylish A-lister who is already inspiring me—particularly regarding spring dresses—is Jennifer Lopez.
Stepping out for lunch at San Vincente Bungalows in West Hollywood, J.Lo was spotted wearing a pale pink silk dress. The maxi silhouette featured a plunging V-neck and lace-trimming that extended from the straps to the hem. She paired it with brown suede cowboy boots for a boho-chic look. For accessories, she opted for her go-to wire-frame aviator sunglasses and a matching pink bag.
Lace-trimmed slip dresses have been a trend for many seasons now, dating back to Celine's spring/summer 2016 runway show, when Phoebe Philo opened with a white dress featuring black lace trim. Fast forward to 2024, and the style was again on the runways during Celine's and Miu Miu's S/S 25 shows. The runways then came to life in the summer of 2025, when the style set, including Alexa Chung and Elsa Hosk, wore it with ballet flats and pumps. We even saw chic dressers in London and Paris layering them over silk pants or classic trousers. But it didn't stop there. The trend surged again this year when Zoë Kravitz wore two different Saint Laurent numbers to the Golden Globes award show and after-party. The previous night, Dakota Fanning attended W magazine's Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont, wearing a lace slip, too. While we've seen the silhouette with ballet flats, Mary Janes, pumps, and open-toe heels, J.Lo is now making a case for the cowboy boot pairing—and we're here for it. It adds a bit of edge to the soft dress and creates a very carefree, bohemian aesthetic.
If, like me, you’re persuaded to add a lace-trimmed slip dress, cowboy boots, or both to your wardrobe, keep scrolling. I've rounded up the best pieces across all categories.
Shop Lace-Trimmed Dresses:
ZARA
Zw Collection Asymmetric Satin Dress
I love the idea of styling this over white jeans or trousers.
Elodie the Label
Evy Satin Slip Dress
The icy blue hue is going to be very popular this spring.
Róhe
Lace-Trimmed Silk Satin Slip Dress
This looks very similar to J.Lo's dress.
RIXO
Lucie Lace-Trimmed Crepe De Chine Midi Dress
Rixo is the British clothing brand that the chicest dressers in London always wear.
Wilfred
Lamplight Satin Dress
Simple yet classic.
Shop Cowboy Boots:
Free People
Willa Western Boots
I can't believe these are less than $100.
Sam Edelman
Rue Western Boots
The suede is so luxe.
Isabel Marant
Duerto Western Boots
Leave it to Isabel Marant to nail the western boot.
Tecovas
The Annie Western Boots
Celebrities like Nina Dobrev, Sydney Sweeney, and Kristin Cavallari wear Tecovas boots.
Ariat
Heritage Toe Stretch Leather Western Boots
This color is so elegant.
Jeffrey Campbell
Rancher Knee High Western Boots
You'll want to wear these all of the time because of the cushioned footbed.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.