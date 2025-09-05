I Know I Can’t Be Zoë Kravitz But I Can Dress Like Her—6 Autumn Outfits I’m Copying ASAP

If there’s one person who has commanded fashion conversation of late, it’s Zoë Kravitz and her impeccable autumn outfits. While this period has derived a healthy share of style chatter—endless Venice Film Festival red carpet forays, like the multiple soft launches from incumbent creative directors like Dario Vitale at Versace and Jonathan Anderson at Dior, and dissection of Scandi style from the likes of Copenhagen Fashion Week or Oslo Runway included—it’s Kravitz’s enviable off-duty wardrobe that has collectively piqued interest.
Indeed, from my own social media feeds to the countless well-deserved op-eds written in an attempt to examine this newfound era she’s in, the star's inimitable ability to distil current trends into accessible and, more importantly, easily replicable outfits warrants the attention she receives. Working in tandem with celebrity stylist Danielle Goldberg, Kravitz has delivered a flurry of aspirational looks as part of the press tour for her latest project, Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing, that are seriously worth taking stock of.
With the film taking place in Manhattan during the ‘90s, Kravitz’s ensembles radiate with a sense of insouciance and grungy looseness associated with the decade. So, when a friend asked me to describe what my mood was this season—for instance, following in the footsteps of Who What Wear UK autumn issue cover star Olivia Cooke and emulating a frazzled English woman aesthetic—I proudly proclaimed I would be having a Zoë Kravitz autumn.
You see, I’ve always marvelled at the way the 36-year-old approached dressing. Irrespective of what she pairs together, the result is always something decisively minimal, gloriously chic and nonetheless sensual. Striking this balance during cold months is something I’ve always struggled with—how does one not lose themselves or their sense of personal style under bushels of knitted layers, woollen coats, cashmere scarves and warm jackets?
As Zoë Kravitz’s covetable autumn outfits proved, there are certainly a few lessons to be learned here. She might be teetering on the edge of method dressing with her Carolyn Bessette Kennedy-inspired simplicity, still there’s an essential element that makes these silhouettes still feel quite contemporary. There are many templates showcased by the Blink Twice director that I plan on incorporating into my own autumn outfit arsenal, but it’s in the exact combination of precise pieces that really shine.
Ahead, I’ve spotlighted 6 that I feel reflect the essence of Zoë Kravitz’s autumn capsule wardrobe best. From the expensive-looking high street and designer staples you can invest in to achieve this from home and the styling tricks Kravitz has used to transform these staples from a more mundane setting, keep scrolling below to take a page from fellow New York classic, When Harry Met Sally, and have what she’s having.
6 Zoë Kravitz Autumn Outfits I'm Re-Creating Now
1. Bandana + Waistcoat + Pinstripe Trousers
Style Notes: With a pinch of Robin Williams zaniness, which, for the uninitiated, refers to the late comedian’s impressive collection of Issey Miyake and Jean Paul Gaultier that he’d rock for public appearances, and a sultry edge synonymous with her rockstar father, Lenny Kravitz, this look proves that tailored basics can be anything but boring. This isn’t your typical Savile Row outfit. Instead, the pinstripe trousers and waistcoat, which both got their Met Gala seal of approval earlier this year, take more of a West Coast sensibility similar to the closets of legendary musicians like Aaliyah. Slouchy but fitted, layering a silk scarf and eye-watering diamond choker are small but mighty details that can do a lot to bring this look out of Sloan Ranger territory.
2. Long Dress + Ballet Flats + Shoulder Bag
Style Notes: Romantic isn’t typically a phrase I’d associate with Zoë Kravitz, but as this provincial and idyllic pale yellow number makes apparent, autumn is a time for rest, renewal and perhaps more literally, turning a new leaf. Slipping into a gorgeously comfortable dress takes the guesswork out of putting together an outfit. I’m replicating this soft with long dresses in similar hues. Simply throw on a trench coat and go.
Style Notes: Zoë Kravitz’s autumn capsule collection has reintroduced shapes previously exiled to the fashion graveyard, like this raglan shirt-centred get-up. Emulating a ‘borrowed from the boys’ ease, the pairing of something your middle school crush might’ve worn with a Parisian-esque sheer slip skirt is the kind of contrast I’m embracing this season. Kravitz teased this fascination with juxtaposing codes earlier in the year when she followed Carrie Bradshaw’s footsteps in athletic track shorts and peep-toe mules.
Style Notes: Achieving cohesion when wearing contrasting aesthetics is something that really takes a master level of attention to achieve. But as both Zoë Kravitz and the Olsen Twins have proven, suiting really does look best when offset with something a little unusual or seemingly out of place. The causal flip-flop counteracts the stuffiness that tailoring can often project. The result is a sort of aloof ease that people, including myself, can't help but be drawn to.
Style Notes: Another outfit torn from the pages of the CBK playbook. In case you're unaware, the former Calvin Klein publicist famously wore a crisp, white shirt and ruffled black silk skirt from Yohji Yamamoto to a gala at the Meatpacking District's Whitney Museum in 1999. Nearly 25 years later, Zoë Kravitz followed suit, wearing a slightly more erotic version from Saint Laurent. Whether you fall on this spectrum, this is a truly timeless blueprint that you can easily appropriate using pieces in your own wardrobe.
Style Notes: Autumn is ubiquitously the season for layering—teaming wispy long sleeves under crew necks, throwing a cosy cashmere jumper around your shoulders, mixing textures and tones to create a soft blanket that can cocoon you through the season. This look earned my engrossment because of the way it melds basic cuts—a simple t-shirt, plain slip dress—with intriguing details like beaded embroidery and grey marbling. Simply is throw on a mole coloured coat, layer a pendant necklace, and you have a chic look that's complete in three simple parts.
Ava Gilchrist is the SEO Writer at Who What Wear UK. Born in Sydney but now based in London, Ava has worked at some of the most prestigious women’s luxury and lifestyle publications including ELLE, Marie Claire and most recently GRAZIA where she held the title of Senior Fashion Features Writer. Ava has five years of industry experience, beginning her writing career after graduating with a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology, Sydney. Her words fuse style with substance, bringing readers insightful commentary on the latest fashion trends, runway shows, celebrity red carpet offerings, must-have shopping pieces, beauty hacks and pop cultural moments. As an editor, Ava has interviewed everyone from Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Emma Corrin and Stella McCartney.