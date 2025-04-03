Low-Key, Harry Styles is My Spring Style Icon—I'm Going to Wear His Latest Jacket Trend This Week

Lately, no matter what I put in the morning, I seem to get it wrong. We’ve moved past wool coat season, yet the gusty winds make going without a layer impractical. Step into the sun, and suddenly, you’re too warm. And don’t even get me started on office air-conditioning—shivering through the morning, then overheating by the afternoon. Dressing for spring feels like an impossible balancing act.

Silently struggling, I had resigned myself to this uncomfortable way of life for the next few months—that was until I spotted the solution. Stepping out for a stroll in central London, Harry Styles donned a look I can only describe as spring-styling perfection.

The look was simple. Styles started with a pair of black trousers that he casually cuffed to expose the glossy hue of his chocolate brown loafers. All very chic. But what really got my attention was the dark blue chore jacket he wore fastened over his outfit, collar popped just so.

The undone ease! The lightweight practicality! The washed blue shade! It's giving off-duty French fisherman, and it's the answer to my spring dressing dilemma. With its simple button-down fastening and straight-cut silhouette, this easy jacket trend will help to enliven the simple tees and tanks I reach for across the season. Just as versatile in my own wardrobe as it is in Styles’, I’ll be taking my styling cues straight from the man himself, pairing it with tailored black trousers and loafers for everyday wear, then throwing it over breezy dresses once summer rolls in.

If, like me, you’ve been struggling to crack the spring layering code, consider this your sign to invest in a chore jacket. Shop my top picks below.

SHOP THE BEST CHORE JACKETS HERE:

Callum Denim Chore Jacket
Reformation
Callum Denim Chore Jacket

Style this over a white tee for an easy, spring-ready look.

Pilcro Faux-Leather Collar Barn Jacket
Anthropologie
Pilcro Faux-Leather Collar Barn Jacket

This comes in sizes XXS to 3X.

Lucy Linen Chore Coat
Free People
Lucy Linen Chore Coat

The light beige shade makes this so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Medium Dark Blue St James Jacket
The French Workwear Co.
Medium Dark Blue St James Jacket

The French Workwear Co. have so many amazing pre-loved chore jackets in stock.

Magnus Raw Denim Jacket in Dark Wash - 6
Omnes
Magnus Raw Denim Jacket

Style this with the matching jeans or wear with straight-leg trousers.

Assembly Jacket - Cobalt Twill
Folk
Assembly Jacket

Add a pop of colour to your transeasonal wardrobe.

Cotton Linen Herringbone Jacket | Maize Blue
Toast
Cotton Linen Herringbone Jacket

I always come back to Toast for their wearable, comfortable basics.

Marion Jacket - Coffee - Organic Cotton - Organic Textile - Sézane
Sézane
Marion Jacket

This also comes in two other shades.

Sonnie Casual Jacket
Barbour
Sonnie Casual Jacket

The lightweight finish makes this the prefect spring layer.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

