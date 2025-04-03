Low-Key, Harry Styles is My Spring Style Icon—I'm Going to Wear His Latest Jacket Trend This Week
Lately, no matter what I put in the morning, I seem to get it wrong. We’ve moved past wool coat season, yet the gusty winds make going without a layer impractical. Step into the sun, and suddenly, you’re too warm. And don’t even get me started on office air-conditioning—shivering through the morning, then overheating by the afternoon. Dressing for spring feels like an impossible balancing act.
Silently struggling, I had resigned myself to this uncomfortable way of life for the next few months—that was until I spotted the solution. Stepping out for a stroll in central London, Harry Styles donned a look I can only describe as spring-styling perfection.
The look was simple. Styles started with a pair of black trousers that he casually cuffed to expose the glossy hue of his chocolate brown loafers. All very chic. But what really got my attention was the dark blue chore jacket he wore fastened over his outfit, collar popped just so.
The undone ease! The lightweight practicality! The washed blue shade! It's giving off-duty French fisherman, and it's the answer to my spring dressing dilemma. With its simple button-down fastening and straight-cut silhouette, this easy jacket trend will help to enliven the simple tees and tanks I reach for across the season. Just as versatile in my own wardrobe as it is in Styles’, I’ll be taking my styling cues straight from the man himself, pairing it with tailored black trousers and loafers for everyday wear, then throwing it over breezy dresses once summer rolls in.
If, like me, you’ve been struggling to crack the spring layering code, consider this your sign to invest in a chore jacket. Shop my top picks below.
SHOP THE BEST CHORE JACKETS HERE:
The light beige shade makes this so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
The French Workwear Co. have so many amazing pre-loved chore jackets in stock.
Style this with the matching jeans or wear with straight-leg trousers.
I always come back to Toast for their wearable, comfortable basics.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
